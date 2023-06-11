 Skip to main content
Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws stars a cunning hero seeking a new life

Jess Reyes
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

Ubisoft announced Star Wars Outlaws, a new Star Wars game, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games at today’s Xbox Showcase. The latest installment leaves behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis in favor of a new rebellious, rule-breaking hero called Kay Vess.

We don’t know much about Kay Vess yet. Her role in the trailer starts during a card game, where she and her mutant companion, Nix, are trying to swindle their fellow bar patrons. However, she needs to fold early because of law enforcers who discover her whereabouts before the end of the game. The bar erupts into chaos, and she escapes. She then receives a curious offer to turn her life around and finally be free of the day-to-day conning she needs to do to survive.

As per the official trailer description, Vess is willing to risk it all to leave behind the Underworld. She will be traveling through new and familiar planets in the Star Wars franchise, but it won’t be so easy because of the bounty on Kay Vess’s head. We’ll have to see how it ends up with her journey across the galaxy.

Kay Vess looking out at Star Wars landscape vista

Star Wars Outlaws will be the first modern open-world Star Wars game, but there wasn’t much explanation about how the exploration would work in the Xbox Showcase announcement trailer. Ubisoft is scheduled to reveal more about Star Wars: Outlaws during its dedicated showcase at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow, June 12.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S. Xbox hasn’t confirmed if it will be PC compatible or on Xbox Game Pass.

Jess Reyes
