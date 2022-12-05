 Skip to main content
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam ahead of Game Awards

Tomas Franzese
By

The release date of the highly anticipated Star Wars game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor leaked on the game’s official Steam page.

A Steam Page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor went live with this release date information on Monday morning, seemingly ahead of a heavily rumored appearance at The Game Awards. The store page description reveals more details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as well as its Deluxe Edition, which contains cosmetics that make protagonist Cal Kestis look like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo and the pre-order bonus with a costume, Lightsaber, and Blaster based on Obi-Wan. 

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release date posted early on a Steam page.

The “About This Game” section also provides more details on the game. Narratively, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Steam page explains that “Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?” On the gameplay side of things, new Force abilities, Lightsaber fighting styles, and enemies to take down are teased. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks like it will be a galaxy-trotting adventure like its predecessor the description hints that there will be lots of planets to explore and that they’ll be bigger and have more secrets than the ones in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA and Respawn Entertainment have been relatively quiet regarding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor since announcing the game in May, so it’s exciting to get a lot of new information about the game like its sooner-than-expected release date. If the rumors are true, this may have deflated the hype from one of The Game Awards 2022’s big reveals.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 15, 2023.

