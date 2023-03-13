 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Last of Us finale makes a subtle change from the game to set up season 2

Tomas Franzese
By

HBO viewers were rocked Sunday night by the finale of The Last of Us, which brought the iconic ending of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed game to life in live-action. It was an extremely faithful adaptation, with no huge deviations from the source material. However, a key change was made that will help the show more gracefully transition into its adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.

Note: Spoilers for The Last of Us TV show and The Last of Us Part II video game to follow.

At the climax of The Last of Us Season 1’s final episode, we see Joel annihilate most of the Fireflies and doctors at the Salt Lake City hospital as they prepare to operate on Ellie to get a cure, which would have killed her in the process. It’s a chilling sequence that hits the same dubious, morally horrifying notes as it did in the game, and little is changed.

We see Joel kill the surgeon about to operate on Ellie after he picks up a scalpel and says he won’t let Joel take her. Joel shoots him in cold blood, but does not kill the nurses assisting him. As he walks out of the room with Ellie, a shot lingers on the face of the now-deceased surgeon, punctuating Joel’s massacre.

Joel holds the surgeons at gunpoint in The Last of Us' finale.

That may sound like a small cinematic altercation, but that lingering shot is very meaningful to those of us that played The Last of Us Part II. In the original game, we don’t think much about Joel’s victim; he’s just some nameless doctor. In Part II, however, we meet that doctor’s daughter, Abby, who’s on a quest for revenge. What’s a thoughtless action for Joel becomes deeply personal for someone he’s never met.

By adding in that extra shot, the finale more confidently sets that up. Even if casual viewers don’t know it yet, the groundwork is being laid for something that will be very important in the next season and makes it clear that the show knows where it’s going.

The finale further teases what’s to come with a smart bit of casting. Eagle-eyed fans may notice that one of the nurses during the scene is played by Laura Bailey, who portrays Abby in The Last of Us Part II. It’s likely just the show paying tribute to the game’s cast (as it did in episode 8 with Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the video games), but it’s also another way to tease what’s to come in the next season. Abby is coming for Joel. Prepare your golf balls.

Of course, when Naughty Dog released The Last of Us in 2013, it didn’t yet know that this doctor would play such a pivotal part in the sequel’s story, so not as much focus was put on him in the game. The developers retroactively tried to correct this with a retelling of the sequence from Abby’s perspective in The Last of Us Part II and updated models in the game’s remake.

Showrunners Craig Maizin and Neil Druckmann have the benefit of knowing this moment’s importance from the start and not being locked to Joel’s third-person perspective. They can now take the time to linger with a shot like this, emphasizing what Joel has done and laying the groundwork for what comes next. It’s a short and subtle shot that slightly deviates from the original game, but it’s also something that could only be done in this TV show and will certainly be hugely important for the show as we head into season 2.

The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
We tasted The Last of Us Part II’s apocalyptic new whisky
Thomas Hindmarch
By Thomas Hindmarch
September 7, 2022
A bottle of whiskey inspired by The Last of Us sits on a table.

Just before this year's Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle, The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog brought a group of fans, press, and staff to a small bar for a special event to celebrate the franchise's latest release. This wasn't The Last of Us Part I, which came out the next day; instead, they were there to debut a new whisky inspired by Part II called Moth & Wolf.

The event was held at Quinn's Pub in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Its schedule featured a guided tasting of the new whisky, an appearance by Naughty Dog co-president and TLOU co-writer Neil Druckmann, and an acoustic set of six original songs by Troy Baker, the actor who voices Joel. While the whisky was the star of the show, the event itself also served as a somber goodbye for Baker, who officially closed out his time with TLOU.
Taste the apocalypse
Moth & Wolf is the latest product from the Digital Spirits project by Chivas Brothers, which is arguably best-known for its eponymous blended whisky Chivas Regal. Digital Spirits' aim, according to Chivas' Kevin Balmforth, is to "get closer to what fans are passionate about," by making spirits that are influenced by modern forms of entertainment like video games. Balmforth is the master brewer at the distillery that created Moth & Wolf, and describes himself as having been a "big gamer" even before coming aboard the collaboration, which has been nearly two years in the making.

Read more
The Last of Us Part I makes Part II’s flaws much more apparent
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
September 5, 2022
Ellie aiming a rifle.

The Last of Us Part I may not be meaningfully different from the original game or its 2014 remaster, but the context around the franchise has notably changed. That’s because of The Last of Us Part II, a sequel that’s spurred as much critical praise as it has heated debate. The 2020 release built on the first game’s strong foundation by delivering a more complex story that further muddied the “good guys vs. bad guys” trope we see in so much media. It's a story about cyclical violence where Joel’s actions at the end of the first game directly impact Ellie on her own misguided thirst for blood.

It's a bold game, one that’s significantly longer and larger to fit in all of its ideas. I respected Naughty Dog’s ambition when I played the sequel two years ago, but walked away feeling like it was as swollen as one of the series’ Bloaters. After revisiting both The Last of Us and its excellent Left Behind DLC in the new PS5 remake, I feel more sure of my original critique. The Last of Us works because it's a lean and focused game. Part II, on the other hand, makes it clear that excess is Naughty Dog’s Achilles' heel.
From lean to bloated
What I immediately noticed in my replay of The Last of Us is that there’s barely a wasted moment. From its tense opening sequence to its gripping final hour, most scenes play a crucial role in the story. For instance, the winter-set chapter where Ellie takes charge serves as an important way to show how Joel’s ruthlessness has begun to infect her. My mind wandered once or twice during my 12-hour playthrough.

Read more
The Last of Us Part 1: best weapon upgrades
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
September 3, 2022
Ellie aiming a rifle.

Everything is scarce in The Last of Us Part 1. You will constantly be running low on supplies, ammo, health, and maybe even hope. This game functions a lot like survival horror games, in which managing your inventory is just as important as being able to land that critical headshot. Your arsenal, in terms of firearms, is not terribly large, but you do have the ability to upgrade each weapon in a number of ways to help you make the most of every precious bullet you find.

Weapon upgrades, just like skill upgrades, are not free -- they both cost a limited resource. However, weapon upgrades also have an extra layer of restriction in that you can't simply stop and upgrade a weapon whenever you feel like it. When you are able to upgrade, you also have to consider which gun you want to invest in, how you want to invest in it, or if you want to save up for a future weapon or a more expensive upgrade later. It's a delicate balance, but we've picked the best weapon upgrades to help you survive your journey in The Last of Us Part 1.
How to upgrade weapons

Read more