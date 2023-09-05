For the first time since it launched, Max has revealed its rankings for both the 10 most popular shows and the 10 most popular movies that are currently streaming. And the inaugural list of shows tells us a few things about what’s happening on the streamer formerly known as HBO Max. First, not a single show from Discovery is on this list. It’s also notable that three out of the top 10 shows aren’t even from Max or HBO. They’re on loan from AMC+ until the end of October, so you only have a limited time to catch Dark Winds, Interview with the Vampire, and A Discovery of Witches.

Two of DC’s animated series, Harley Quinn and My Adventures with Superman, have also charted this week. However, the biggest revelation on this list is the power of the HBO brand itself. Warner Bros. Discovery may have dropped HBO from Max’s name, but it’s the HBO original series like Winning Time and Hard Knocks that keep people coming back in large numbers.

We will be updating this list weekly, but for today, September 5th, these are the 10 most popular shows on Max right now.

10. Harley Quinn (2019) 86 % 8.5/10 tv-ma 4 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Animation, Crime, Action & Adventure Cast Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell Created by Dean Lorey, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern watch on max watch on max Harley Quinn is one of the few DC Universe original series that is still going on Max, and its placement on this list confirms that it’s a strong performer. That may be a good sign for a season 5 renewal. Kaley Cuoco headlines the series as Harley Quinn, the long-time lover and sidekick of The Joker (Alan Tudyk) who finally breaks up with the Clown Prince of Crime and charts her own course in Gotham City. This is the most profane and darkly hilarious DC series to date. In the fourth season, Harley is attempting to be a superhero worthy of the Batman family while her girlfriend, Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), is leading the Legion of Doom. That’s putting some serious strain on their relationship, but Harley and Ivy still need to come together in the face of a threat to the entire world. Read less Read more

9. Telemarketers (2023) 81 % 7.4/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Documentary Cast Sam Lipman-Stern, Pat Pespas Created by Sam Lipman-Stern watch on max watch on max Have you ever suspected that telemarketing is just a huge scam? Telemarketers is a documentary that basically confirms every suspicion we’ve ever had. Sam Lipman-Stern stars as himself alongside his co-worker, Pat Pespas, in footage they filmed while working for Civic Development Group. Watching the telemarketing employees goof off isn’t too surprising, but the revelation that CDG raised money for police organizations and kept the donations for itself turns this into a crime story. Read less Read more

8. Dark Winds (2022) 80 % 7.6/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Cast Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten Created by Graham Roland watch on max watch on max After arresting turns in Fargo, Westworld, and Reservation Dogs, Zahn McClarnon finally gets a true headlining role in AMC’s Dark Winds. This series is set in the ‘70s, and it focuses on Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon), a tribal police lieutenant in Navajo County. After the crew behind an armored car robbery disappears within Leaphorn’s territory, the FBI sends in undercover agent Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) to pose as Leaphorn’s new deputy. Despite their differing agendas, Leaphorn convinces Chee to help him use FBI resources to look into a series of unexplained murders in Navajo County. But even when Leaphorn and Chee are on the same page, the odds are stacked against them. Read less Read more

7. My Adventures with Superman (2023) 82 % 8.7/10 tv-pg 1 Season Genre Animation, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid watch on max watch on max My Adventures with Superman may be an American-produced animated series, but it plays as if it was a genuine Japanese anime that just happens to feature Superman/Clark Kent (Jack Quaid), and his new friends Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid). While the intern trio tries to make their names at The Daily Planet, Clark is forced to create his Superman persona when dangerous technology-based villains start appearing in Metropolis. Much to Clark’s surprise, this alien tech is linked to his own past, and he finds that he just isn’t very good at keeping secrets from either Lois or Jimmy. But even their united front may not be enough for Superman to survive when he is targeted by Task Force X. Read less Read more

6. Interview with the Vampire (2022) 81 % 7.2/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Drama Cast Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass Created by Rolin Jones watch on max watch on max Interview with the Vampire is the second AMC original series on this list, and it’s closer in spirit to Anne Rice’s original novel than the 1994 feature film. In this retelling, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson) is a Black man who is recounting his life story to a reporter, Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), in the present. In the past, Louis is seduced by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and turned into an immortal vampire. However, their relationship is strained when Louis is allowed to turn a young girl named Claudia (Bailey Bass) into a vampire, and she proves far too willful to be an eternal child. Claudia even entices Louis to cut Lestat out of their lives forever, which is easier said than done. Read less Read more

5. A Discovery of Witches (2018) 68 % 7.8/10 tv-14 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Cast Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel Created by Kate Brooke watch on max watch on max Surprisingly, the supernatural drama, A Discovery of Witches, has outperformed every other AMC series on Max’s TV show rankings. Perhaps that’s because of the unexpected romance at the heart of the show between a witch, Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), and a vampire, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode). When the series begins, Diana has largely turned her back on magic while embracing a life in academia. But when Diana comes across a long-missing document, Ashmole 782, she may hold the secrets to three different supernatural species: witches, vampires, and daemons. And when that attracts unwanted attention from multiple factions, Matthew may be the only person whom she can trust. Read less Read more

4. Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (2023) 9.0/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Animation, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure Cast Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny Created by Adam Muto watch on max watch on max Adventure Time’s new spinoff miniseries, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, is not only a sequel to the original show, it also charts a new direction for the ex-Ice King, Simon Petrikov (Tom Kenny), Back when he was a crazy ice immortal, Simon wrote about the adventures of Fionna (Madeleine Martin) and Cake the cat (Roz Ryan), unaware that they were real beings in a different part of the multiverse. When this series picks up, Fionna and Cake are trapped in a world without magic, while Simon feels boxed in by his life in the Land of Ooo. This unlikely trio is destined to come together, but they soon find that someone wants all three of them erased from existence. Read less Read more

3. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022) 69 % 8.3/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Created by Max Borenstein, Jim Hecht watch on max watch on max Unlike the first season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the second season is accelerating the timeline to depict the four years of “Showtime” that followed. Lakers owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) has achieved his goal of making the team one of the hottest acts in the NBA. But rising to the top doesn’t mean that you’ll stay there long, as Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and his Lakers discover when Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small) and his Boston Celtics challenge them on the court and in the press to determine which team will rule the ‘80s. Read less Read more

2. And Just Like That… (2021) 55 % 5.7/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Cast Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Created by Darren Star watch on max watch on max If TV shows were judged solely by their critical scores, then And Just Like That would be dead on arrival. Regardless, this Sex and the City sequel series is currently the highest-ranked scripted series on Max, which is why season 3 is on the way. This show focuses on Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) in their 50s, as their lives haven’t exactly worked out the way that they wanted. As the three women experiment and attempt to discover what they really desire, Carrie is also haunted by the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), and her ugly falling out with Samantha, which mirrors Kim Cattrall’s real-life estrangement from Parker. Read less Read more

1. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (2001) 8.4/10 tv-ma 18 Seasons Genre Documentary Created by Marty Callner watch on max watch on max Never doubt the power of the NFL. On a streaming service with thousands of programs, the number No. 1 show on Max this week is Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets, a documentary that follows the Jets through this year’s pre-season. This is going to be a pivotal season for the Jets since ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has joined the team. Can Rodgers help the Jets make the playoffs and become a contender again? We won’t know for sure until around the halfway point of the upcoming NFL season. But this behind-the-scenes look at the team has proven to be irresistible to football fans. Read less Read more

