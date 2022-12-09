Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards has rolled around once again, so prepare for developers to be awarded for making some of the year’s best games interpolated with a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 looks to be no different. In between awards that will go to some of the year’s best games, like Elden Ring, expect to get new looks at some games we can expect to play throughout 2023 and beyond

So far, games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy XVI, and Tekken 8 have been confirmed to appear at the show. On top of that, we also expect plenty of surprises, release date confirmations, and brand-new game announcements that we didn’t know about beforehand. All of these awards and game reveals are a lot to take in, so we’re rounding up every announcement from The Game Awards, starting with its Opening Act pre-show and going through the whole main event.

THE GAME AWARDS 2022: Official 4K Livestream: Thursday, December 8 (7:30p ET/4:30p PT/12:30a GMT)

Opening Act Pre-Show Announcements

Dead Cells is getting Castlevania crossover DLC.

Vampire Survivors is available now for iOS and Android for free.

Netflix released the first trailer for Valiant Hearts: Coming Home.

Returnal is coming to PC.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd announced.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain for PlayStation VR2 got a new trailer showing combat.

Raw Fury announced survival horror game Post Trauma.

Image-manipulated 3D-puzzle game Viewfinder announced.

Atomic Heart got a new trailer.

Scars Above got a new trailer and February 28, 2023 release date.

Relic Hunters Legends got a new trailer.

Among Us is getting a hide-and-seek mode on December 9.

Arise: A Simple Story’s developers announced the surrealistic exploration adventure game After Us. It launches in Spring 2023.

