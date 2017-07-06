Venture into the unknown with the best sci-fi movies on Netflix

There’s nothing quite as exciting (or terrifying) as science fiction, which functions as windows into potential, often cataclysmic futures. Over the years, Netflix has amassed quite the collection of content, including hundreds — nay, thousands — of shoddy sci-fi movies that feature poorly-animated hybrids of sharks, crocodiles, giant squid, and the like. Still, it’s not all bad; sift through the waste for long enough, and you’re sure to find something of value. Nobody wants to spend hours scrolling through a combination of movies they’ve seen and movies they never want to see, however, so we took the liberty of doing it for you. From big-budget dystopias to independent time travelers, these are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.

Upstream Color is the second film from auteur Shane Carruth, the mind behind Primer. Aside from directing and producing the piece, he also wrote it, starred in it, composed the music, and designed the sets. Such being the case, Upstream Color is a singular vision. The film follows Kris (Amy Seimetz), who falls prey to a strange hypnotic experiment that leaves her with memory loss, and her life entirely upturned. Months later, she meets Jeff (Carruth), with whom she discovers she shares an inexplicable, near-psychic link — one that extends beyond the two of them. Confused and overwhelmed, Kris and Jeff embark on a journey for answers. Upstream Color adheres to Carruth's penchant for mind-bending, cerebral sci-fi that begs to be watched over and over again.

From director John Hillcoat comes The Road, a post-apocalyptic thriller based on Cormac McCarthy's Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name. The film takes place years after an unspecified cataclysmic event has killed the vast majority of life on this planet — leaving the remaining pockets of civilization to break down down into lawless packs of cannibals — and follows a father (Viggo Mortensen) and son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as they struggle to make it through the forsaken wasteland with little more than a pistol. Packed with a feasible concept of societal entropy, the well-adapted drama is worth a watch (or three) even if you haven't read the book. It's horrifying, brutal, and haunting in the most beautiful way possible.

Alan Moore's dystopian vision of Britain translates fairly well to the silver screen, with help from the iconoclastic Wachowski siblings. In a country ruled by a fascist cabal, all information is regulated by the government, and the police maintain an iron grip on all aspects of life. When Evey (Natalie Portman), an employee for the state television network, is rescued from an assault by a masked man known only as V (Hugo Weaving), she is drawn into his campaign to overthrow the government. At first charmed by V's passion and knowledge, she quickly finds that his methods might be too extreme for her taste. Excellent choreography and bold set design make V for Vendetta an exciting, if melodramatic, thriller.

Fritz Lang's 1927 masterpiece Metropolis may be the only silent film on our list, but it helped pioneer the sci-fi genre. The dystopian film revolves around a man of wealth (Gustav Fröhlich) who abandons his privileged life to join a band of oppressed workers in a revolt. The film was initially praised for its technical merits, though not as much for its plot or commentary on society as a whole, but has nonetheless become one of the defining films of the entire 20th century. It won't blow you away visually, but its historical value outweighs its technical limitations.

Truly thought-provoking sci-fi films seem rare these days, making gems like Aleksey German's Hard to Be a God all the more precious. The experimental film begins with a group of scientists from Earth landing on a planet where humans also exist but have not progressed beyond the Middle Ages in terms of technology. One scientist, Anton (Leonid Yarmolnik), is dispatched to the Kingdom of Arkanar to help the locals progress. Taking on the identity of nobleman Don Rumata, he attempts to guide the kingdom into a new age, but must contend with the brutal Don Reba (Aleksandr Chutko). Hard to Be a God is a grim film, depicting a world where the land is as harsh as its people. At its core is the moral struggle of Rumata, whose directives prevent him from interfering directly with Arkanar's advancement.

Much like 2001: A Space Odyssey, director Robert Wise's black-and-white vision of the short story Farewell to the Masteris epic in both scope and vision. It remains one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time, revolving around an alien visitor (Michael Rennie) who comes to Earth with a mechanical companion and a message that will ultimately affect the future of the entire human race. Rennie and his cool, collected demeanor present a universal call for peace to those living during the Atomic Age, though many of the films sentiments still echo today. Now, if only the 2008 remake starring Keanu Reeves wasn't such a catastrophe.

Not to be confused with the 2013 teen action-romance flick of the same name, The Host earned universal praise for its unique combination of horror, comedy, action, and political satire. In the fourth feature-length film from acclaimed director Bong Joon-Ho (Okja), a monster emerges from Korea's Han River and begins to wreak havoc on the inhabitants of Seoul. When the creature abducts the daughter of a local man (Song Kang-Ho), he and his family must band together to enact an emergency rescue while the monster is still at large. Despite the rather bland storyline, excellent casting and well-written characters make The Host a movie to remember, with great performances turned in by Bae Doona (Cloud Atlas) and Park Hae-Il.

The legendary Brad Bird (The Incredibles, Ratatouille) wrote and directed this tear-jerking story about paranoia and acceptance, which struggled at box offices upon release but has since garnered a cult following. When a meteorite crashes into the forest near a small Maine town in 1957, young Hogarth Hughes finds a massive robot, which he befriends. As news of the robot begins to spread, government agents — led by the nosy Kent Mansley (Christopher McDonald) — seek to find and destroy the gentle giant, worried that he may be a machine of war. The beautifully animated film is an emotional journey, combining subtle political commentary with heartfelt observations.

Time travel stories tend to be complicated, playing as they do with our sense of causality.Primer in particular is notorious for its complex narrative, which leaves many people puzzled after even a second watch, and which has made it one of the most acclaimed cult films of the new millennium. The film follows two engineers, Abe (David Sullivan) and Aaron (Shane Carruth), who accidentally invent a device that allows them to travel back in time. The two realize they can use knowledge gleaned in the present to play the stock market in the past, and quickly set about doing just that, establishing a set of rules to follow so as not to disrupt the timeline. Naturally, they slip up, and the conflict that emerges between the two forms the emotional core of what could otherwise be a very clinical film. Carruth, who also directs, was a former engineer and decided not to dumb down the film for mainstream audiences. The result is a complicated but thought-provoking puzzle with as many moving parts as a clock. Anyone can enjoy Primer, though some might want to bring a flowchart.