Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes to current consoles in 2023

EA has finally revealed the title and set a release year for the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. According to a new teaser trailer, the game’s name is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and it will release in 2023.

In addition to the trailer, EA shared a synopsis for the game’s story in a press release, revealing that Survivor takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order. “Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy,” the press release says. “Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey.”

The teaser trailer doesn’t feature any gameplay. However, the press release confirms that Survivor will be a single-player action-adventure title like its predecessor and that Cal will have some new abilities at his disposal. Fallen Order director Stig Asmussen returned to direct this new game, saying that “we’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times.” He also promised to show more of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor later this year.

This announcement comes during a jam-packed Star Wars Celebration where we’ve also received trailers for shows like Andor and Willow. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor appears to be the big video game announcement of the event, although EA has previously stated that Respawn Entertainment was developing a sequel to Fallen Order.

In a press release, EA confirms that Survivor will be current-gen only “to create a deeper and more expansive Star Wars experience,” so don’t expect it to come out for PS4 or Xbox One. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S when it releases in 2023.

