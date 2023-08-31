The 10 most popular movies on Max right now

Max has gone through several significant and controversial changes since its launch in May 2020. Previously known as HBO Max, the streaming service currently has nearly 96 million subscribers and counting. Max has an impressive library of movies and shows, including acclaimed HBO efforts, classic Warner Bros. pictures, and original content.

With so much to choose from, viewers might find settling for a single thing almost impossible. Luckily, they can see what others are watching, as Max now has a ranking of its most popular films. From revered classics to modern films, the most popular films on Max are an ideal representation of the streamer’s remarkably versatile collection.

Looking for something else? We’ve also rounded up the best movies on Max, the best shows on Max, the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Amazon Prime, and the best movies on Disney+. For Netflix fans, check out the 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now and the 10 most popular shows on Netflix right now.

10. Spaceballs (1987) 46 % 7.1/10 96m Genre Comedy, Science Fiction Stars Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, Mel Brooks Directed by Mel Brooks watch on max watch on max Mel Brooks’ irreverent space opera parody Spaceballs lampoons the most famous sci-fi franchises, including Star Wars, Star Trek, and more. The film stars an ensemble led by Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, John Candy, and Brooks, and it follows a pilot-for-hire and his sidekick, who must save a princess from the evil Spaceballs. Although far from Brooks’ best effort, Spaceballs is a hilarious and suitably silly parody that will satisfy fans of the acclaimed director’s oeuvre. Read less Read more

9. Miss Congeniality (2000) 43 % 6.3/10 111m Genre Comedy, Crime, Action Stars Sandra Bullock, Benjamin Bratt, Michael Caine Directed by Donald Petrie watch on max watch on max Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock (Bullet Train) stars in the 2000 action comedy Miss Congeniality. The plot centers on Gracie Hart, an FBI agent who must infiltrate the Miss United States pageant to disrupt a terrorist attack. Anchored by a spectacular performance from Bullock and buoyed by a stellar supporting cast, including Michael Caine, William Shatner, and Candice Bergen, Miss Congeniality is a classic of 2000s comedy. Read less Read more

8. American Gangster (2007) 76 % 7.8/10 157m Genre Drama, Crime Stars Russell Crowe, Denzel Washington, Chiwetel Ejiofor Directed by Ridley Scott watch on max watch on max Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe star in Ridley Scott’s 2007 crime biopic American Gangster. The film dramatizes the criminal career of Frank Lucas a notorious drug smuggler who rose to power in the late 1960s. Although far from historically accurate, American Gangster is a stunning showcase for its two brilliant leads, and it features an Oscar-nominated supporting performance from the late Ruby Dee and some of Scott’s most assured directing. Read less Read more

7. Avatar (2009) 83 % 7.9/10 162m Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Science Fiction Stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang Directed by James Cameron watch on max watch on max James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time. Set on the lush moon Pandora, the plot centers on humanity’s efforts to mine a precious mineral, which puts the local Na’vi tribe at risk. A watershed moment in modern filmmaking, Avatar remains a seminal and game-changing sci-fi film that revolutionized the industry. Its reputation was further enhanced by the long-awaited release of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which cemented it as a major cinematic franchise and confirmed Cameron as a singularly creative mind. Read less Read more

6. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 66 % 6.9/10 90m Genre Animation, Comedy, Family Stars Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan Directed by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller watch on max watch on max Sony Pictures Animation’s 2009 animated adventure Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs was an unexpected success. The film centers on Flint Lockwood, an inventor who develops a machine that can turn water into food. Starring the voice talents of Bill Hader (Barry) and Anna Faris, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is a quirky, funny, and wildly creative family adventure that will entertain parents and children alike. Read less Read more

5. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 79 % 7.6/10 130m Genre Science Fiction, Action, Drama, Thriller Stars Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman Directed by Matt Reeves watch on max watch on max The sequel to 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes continues Caesar’s storyline. The film chronicles the increasingly tense relationship between the few surviving humans and Caesar’s expanding ape community, where the treacherous and human-hating Koba sows discord. Powered by Andy Serkis and Toby Kebbell’s tour-de-force performances and guided by Matt Reeves’ confident directorial approach, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a cerebral sci-fi movie that successfully expands the franchise’s lore with thought-provoking ideas of survival and the human condition. Read less Read more

4. Twister (1996) 68 % 6.5/10 113m Genre Action, Adventure, Drama Stars Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes Directed by Jan de Bont watch on max watch on max Oscar-winner Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton lead a large ensemble in the 1996 disaster film Twister. The plot follows a group of ambitious storm chasers attempting to collect data on tornadoes to develop new-and-improved weather alert systems. Well-known for its impressive visual effects and high-concept plot, Twister is a superior and surprisingly quotable blockbuster that ranks among the finest high-budget efforts of the late ’90s. A sequel is currently in production, although its unlikely it will reach the inventive highs of the original. Read less Read more

3. Get Hard (2015) 34 % 6.0/10 100m Genre Comedy Stars Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Alison Brie Directed by Etan Cohen watch on max watch on max Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart make an unlikely duo in the 2015 crime comedy Get Hard. The film follows a wealthy investment banker who asks one of his employees to toughen him up for prison after he gets accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Although far from funny or inventive, Get Hard benefits from the ever-reliable talents of Ferrell and Hart. The duo crafts an entertaining dynamic, elevating a pedestrian screenplay through sheer commitment and innate comedic genius. Read less Read more

2. BS High (2023) 65 % 7.5/10 95m Genre Documentary Directed by Martin Desmond Roe, Travon Free watch on max watch on max The 2023 documentary BS High chronicles the Bishop Sycamore High School scandal of 2021. It features interviews with several of the scandal’s key figures, including former coach Roy Johnson and his colleagues, as well as journalists and investigators who covered the story. BS High paints a chilling portrayal of the man behind the scandal, an unrepentant and fascinating figure. Itprovides further insight into one of the most unbelievable sports cases in recent memory. By digging deeper and going further, the documentary paints a full picture, even if it doesn’t answer all the questions it raises. Read less Read more

1. The Flash (2023) 55 % 6.8/10 144m Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction Stars Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton Directed by Andy Muschietti watch on max watch on max Andy Muschietti’s long-awaited superhero film The Flash finally arrived in June 2023, with uneven results. The film follows Barry Allen, who travels back in time to prevent his mother from dying. However, his actions have severe repercussions, and he must seek unexpected allies to repair the damage he caused. Although it feaures several intriguing ideas and a handful of great performances, The Flash also includes several cringeworthy moments that severely affect its impact. Still, the film is far from DC’s worst effort, even if it is among the studio’s most uninspired. Read less Read more

Editors' Recommendations