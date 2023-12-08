 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Reviews

Poor Things review: Emma Stone shines in a Frankensteinian sex comedy

A.A. Dowd
By
Emma Stone stands in front of Ramy Youssef in a still from Poor Things
Poor Things review: Emma Stone shines in a Frankensteinian sex comedy
Score Details
“Only the truly impatient would snip a minute of Emma Stone’s tour de force performance in Poor Things.”
Pros
  • Emma Stone's bravura performance
  • Mark Ruffalo's gut-busting performance
  • The salty, vulgar, hilarious dialogue
Cons
  • It's a little allegorically obvious
  • It almost overstays its welcome
  • Those CGI cityscapes

Watch Emma Stone in Poor Things and you just might get ahead of what’s up with her character. Who is this strange woman pounding away on a piano with primitive glee? She walks unsteadily, like it’s new to her. Speaking, too, is a work in progress — an early lurch toward communication and articulation. In naiveté, in petulance, in vocabulary, in her unfiltered stream of questions and blunt opinions, Bella Baxter betrays the unusual truth of her nature. The flashbacks only confirm and explain what Stone’s remarkably physical performance teases from the start: She is literally a child in a woman’s skin, a mistake or miracle of (mad) science bumbling through her own body-swap comedy.

Bella lives in a fantastic, vaguely steampunk Victorian London that she only glimpses from the roof of her creator’s manor, and which we mostly see via gaudy, painterly digital backdrops — a little Terry Gilliam, a little Tim Burton, a little less immersive than either. Her proverbial “father,” who she calls simply “God,” is Dr. Godwin Baxter (Inside‘s Willem Dafoe), a brilliant, deformed surgeon. His face marked with the sutured evidence of his own father’s cruel experiments (a truly amazing puzzle-patchwork makeup job for the actor), Godwin is like Dr. Frankenstein by way of Frankenstein’s monster. It’s one of numerous ways that this baroque fantasia sits in the shadow of Mary Shelley.

Poor Things wears both its influences and its gender politics on its frilly sleeve. The film is the most extravagant and — in some ways — the most obvious allegory yet from Yorgos Lanthimos, the Greek director of deranged provocations like The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and another crooked comedy of burning loins beneath period dress, The Favourite. Working from a 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, Lanthimos electroshocks all of the feminist subtext of The Modern Prometheus (the alternate title of Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein) into blunt text. It’s a liberation story almost impossible to misread … which would be more of a drag if Stone and her co-stars didn’t throw themselves into the assignment with such demented conviction.

Mark Ruffalo cuddles an indifferent-looking Emma Stone in a still from Poor Things.
Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things Searchlight Pictures / Searchlight Pictures

“What a very pretty retard,” stammers Godwin’s new assistant, bashful medical student Max (Ramy Youssef), after Bella casually clocks him in the nose by way of greeting. It’s the most prankishly button-pushing dialogue in Tony McNamara’s often-hilarious screenplay. Max’s instant attraction to the boss’s lab-made, anatomically obsessed quasi-daughter is a dark joke on the blinders of male libido. Toddler upstairs, grown woman elsewhere, Bella is like a walking metaphor for how women are often infantilized and sexualized at once. But even at her most feral and least verbal, she’s a real character; Stone plants a seed of hunger for experience in her first screwball scenes.

That seed blossoms with puberty, as Bella stumbles upon the joys of “working on herself to get happiness” and then the more advanced “furious jumping.” Chasing her newly blossoming desires, she runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a lusty, vain, mischievous dandy played by Mark Ruffalo. Duncan supports her free-spiritedness, but only so long as it doesn’t eclipse his own; his charm curdles quickly into jealousy and possessiveness. Ruffalo has played amusing dolts before, but he’s never summoned such an inspired caricature of fragile male ego. (When Bella suggests that men’s inability to orgasm repeatedly is a weakness of the whole gender, the look on his face is priceless.)

Bella’s awakening, sexual and otherwise, triggers a shift from black-and-white to full color, as though the movie were stepping out of James Whale homage — out of the laboratories and gothic trappings — and into something more vibrant, Wizard of Oz-style. Lanthimos takes the pop-up-book fantasy aspect of the material as license to flamboyantly indulge: with dreamy iris shots, with a memeable dance, with fish-eye distortion more appropriate here than it felt in The Favourite. Has his work gotten more mainstream or has the mainstream caught up to the deadpan lunacy of his work? Poor Things isn’t so far removed from his international breakthrough, the savage Dogtooth, another portrait of a warped parental experiment that similarly concluded that even the most severely sheltered will eventually claw for freedom.

A deformed Willem Dafoe sits in a chair holding papers in a black-and-white still from Poor Things.
Willem Dafoe in Poor Things Searchlight Pictures / Searchlight Pictures

With its montages of feverish fornication, Poor Things reaches for sex comedy, though its biggest laughs come from how Bella — an ingénue of limitless curiosity, unburdened by any social discomfort — crashes like a bull through the china shop of 19th-century polite society. For a while, the movie almost resembles a parody of a particular kind of softcore European smut; think, in Seinfeldian terms, of a young girl’s strange, erotic journey from Milan to Minsk. Except that Lanthimos approaches Bella’s coming of age with sincerity, even sentimentality. It’s hard not to wonder if there’s a little of him in Dafoe’s tragic, flawed Godwin, the doctor who fancies himself a man of cold, cynical logic but can’t deny the paternal affection he feels for his lab experiment.

The plot zigzags from Lisbon hotels to a luxury cruise to a Parisian whorehouse, complete with a sobering detour to a seaside slum. Through her travels, Bella discovers carnal pleasure, philosophy, fine cuisine, the guilt of privilege, socialist principle, the world’s oldest profession, and maybe — finally — herself. The movie does go on a bit: A late chapter with Christopher Abbott as the last misogynistic hurdle in our heroine’s voyage of self-actualization makes a point the movie has already cleanly made over the previous two hours. 

Excess, though, is half the fun of an outsized satire like Poor Things. In the words of Ruffalo’s ridiculously foppish Duncan, it is meant to be “inhaled with gusto, like life itself.” Only the truly impatient would snip a minute of Stone’s tour de force. She unfurls a whole childhood over the runtime, slowly advancing Bella from the ignorant innocence of the early scenes all the way through to the wiser adulthood she eventually enters, verbal and body language alike evolving from scene to scene. The pathos are downright Karloffian, no bolts required.

Poor Things opens in select theaters Friday, December 8. For more of A.A. Dowd’s writing, visit his Authory page.

Topics
A.A. Dowd
A.A. Dowd
Writer
A.A. Dowd, or Alex to his friends, is a writer and editor based in Chicago. He has held staff positions at The A.V. Club and…
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a dunk on a basketball court.

After an exciting month of pool play, the semifinals are set in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The first semifinal will feature Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The game starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 7, and will be played inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pacers won a thrilling game against the Boston Celtics to advance to the semifinals, while the Bucks dominated the New York Knicks to reach the final four.

The Pacers versus Bucks will air on ESPN. The studio shows for ESPN and TNT will combine to provide pregame and postgame coverage of Thursday's broadcast. The winner of this game will move to the finals, where they will play either the New Orleans Pelicans or Los Angeles Lakers. Catch the action on ESPN on Thursday afternoon. NBA fans do not need a cable subscription anymore to watch ESPN. Streaming television services, like Sling TV, offer ESPN as an alternative to cable. Keep reading to see how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV below.
Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks live stream on Sling TV

Read more
The 18 best sitcoms on Netflix right now (December 2023)
Iain Armitage as Sheldon in Young Sheldon.

Sitcoms seem to be a dying breed on television, but the genre lives on thanks to Netflix in the form of original shows, as well as series from the past that have found a home at the streamer. This month's top new addition to the sitcom lineup is Young Sheldon, which was most recently streaming on Max. We're also putting a spotlight on two Netflix original sitcoms, Merry Happy Whatever and Blockbuster, as well as a former NBC sitcom, Great News.

Netflix is also the home for all-time great sitcoms like Seinfeld, Arrested Development, and Community, all of which you can find on our list of the best sitcoms on Netflix right now. And more sitcoms are coming in 2024 because Netflix is constantly adding new shows. So keep checking back as we update this list every month.

Read more
Where to watch the Christmas at Opry 2023 live stream
Wynonna Judd holds a guitar and performs a song.

Join Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd for Christmas at the Opry, a two-hour musical event featuring "Christmas favorites, holiday classics, and today's biggest hits." Christmas at the Opry was filmed at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Judd will host the event and sing a special duet of Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree with Brenda Lee, who recorded the original version in 1958. Other performers set to grace the stage and sing during the special include Adam Doleac, Breland, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Michelle Tenpenny, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Trace Adkins.
Watch the Christmas at the Opry live stream on NBC

Read more