 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022

Tomas Franzese
By

The Game Awards has rolled around once again, so prepare for developers to be awarded for making some of the year’s best games interpolated with a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 looks to be no different. In between awards that will go to some of the year’s best games, like Elden Ring, expect to get new looks at some games we can expect to play throughout 2023 and beyond

So far, games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy XVI, and Tekken 8 have been confirmed to appear at the show. On top of that, we also expect plenty of surprises, release date confirmations, and brand-new game announcements that we didn’t know about beforehand. All of these awards and game reveals are a lot to take in, so we’re rounding up every announcement from The Game Awards, starting with its Opening Act pre-show and going through the whole main event.

THE GAME AWARDS 2022: Official 4K Livestream: Thursday, December 8 (7:30p ET/4:30p PT/12:30a GMT)

Opening Act Pre-Show Announcements

  • Dead Cells is getting Castlevania crossover DLC.
  • Vampire Survivors is available now for iOS and Android for free.
  • Netflix released the first trailer for Valiant Hearts: Coming Home.
  • Returnal is coming to PC.
  • Hellboy: Web of Wyrd announced.
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain for PlayStation VR2 got a new trailer showing combat.
  • Raw Fury announced survival horror game Post Trauma.
  • Image-manipulated 3D-puzzle game Viewfinder announced.
  • Atomic Heart got a new trailer.
  • Scars Above got a new trailer and February 28, 2023 release date.
  • Relic Hunters Legends got a new trailer.
  • Among Us is getting a hide-and-seek mode on December 9.
  • Arise: A Simple Story’s developers announced the surrealistic exploration adventure game After Us. It launches in Spring 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam ahead of Game Awards
Cal Kestis with BD-1 droid on his shoulder.
The 10 best video games of 2022
Video game characters stand in front of text that says The 10 Best Video Games of 2022.
The most innovative gaming tech of 2022
Steam Deck on purple background
Summer Game Fest returns just before E3 2023 next June
The official artwork confirming Summer Game Fest's return on June 8, 2023.
Fortnite: Oathbound Chests locations
A player looting an oathbound chest.
Here’s why Portal RTX is the most demanding PC game I’ve ever tested
portal rtx most demanding game ive tested respec featured
How to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Brambleghast in the wild.
How to unlock augments in Fortnite
Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 tips and tricks
Characters standing in unison in Warzone 2.0.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid guide: basic tips and tricks
Four trainers ready for battle.
Warzone 2 PC settings guide: best graphics, audio and interface settings
Character standing at the top of a platform in Warzone 2.0.
Starfield, The Elder Scrolls Online devs are voting to unionize
starfield todd howard interview
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.