Disney confirms, then retracts Star Wars Outlaws release window

The first couple months of 2024 are jam-packed with games like Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Princess Peach Showtime, but the fall calendar is currently much more of a mystery. An article from Disney today claimed that Star Wars Outlaws would be one of the fall’s most notable AAA releases, but Ubisoft has since corrected that error and is keeping the highly anticipated game’s release window at a vague “2024” for now.

Developed by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora studio Massive Entertainment, Star Wars Outlaws looks like it will be an ambitious open-world game that will follow young smuggler named Kay Vess and her struggles during the time period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. It looks like the closest thing we’ll ever get to a Star Wars version of Red Dead Redemption 2. Star Wars Outlaws impressed with showings at June 2023’s Xbox Games Showcase and Ubisoft Forward, and previously only had a vague 2024 release window.”

On January 2, the official Disney Parks Blog posted about 24 new Disney experiences coming throughout this year. One of those experiences is Star Wars Outlaws, and it said that the game would launch in “late 2024.” Outlets including IGN reported on this, but Ubisoft quickly caught Disney’s error. The Disney Parks Blog now only says it’ll arrive in 2024, while IGN was asked to “correct” the release window to a much more vague 2024.

As a result, the specifics of Star Wars Outlaws‘ release window now seems like more of a mystery than it was before. Hopefully, this means that the game arrives a bit earlier than expected, but Ubisoft’s track record also indicates that it could eventually be delayed further. Regardless, Star Wars Outlaws will be on PC, PlayStation , and Xbox Series X/S whenever it launches.

