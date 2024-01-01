What’s new in January 2024: 7 games that should be on your radar

2024 has just begun, and while we don’t expect it to be as packed with as many heavy hitters as 2023, plenty of exciting games are still on the horizon. The year’s starting strong too, with a January that sees several notable franchises return with brand-new entries, some for the first time in over a decade.

This month might end up being one of the busiest of the year for significant new game releases, so you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on everything coming out over the coming weeks, no matter what platform you primarily play on. These seven games should be on your radar to kick off the new year.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18)

Recommended if you like: Metroid Dread

Ubisoft left the Prince of Persia series dormant for quite a long time, but that changes in 2024. The first notable release of the year is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which brings the series back to its roots as a 2D platformer. It has gone full-on Metroidvania this time, though, placing an emphasis on frenetic movement and combat as well. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will likely be a must-play when it drops on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on January 18.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (January 18)

Recommended if you like: Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

The most notable indie game coming out this January is Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. That’s a ridiculous title, and it should live up to that name as a sequel to one of 2021’s funniest games: Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. The titular turnip continues his descent into villainy in this sequel as he joins a gang and robs a bank in what plays out as a top-down roguelite shooter. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on January 18. It’ll be available as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Another Code Recollection (January 19)

Recommended if you like: King’s Quest (2015)

On the Nintendo front, January’s major release is Another Code Recollection, a remake of Another Code: Two Memories for the DS and Another Code — R: A Journey Into Lost Memories for Wii, two Nintendo-published cult classics. These are point-click puzzle adventure games that Nintendo combined and remade in full-on 3D for the Switch. The Switch has revitalized many of its lesser-known franchises, so we’re hopeful that Another Code will get that treatment and start Nintendo’s 2024 off strong. A free demo is available on the eShop, and progress carries over into the full game. Another Code Recollection launches for Nintendo Switch on January 19.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (January 19)

Recommended if you like: Well … The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us franchise needs little introduction at this point, so it’s not a surprise that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is one of this month’s most notable games. While the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part II already looks great when played on PS5, this remaster gives it an even more detailed visual overhaul and expands the experience with a roguelite mode, director’s commentary, and even some unfinished lost levels to explore. The Last of Us Part II Remastered launches for PS5 on January 19. If you own the game on PS4, the upgrade only costs $10.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (January 25)

Recommended if you like: Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Continuing the streak of remakes and remasters is Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. The Ace Attorney games are entertaining and comedic legal drama visual novels, and this collection remasters three games from it that have yet to be re-released. Those games are Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Dual Destines, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Spirit of Justice. The collection will also feature an Animation Studio mode that lets players animate their own scenes, which should produce some funny results. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes out on January 25 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (January 26)

Recommended if you like: Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Like a Dragon series, formerly known as Yakuza, has gained a significant following in North America in recent years, so it’s exciting that the next mainline title launches this month. Titled Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, it follows Ichiban Kasuga and Kiryu as they take on organized crime and complete a variety of other wacky side activities across Japan and Honolulu; there’s even a full-on Animal Crossing-like side mode. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 26.

Tekken 8 (January 26)

Recommended if you like: Street Fighter 6

Finally, the next entry in the storied 3D fighting game franchise Tekken is nearly upon us. Tekken 8 continues to refine the intense gameplay that has made this series a joy to play and watch for fighting game fans for decades and launches with an impressive 32-fighter roster. Following in the footsteps of Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode, Tekken 8 has an introductory single-player mode called Arcade Quest that’ll ease players into this competitive game. Fans of fighting games were spoiled last year with Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1, but Tekken 8 is shaping up to be the must-pay fighter this year. Tekken 8 launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 26.

More new January 2024 Games

