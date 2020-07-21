Do you have a horror craving? Hulu’s pantheon of genre films is sure to satisfy. From dread-filled domestic terrors to documentaries about creeper clowns for hire, there’s no shortage of chilling content to view. Which films are truly worthy of nail-biting, though? We’ve put together a guide to the best horror movies on Hulu right now. Pick a flick, dim the lights, and prepare for nightmares.

The directorial debut of Office alum John Krasinski (who also co-wrote and stars in the film), A Quiet Place puts a thrilling spin on the post-apocalypse genre by keeping our focus on a tragically altered family-of-four (Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe) and their daily struggle for survival in a world torn apart. This time around, the wasteland-bringers are an invasion of monstrous, blood-hungry cryptoids with ultrasonic hearing. Void of sight, their predatory tact is simple but deadly. They hear, they kill. With A Quiet Place, Krasinski and co-creatives craft a powerful story that is equal parts wrenching family drama and heart-pounding horror. This is also a perfect film for surround sound enthusiasts, as A Quiet Place features some of the most haunting and effective sound design in recent horror history. During the dreadful moments of silence, particularly when characters are hiding from the beasts, we can hear a pin drop. On the other end of the spectrum, whenever hell breaks loose (and it does quite often), the soundscape explodes. If you like this film, there’s a sequel in the works as well.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Stars: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmond, Noah Jupe

Director: John Krasinski

Rated: R

Runtime: 90 minutes

Adapted from their 2010 play of the same name, British writer/director duo Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman deliver a faithful and fresh stage-to-screen transfer of their esteemed production. Operating in the anthology tradition, Ghost Stories places viewers in the shoes of professor and television host Philip Goodman (Andy Nyman), who has made it his life’s work to blow the whistle on psychic hoaxes. After receiving an invitation from a well-known paranormal researcher (Leonard Byrne) to investigate three proclaimed cases of the supernatural, Goodman takes us on a dread-filled journey, one where we’re treated to three wholly unique, synaptically-linked tales of terror, experienced through the eyes of each case’s respective person of interest. Featuring stellar performances from a gripping ensemble cast of British talents, including the almighty Martin Freeman, Ghost Stories moves nimbly through each of its three terrors, delivering wholly original twists and turns while paying homage to the play’s portmanteau roots.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Genre: Drama, Horror

Stars: Andy Nyman, Paul Whitehouse, Alex Lawther, Martin Freeman

Directors: Jeremy Dyson, Andy Nyman

Rated: R

Runtime: 98 minutes

There’s something about Aussie filmmaking that is just so unsettling. For those who enjoy walking away from the likes of Wolf Creek and Lake Mungo feeling happily winded, give Hounds of Love a spin. From writer/director Ben Young, Hounds of Love follows Vicki (Ashleigh Cummings), a kidnapped suburban girl, and her captors, John and Evelyn (Stephen Curry and Emma Booth). The couple takes Vicki back to their home, where all our worst nightmares come true. But, resilient and conniving, Vicki begins to exploit the deranged couple’s emotional vulnerabilities, pitting them against each other. This is a cunning film from start to finish and a beautiful first feature from its breakout genre-auteur. Hounds of Love doesn’t want to be your friend, so if you like your horror films a bit lighter, it’s best to stray away from this one.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime

Stars: Ashleigh Cummings, Emma Booth, Stephen Curry

Director: Ben Young

Rated: NR

Runtime: 108 minutes

What happens when you strand a bunch of kids in the middle of backcountry Texas? As the formula has shown before, usually nothing good, and that’s certainly the case with writer/director Rob Zombie’s mightily bizarre House of 1000 Corpses. A gang of roadside-oddity enthusiasts (Rainn Wilson, Chris Hardwick, Jennifer Jostyn, and Erin Daniels) are sidestepped and kidnapped by the deranged Firefly family. As the nightmare unfolds, we spend time with each of the maddened bloodline, as the roadside teens try desperately to escape. Yes, the Tomato rank may spin some heads on this one, but hear us out. Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses, despite a few shortcomings, is a gem of shining campiness, from its rampant gore to its larger-than-life performances. And, truly, who can deny the glory that is Sid Haig (RIP) as Captain Spaulding?

Rotten Tomatoes: 20%

Genre: Horror

Stars: Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, Sheri Moon Zombie

Director: Rob Zombie

Rated: R

Runtime: 88 minutes

The films of Lars von Trier can often be polarizing, and that’s certainly no exception with The House That Jack Built. The film stars Matt Dillon as the titular character, a meticulous serial killer. The narrative is divided into five chapters, each of these flashbacks to one of Jack’s brutal crimes. This is the first film that von Trier made outside of his notable Depression Trilogy, which featured Antichrist, Melancholia, and Nymphomaniac, and his vision here feels even more demented than his divisive trifecta. If you’re after solid character work and good-old unforgiving torture-terror, then spend a night with The House That Jack Built.

Rotten Tomatoes: 58%

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror

Stars: Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman

Director: Lars von Trier

Rated: R

Runtime: 151 minutes

Sometimes, dead is better — especially for the Creed family. After a string of tragic misfortunes befalls the aforementioned clan, a local friend shows Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) an ancient burial ground, one with “life-giving” properties in its folkloric soil. What follows is nothing short of pure hell. Remakes can be pretty hit or miss, but last year’s reimagining of Pet Sematary is more than worthy. There are necessary callbacks to Stephen King’s source novel, as well as the 1989 original film, but writer/director team Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer put their own unique spin on this twisted reincarnation story. With grounded performances from Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow, this version of Pet Sematary feels more naturalistic than its predecessor. While the late-’80s film is hard to replace, we can’t imagine another stab at King’s text being better than this 2019 attempt.

Rotten Tomatoes: 58%

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Stars: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow

Directors: Kevin Kölsh, Dennis Widmyer

Rated: R

Runtime: 101 minutes

Vampires have seen their fair share of cinema, both good and bad. Over a decade ago, there was Let the Right One In (based on the Swedish novel of the same name by John Ajvide Lindqvist), an ultra-compelling, air-brushed interpretation of classic vampiric lore. Set in Stockholm in the early 80s, we follow lead boy Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) through his everyday tribulations as a bullied adolescent. When a quiet, pale-faced girl named Eli (Lina Leandersson) moves in next door to him, the two youths foster a friendship. Unbeknownst to Oskar, Eli is actually a budding vampiress living under the watchful keep of Håkan, her late-aged guardian and keeper. Foregoing tropes and easy scares, Let the Right One In instead focuses on the emotional connection between the film’s two fragile youths, an impressive character study set against the moody nighttime exteriors of a snowy Stockholm. Critics raved that Let the Right One In pumped new life into the overly-trod vampire genre. Now, you be the judge.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Stars: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson, Per Ragnar

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Rated: R

Runtime: 114 minutes

Nothing says “bad times for all” like a traumatized stepmom-to-be getting snowed in with her embittered and equally traumatized stepchildren — in the middle of nowhere. From the malicious minds that brought us 2014’s Goodnight Mommy, The Lodge is a discomforting blend of close-quarters madness, familial frailty, and religious insanity. Indie stalwart Riley Keough delivers a restrained but haunting performance as the rattled stepmother. As strange events begin piling up at the remote cabin, the stepchildren (played by Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh) do a little digging and discover their new mom is the single escapee of a very dark past. Intense, lurking visuals, oppressively dim lighting, and a dooming score are the backbone to this tale of winter woe that will keep you guessing from start to finish. Think The Shining, but on a painfully microcosmic scale.

Rotten Tomatoes: 74%

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Stars: Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh

Directors: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

Rating: R

Runtime: 108 minutes

This isn’t the first origin film to explore the dark and twisted roots of Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, but it’s one of the most compelling explorations of the butcher that shook the world. Adapted from a 2012 graphic novel of the same name by Dahmer’s high school friend John “Derf” Backderf, writer/director Marc Meyers’s visually-stunning film gets us uncomfortably close and personal with Dahmer and Derf during their teen years. Inspired by Dahmer’s already-maudlin idiosyncrasies, Derf and his posse of friends invite Dahmer into their inner circle for a number of staged pranks and rebellious hijinks. As Dahmer’s home life starts to crumble, his behavior becomes increasingly grim and disturbed. Is it the dissolution of the nuclear household that unleashes Dahmer’s inner demons? Or would his evil ways have surfaced regardless of stimuli? Meyers’ film poses these heavy questions for the viewer, and it’s the viewer who gets to decide how much empathy Dahmer’s history truly deserves. Next to none, if you ask us.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Genre: Biography, Drama

Stars: Ross Lynch, Anne Heche, Alex Wolff

Director: Marc Meyers

Rated: R

Runtime: 107 minutes

There are a number of words we can use to describe the hellish anthology-film-meets-road-picture mashup, Southbound. It’s unpredictable, chaotic, perplexing, and, above all, relentless. To put things into perspective, our story begins on a stretch of desolate highway. Two men, Mitch (Chad Villela) and Jack (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin), speed down a barren desert interstate, trying to outrun an onslaught of winged demon creatures. Disturbing events transpire, which eventually leads us to a motel. Just as we’re starting to piece together who these guys are, where they’ve come from, and what’s up with the demons, the film forcibly shifts perspective from Mitch and Jack’s tale to three new characters, Sadie, Ava, and Kim, all lodged in the same motel. Then, after we spend time with the girls, another three stories unfold. Players from previous stories repeat, along with the aforementioned demons of flight. With the film’s segments filmed collaboratively by the horror filmmaking trio known as Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella) and three other directors, Southbound is a non-stop thrill ride, with a foreboding through-line of recurring motifs, disturbing imagery, and plenty of gore.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Genre: Fantasy, Horror, Thriller

Stars: Chad Villela, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Fabianne Therese, Hannah Marks

Directors: Radio Silence, Roxanne Benjamin, David Bruckner, Patrick Horvath

Rated: R

Runtime: 89 minutes

Is your child misbehaving? For a nominal fee, Florida residents can call in Wrinkles, a professional creeper clown, to scare the kiddies straight. Wrinkles the Clown is a multilayered documentary about the very real clown for hire, focusing on the man behind the mask, the communities he serves, the families that call upon his services, and the internet-obsessed teens who use his phone number as a thrilling rite of passage. Wrinkles the Clown is sincerely uncomfortable but also utterly fascinating. Just as we begin to get used to the film’s odd cast of characters, the doc does a complete 180, unfolding an entirely new layer to the Wrinkles mythos. What new layer, exactly? You’ll just have to see for yourself.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

Genre: Documentary, Comedy, Horror

Stars: Wrinkles the Clown

Director: Michael Beach Nichols

Rated: R

Runtime: 75 minutes

