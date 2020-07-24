Best LGBTQ movies on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is your source for shopping, music, and yes, even television and movies.

Subscribers get instant access to Amazon Prime Video, which has a wide selection of diverse movies from which to choose, including plenty within the LGBTQ genre. Here are some of the best you can watch.

Also check out the best horror movies on Hulu right now, the best romance movies on Netflix, and the best LGBTQ films to stream right now.

This biographical musical film tells the life story of iconic musician Elton John and his meteoric rise to fame, starting from his early days as a prodigy attending the Royal Academy of Music. Taron Egerton earned a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the pop star, beautifully capturing both his unique musical talents and flamboyant style. John and his long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. John and his husband David Furnish had been working on a film about John’s life for decades, finally culminating in Rocketman. It’s totally worth the wait.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

Stars: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard

Director: Dexter Fletcher

Rating: R

Runtime: 121 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

This historical comedy-drama is based on the true story of a group of lesbian and gay activists who banded together to raise money for families impacted by the British miners strike of 1984. The event eventually became known as the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign. While the help was initially unwelcome, the group addressed the homophobia head on to dispel myths and preconceived notions, finding unlikely allies in the small-town miners and their families. Nominated for a Golden Globe, the film has been universally praised and referred to as a “joyous crowd-pleaser.”

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Stars: Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Paddy Considine, Andrew Scott, George MacKay, Joseph Gilgun, Ben Schnetzer

Director: Matthew Warchus

Rating: R

Runtime: 120 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

As the first Hollywood-backed film to focus on Chinese-Americans since Disney gave us The Joy Luck Club in 1993, this romantic comedy is a story of intersecting lives that follows Wil (Michelle Krusiec), a closeted New York surgeon who falls for a dancer (Lynn Chen) who happens to be the daughter of her boss. The tapestry unravels when Wil’s widowed mother Gao (Joan Chen) shows up at her door, pregnant out of wedlock. The pair struggle with their situation as they go completely against the pan-East Asian social concept of “face,” which refers to behaviors and customs that suggest morality and honor. The movie is inspired by director Alice Wu’s own experience in coming out to her traditional Taiwanese mother, who initially did not accept her as being gay. Will Smith is counted among the producers.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Stars: Michelle Krusiec, Joan Chen, Lynn Chen

Director: Alice Wu

Rating: R

Runtime: 91 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

During the time when the “don’t ask, don’t tell” military policy existed, private Barry Winchell (Troy Garity) finds himself in a difficult position when it’s discovered that he’s dating Calpernia Addams, a transgender showgirl. Jealousy, anger, lack of acceptance, and pressure lead to rising tensions between Winchell and his roommate Justin Fisher (Shawn Hatosy) that escalates to violence and Winchell’s eventual murder. Based on a true story, this crime drama will have you clenching your fists in anger. The ending, however, brings some closure with a discussion of the events that occurred after Winchell’s death.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Stars: Troy Garity, Lee Pace

Director: Frank Pierson

Rating: R

Runtime: 112 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

As a loose adaptation of Ernst Lubitsch’s 1932 film Broken Lullaby, which was, in turn, based on the 1930 French play L’homme que j’ai tue by Maurice Rostand, Frantz is about Anna (Paula Beer), a German woman grieving her husband who is killed on the battlefield in World War I. As Anna visits his grave, she sees another man frequenting it as well. The man, Adrien (Pierre Niney), lies about who he is until he can no longer keep up the façade and reveals the truth. The film itself does not have any LGBTQ themes but it is classified as an LGBTQ movie because it’s directed by Francois Ozon, a French director and screenwriter known for incorporating his free-thinking views on human sexuality into his movies.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Stars: Pierre Niney, Paula Beer

Director: Francois Ozon

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 113 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

With a perfect rating, this documentary is about the HIV/AIDs crisis in San Francisco in the early ’80s that was then known as the “Gay Plague.” It includes interviews with five key individuals of the time: A man who worked as a counselor for gay men, a political activist, an HIV+ artist, a black dancer who operated a flower stand that sold flowers for many funerals of those who died from the disease, and a nurse who helped administer the clinical trials for antiretroviral drugs. We Were Here delves deep into the crisis to help viewers better understand the critical importance of medical care, social services, and community support.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Genre: Documentary, Biography, History

Stars: Ed Wolf, Paul Boneberg, Daniel Goldstein, Guy Clark, Eileen Glutzer

Director: David Weissman

Rating: NR

Runtime: 90 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

Also known as Mi mejor amigo, this Spanish-language Argentinian film is a coming-of-age movie about Lorenzo, a 16-year-old boy in Patagonia discovering his sexuality, with the help and friendship of Caito, a 17-year-old who has been taken in by Lorenzo’s parents. The film beautifully presents the idea of a young man struggling to understand his feelings and attractions as well as his emotional connections with others. It has been praised for its subtleties and believable performances about two young men simply trying to find themselves.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Genre: Drama, Romance

Stars: Angelo Mutti Spinetta, Lautaro Rodriguez

Director: Martin Deus

Rating: 16+

Runtime: 91 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

An Icelandic-language film, this coming-of-age drama looks at the emotional and sexual journeys of two preteen boys, Thor and Christian, who are living in an Icelandic fishing village. As they deal with adolescence, one boy shows an interest in a girl while the other is confused about his newfound feelings for his best friend. The film took home the Queer Lion award at the 73rd Venice Film Festival.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Genre: Drama, Romance

Stars: Baldur Einarsson, Blaer Hinriksson, Dilja Valsdottir, Katla Njalsdottir

Director: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Rating: 16+

Runtime: 129 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

Adrian (Gotham‘s Cory Michael Smith), a closeted gay man, returns home to Dallas from New York City in order to say goodbye to his estranged family, not revealing to them that he is actually dying of AIDS. While his family is politically conservative and deeply religious, it appears they might know more about Adrian’s sexuality than they are willing to admit or accept. Thus, they don’t really speak of it. Adding more complexity to the story is that Adrian’s younger brother may very well be gay as well. The movie takes you back in time stylistically as well, shot on black-and-white super 16mm film.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Cory Michael Smith, Virginia Madsen, Michael Chiklis, Aidan Langford, Jamie Chung

Director: Yen Tan

Rating: 16+

Runtime: 85 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

Editors' Recommendations