Conquer a galaxy far, far away with the 10 best Star Wars games of all time

Star Wars has been a cultural touchstone since the original film debuted in theaters more than 40 years ago. Today, the Star Wars brand is still led by the ongoing movie series. Each Star Wars movie release stirs frantic buzz across the world. Consider the fact that there’s a Chrome extension with the sole purpose of saving you from Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers.

Although the frenzy surrounding The Last Jedi reminds us that the films have propelled the franchise to dizzying heights, Star Wars has retained popularity during the lulls between movies by infiltrating entertainment as a whole. From toys to books to television to branded products galore, Star Wars is everywhere (as its $42 billion net worth shows). Star Wars has been an enduring force in video games, as well, with hundreds of licensed titles released across generations of gaming platforms since the 1980s.

When compiling our list of favorite Star Wars games, we realized the video game side of the science fiction franchise is experiencing a bout of the prequel trilogy blues. Sure, Star Wars Battlefront II has The Last Jedi content, but does that make it more fun than Super Star Wars or Knights of the Old Republic? We aren’t so sure.

There’s reason for optimism, though: Electronic Arts has more AAA Star Wars titles in the works. The movies bounced back with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and so can the games. For now, let’s take a look at our 10 favorite Star Wars games.