 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Viggo Mortenson and Ron Howard on how Thirteen Lives shows the Tham Luang cave rescue

Dan Girolamo
By

The 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue is a remarkable example of human resiliency and ingenuity. Thousands of volunteers, which included the Thai Navy Seals and a group of international cave divers, descended upon the region to help save the lives of 12 youth soccer players and their coach. The entire saga will be chronicled in the survival film, Thirteen Lives.

Directed by Ron Howard, Thirteen Lives is the dramatic retelling of the dangerous rescue operation that took place in late June 2018. The youth soccer team entered the cave on June 23. Due to an unexpected monsoon, the cave flooded, trapping the boys in the process. Thai officials attempted to find the boys, but the rising water levels hampered their efforts. Two British cave divers, Richard Stanton and John Volanthen, eventually found the boys on July 2. After more than two weeks inside the cave, rescue divers transported the entire team out of the cave to safety from July 8 to July 10.

Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Viggo Mortenson stand in the water in a scene from Thirteen Lives.
(L to R) Colin Farrell as John Volanthen, Joel Edgerton as Harry Harris and Viggo Mortensen as Rick Stanton in THIRTEEN LIVES, directed by Ron Howard, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“When I read this script, not only were there many surprises in terms of the wide variety of heroic selfless acts that were demonstrated that I didn’t know about in addition to, of course, the heroism and the remarkable feat that the divers achieved.  But there was this sort of seat-of-your-pants problem solving that was going on while under duress and under pressure. And I was fascinated by that,” said Howard at the film’s press conference on July 29. ” So I tried to lay out sort of what the technical problems were, what the emotional challenges were, [what] the physical threats were and just keep building scenes around that.”

The film stars Viggo Mortenson as Stanton and Colin Farrell as Volanthen. Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Weir Sukollawat Kanaros form the supporting ensemble.

The actors trained with cave divers and learned from experts like Volanten to recreate the treacherous dives. Despite being in a controlled environment, the dives still presented many challenges. “In this case of the rescue, getting towards a point where we could carry stunt people, and the kids pretending to be unconscious through these really difficult obstacles, we were in a safe environment. We were very well looked after and very well trained and guided. But there were moments that it really underlined, for us, how dangerous cave diving is; how dangerous it can be if you aren’t in the safe environment that we’re in,” said Edgerton.

In addition to the rescue efforts, Thirteen Lives highlights the boys and their families. Co-producer Raymond Phathanavirangoon was brought in to work on the translations to create an accurate depiction of Thai culture. “With Ron’s help in really caring about the authenticity and caring about what Thais really feel and what we really think, I think we managed that. I believe and I hope that everybody agrees when they watch it,” said Phathanavirangoon.

At the end of the day, Thirteen Lives emphasizes that ordinary humans can do extraordinary things in times of need. “It’s wonderful that you have a recent event that exemplifies selfless collaboration for the common good,” said Mortenson. “People did it because it was the right thing to do. And it does show like Raymond was saying, the best of us. That humans are capable of doing amazing things together.”

Thirteen Lives is now playing in select theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, and will launch globally on Prime Video Friday, August 5. 

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry! The Surface Pro 7+ is down to $600 for a limited time

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

Lenovo just cut this ThinkPad X1 price by $1,000

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Save $85 on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair today

The Alienware S5000 gaming chair in a futuristic room.

Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend

The 55-inch LG G1 series OLED evo smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

Shop this ThinkPad laptop deal and save over $2,000 — we’re not kidding!

A person holding a ThinkPad Nano X1 Gen 2 laptop in front of a window.

The Nothing Phone 1 is what the OnePlus 10T could have been

OnePlus 10T camera module.

The best bathroom scales

A person stepping onto the Greater Goods Body Composition scale.

The 64 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2022)

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Rosamund Pike holds a cup of coffee in front of a wall of photos.

The best shows on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Tom Sturridge as Morpheus stands in front of a misty backdrop in a scene from The Sandman.

I Love My Dad review: Patton Oswalt in a catfish cringe comedy

Patton Oswalt looks at James Morosini in a car in I Love My Dad.

Why Amazon acquiring iRobot will make Roombas even better

The iRobot app overlaid on a Roomba.

How to get Guilmon in Digimon Survive

A big red digimon in a school.