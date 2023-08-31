 Skip to main content
The 10 most popular movies on Max right now

David Caballero
By

Max has gone through several significant and controversial changes since its launch in May 2020. Previously known as HBO Max, the streaming service currently has nearly 96 million subscribers and counting. Max has an impressive library of movies and shows, including acclaimed HBO efforts, classic Warner Bros. pictures, and original content.

With so much to choose from, viewers might find settling for a single thing almost impossible. Luckily, they can see what others are watching, as Max now has a ranking of its most popular films. From revered classics to modern films, the most popular films on Max are an ideal representation of the streamer’s remarkably versatile collection.

10. Spaceballs (1987)

10. Spaceballs
46 %
7.1/10
96m
Genre Comedy, Science Fiction
Stars Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, Mel Brooks
Directed by Mel Brooks
watch on max
watch on max

Mel Brooks’ irreverent space opera parody Spaceballs lampoons the most famous sci-fi franchises, including Star Wars, Star Trek, and more. The film stars an ensemble led by Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, John Candy, and Brooks, and it follows a pilot-for-hire and his sidekick, who must save a princess from the evil Spaceballs. Although far from Brooks’ best effort, Spaceballs is a hilarious and suitably silly parody that will satisfy fans of the acclaimed director’s oeuvre. 

9. Miss Congeniality (2000)

9. Miss Congeniality
43 %
6.3/10
111m
Genre Comedy, Crime, Action
Stars Sandra Bullock, Benjamin Bratt, Michael Caine
Directed by Donald Petrie
watch on max
watch on max

Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock (Bullet Train) stars in the 2000 action comedy Miss Congeniality. The plot centers on Gracie Hart, an FBI agent who must infiltrate the Miss United States pageant to disrupt a terrorist attack. Anchored by a spectacular performance from Bullock and buoyed by a stellar supporting cast, including Michael Caine, William Shatner, and Candice Bergen, Miss Congeniality is a classic of 2000s comedy.

8. American Gangster (2007)

8. American Gangster
76 %
7.8/10
157m
Genre Drama, Crime
Stars Russell Crowe, Denzel Washington, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Directed by Ridley Scott
watch on max
watch on max

Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe star in Ridley Scott’s 2007 crime biopic American Gangster. The film dramatizes the criminal career of Frank Lucas a notorious drug smuggler who rose to power in the late 1960s.

Although far from historically accurate, American Gangster is a stunning showcase for its two brilliant leads, and it features an Oscar-nominated supporting performance from the late Ruby Dee and some of Scott’s most assured directing.

7. Avatar (2009)

7. Avatar
83 %
7.9/10
162m
Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Science Fiction
Stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang
Directed by James Cameron
watch on max
watch on max

James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time. Set on the lush moon Pandora, the plot centers on humanity’s efforts to mine a precious mineral, which puts the local Na’vi tribe at risk.

A watershed moment in modern filmmaking, Avatar remains a seminal and game-changing sci-fi film that revolutionized the industry. Its reputation was further enhanced by the long-awaited release of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which cemented it as a major cinematic franchise and confirmed Cameron as a singularly creative mind.

6. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

6. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
66 %
6.9/10
90m
Genre Animation, Comedy, Family
Stars Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan
Directed by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
watch on max
watch on max

Sony Pictures Animation’s 2009 animated adventure Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs was an unexpected success. The film centers on Flint Lockwood, an inventor who develops a machine that can turn water into food.

Starring the voice talents of Bill Hader (Barry) and Anna Faris, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is a quirky, funny, and wildly creative family adventure that will entertain parents and children alike. 

5. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

5. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
79 %
7.6/10
130m
Genre Science Fiction, Action, Drama, Thriller
Stars Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman
Directed by Matt Reeves
watch on max
watch on max

The sequel to 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes continues Caesar’s storyline. The film chronicles the increasingly tense relationship between the few surviving humans and Caesar’s expanding ape community, where the treacherous and human-hating Koba sows discord.

Powered by Andy Serkis and Toby Kebbell’s tour-de-force performances and guided by Matt Reeves’ confident directorial approach, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a cerebral sci-fi movie that successfully expands the franchise’s lore with thought-provoking ideas of survival and the human condition.

4. Twister (1996)

4. Twister
68 %
6.5/10
113m
Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
Stars Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes
Directed by Jan de Bont
watch on max
watch on max

Oscar-winner Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton lead a large ensemble in the 1996 disaster film Twister. The plot follows a group of ambitious storm chasers attempting to collect data on tornadoes to develop new-and-improved weather alert systems.

Well-known for its impressive visual effects and high-concept plot, Twister is a superior and surprisingly quotable blockbuster that ranks among the finest high-budget efforts of the late ’90s. A sequel is currently in production, although its unlikely it will reach the inventive highs of the original.

3. Get Hard (2015)

3. Get Hard
34 %
6.0/10
100m
Genre Comedy
Stars Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Alison Brie
Directed by Etan Cohen
watch on max
watch on max

Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart make an unlikely duo in the 2015 crime comedy Get Hard. The film follows a wealthy investment banker who asks one of his employees to toughen him up for prison after he gets accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Although far from funny or inventive, Get Hard benefits from the ever-reliable talents of Ferrell and Hart. The duo crafts an entertaining dynamic, elevating a pedestrian screenplay through sheer commitment and innate comedic genius.

2. BS High (2023)

2. BS High
65 %
7.5/10
95m
Genre Documentary
Directed by Martin Desmond Roe, Travon Free
watch on max
watch on max

The 2023 documentary BS High chronicles the Bishop Sycamore High School scandal of 2021. It features interviews with several of the scandal’s key figures, including former coach Roy Johnson and his colleagues, as well as journalists and investigators who covered the story.

BS High paints a chilling portrayal of the man behind the scandal, an unrepentant and fascinating figure. Itprovides further insight into one of the most unbelievable sports cases in recent memory. By digging deeper and going further, the documentary paints a full picture, even if it doesn’t answer all the questions it raises.

1. The Flash (2023)

1. The Flash
55 %
6.8/10
144m
Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction
Stars Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton
Directed by Andy Muschietti
watch on max
watch on max

Andy Muschietti’s long-awaited superhero film The Flash finally arrived in June 2023, with uneven results. The film follows Barry Allen, who travels back in time to prevent his mother from dying. However, his actions have severe repercussions, and he must seek unexpected allies to repair the damage he caused.

Although it feaures several intriguing ideas and a handful of great performances, The Flash also includes several cringeworthy moments that severely affect its impact. Still, the film is far from DC’s worst effort, even if it is among the studio’s most uninspired. 

