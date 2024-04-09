 Skip to main content
Star Wars Outlaws’ summer release date leaks ahead of official reveal

Tomas Franzese
By
Star Wars Outlaws splash art depicting Kay Vess and Nix
Ubisoft

Ubisoft Japan accidentally beat its global counterparts to the release date announcement punch, leaking the fact that Star Wars Outlaws will launch on August 30.

Ubisoft planned to release a new story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, its open-world shooter about a smuggler fighting to stay afloat in the galaxy between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, on Tuesday morning. It set premieres across all its international YouTube channels for this trailer, and while the description for most of them had a message along the lines of “Stay tuned for the World Premiere of the Star Wars Outlaws Story Trailer,” Ubisoft Japan slipped up. As spotted by Gematsu, the description of a since-delisted premiere for the trailer on Ubisoft Japan’s channel revealed an August 30 release date.

That release date was then confirmed when the full trailer for Star Wars Outlaws was released. It focuses on the game’s narrative, which will see smuggler Kay Vess get in over her head as she takes on the various crime syndicates and visits planets like Tatooine and Kijimi. At the end of the trailer, Ubisoft confirms the August 30 release date, although it also notes that those who purchase the Gold or Ultimate Editions of the game can play it three days early.

Getting a release date is big news, as Ubisoft has not revealed much about Star Wars Outlaws or when it will be released since unveiling it at the Xbox Games Showcase and Ubisoft Forward live streams in June 2023. In fact, Ubisoft denied a claim by Disney back in January that the game would be released this fall. In reality, Star Wars Outlaws will be arriving just before the beginning of fall.

Star Wars Outlaws will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

