Naughty Dog officially announced and released the first trailer for a remaster of 2020’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us Part II. The developer was forced to announce The Last of Us Remastered Part II Remastered a bit early after it leaked Friday afternoon. Thankfully, the wait for the remaster won’t be long, as it’s coming to the PlayStation 5 in two months.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

The Last of Us Part II Remastered overhauls the beautiful PS4 game for the PS5 with visual enhancements and new content. That includes a 4K Fidelity mode, a Performance Mode that upscales to 40, an Unlocked Framerate mode for VRR TVs, improved loading times, and more. Regarding new content, its offerings already seem much more thorough than The Last of Us Part I’s.

Recommended Videos

There’s a roguelike survival mode called No Return, where players can choose a character to play and then attempt to survive encounter after increasingly difficult encounter. A blog post from Naughty Dog teases that players can customize runs, unlock characters and costumes, and compete for the top spot on a Daily Run global leaderboard in this mode.

For those more interested in the game development side of things, Lost Levels gives us a look at three levels that were cut from the final game, and new developer commentary enables the developers to explain the thought and development behind certain moments. Outside of that, there are new accessibility features like speech-to-vibrations, added character and weapon skins, and Guitar Free Play and Speedrun modes that support what their titles suggest.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be one of the first AAA launches of 2024, as it comes to PS5 on January 19. A PC port does not appear to be in the cards at this time. Those who already own The Last of Us Part II on PS5 can upgrade to the game for just $10.

Editors' Recommendations