The Last of Us TV show will return for Season 2 at HBO

Tomas Franzese
By

HBO has confirmed that the critically acclaimed The Last of Us TV show will return for a second season.

This announcement comes from a tweet posted after only two of the series’ episodes have aired. That said, the show garnered critical acclaim, broke some HBO viewership records, and doesn’t yet appear to incorporate many plot elements from The Last of Us Part II, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the series is continuing. According to the tweet, the second season of the show will air on HBO Max (or whatever that service ends up becoming later this year).  

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d

&mdash; The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

No release window, story, or casting announcements were made in relation to The Last of Us Season 2, although that isn’t very surprising as the show’s first season is still airing. That said, it seems extremely likely that it would follow the plot of The Last of Us Part II, which sees Ellie go on a quest for revenge after an extremely traumatic event that we won’t spoil here. While the second game in this series proved to be much more divisive than the first, there’s certainly no shortage of dramatic moments and intriguing plot developments for Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin to adapt to television in another season. 

The Last of Us is currently airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max every Sunday night. Digital Trends gave the series a four-star review, with Alex Welch writing that The Last of Us is a “lovingly made, often emotionally riveting adaptation of what is one of the most treasured titles in video game history.”

