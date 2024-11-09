 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

10 years ago, Christopher Nolan made his most emotional movie ever. Here’s why it’s still the best

By
A teen boy looks in the distance in Interstellar.
Warner Bros.

Director Christopher Nolan‘s epic sci-fi blockbuster Interstellar premiered in theaters 10 years ago this week. This sprawling space odyssey follows astronaut Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and his team as they venture through a wormhole to find a new planet for humanity to inhabit as it faces extinction due to Earth’s growing blight.

Though it is not as highly revered as The Dark Knight, Inception, or Oppenheimer, Interstellar continues to be one of the best films Nolan ever directed. Nominated for five Academy Awards, such a sprawling, dazzling, and emotional film made for the best astronaut movie since Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Nolan’s masterpiece already has a devoted following, but it’s important to remind audiences why Interstellar is such a beloved and groundbreaking sci-fi epic.

Recommended Videos

Hans Zimmer’s score supports the movie’s epic scope

Interstellar Main Theme - Extra Extended - Soundtrack by Hans Zimmer

In one of his many collaborations with Nolan, legendary composer Hans Zimmer delivered another iconic score for Interstellar. Using a church pipe organ in the film’s music, Zimmer succeeds in building up the intensity and religious awe of the story. The music perfectly underscores how Cooper and his team slip the surly bonds of Earth and explore the wonders of the heavens themselves.

Arguably one of the composer’s best works, Interstellar‘s score deserved more than just an Academy Award nomination, but it still helped cement the film’s place in cinema history.

The stellar performances

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathway curiously stare next to each other in a scene from "Interstellar."
Paramount Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures / Paramount/Warner Bros.

Interstellar has McConaughey leading an all-star cast consisting of Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, John Lithgow, Topher Grace, and Matt Damon. It also featured early performances of current young stars like Timothée Chalamet and Mackenzie Foy.

True to their status, each actor delivers an engaging performance in this film. However, McConaughey gives the performance of his life as protagonist Joseph Cooper, tugging at viewers’ heartstrings as the character is forced to watch his daughter, Murph, grow up without him. Chastain similarly carries the film with her portrayal of Murph, who has the world on her shoulders back on Earth.

Interstellar’s groundbreaking visuals are still impressive

A planet approaching a supermassive black hole in "Interstellar."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

True to his classical style of filmmaking, Christopher Nolan limits his use of computer-generated imagery in bringing this film to life, going as practical with the effects as possible. Like sci-fi classics such as Star Wars and 2001: A Space Odyssey, Interstellar uses miniatures to present the spaceships on-screen. But the models aren’t just small-scale; even the giant Tesseract that Cooper enters during the film’s trippy climax is 100% real.

The spacecraft Endurance in "Interstellar."
Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros. Ent. Inc. / Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros. Ent. Inc.

Considering the vibrant scope of this cosmic film, Nolan was still forced to use some CGI. However, he went above and beyond with the visual effects, presenting a jaw-dropping wormhole and a black hole under the scientific guidance of physicist Kip Thorne.

Such extraordinary imagery immerses its audience in this adventure through space, effectively presenting the beauty and terror of the unknown. Unsurprisingly, Interstellar won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, and it remains a gold standard for how to do CGI in sci-fi.

The movie tells an intelligent, heartfelt story

Cooper floating in a tesseract in "Interstellar."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Visual effects alone can’t attract all audiences. Like many of Nolan’s other films, Interstellar presents an ambitious narrative that plays with the audience’s perception of reality. While Memento and Inception tackled memory and dreams, respectively, Interstellar explores humanity’s perception of time in a mind-bending story that sends its heroes across space and history.

At the same time, Interstellar presents a dark picture of Earth’s future as humanity loses the resources it needs to survive. As global warming and environmental disasters continue to ravage the Earth in the present day, this apocalyptic sci-fi film only seems to grow closer to reality as time goes on. But with its message of hope for humanity in the face of great tragedy, this film balances its heavy subject matter with a sense of optimism that audiences need right now.

Interstellar (2014) - Scene “Messages span: 23 years"

However, one of the film’s strongest aspects is its grounded human narrative. Interstellar isn’t just another blockbuster about an everyman summoned to save humanity from destruction. It’s a poignant tale of parenthood presented on a cosmic, world-changing scale as the protagonist comes to terms with leaving his child to try to do his job, making Interstellar a truly relatable tale.

Interstellar is streaming on Peacock.

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (November 2024)
A man and a woman fly in a space ship in Oblivion.

If you've seen the list of the most popular movies on Netflix in November, then you probably noticed that there haven't been many changes in the lineup lately. Harold and the Purple Crayon is a relatively new addition, but we like all of you too much to ever suggest that movie. You have better options, and we've put together this list of the best movies on Netflix to help you find them.

This week, the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum action rom-com The Lost City is coming to Netflix on Saturday, November 10. But you don't have to wait around if you want to see Tom Cruise's underrated sci-fi flick, Oblivion, which is already on Netflix. You may also enjoy some other recent arrivals, including Kung Fu Panda 4, Woman of the Hour, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and A Quiet Place Part II. You can find those films and more in our complete roundup of the best movies on Netflix right now.

Read more
Best new movies coming to theaters in 2024
Hugh Grant creepily looks off camera in Heretic.

For the most part, the movie industry has recovered from the truly awful early months of the year, including the lackluster first month of summer that had Hollywood panicking about the future of cinema. Since then, Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive blockbuster, but the state of comic book cinema is suchthat even Venom: The Last Dance severely underperformed. It's also poised to be unseated this weekend by Heretic, a low-budget horror movie that's getting big-time buzz for Hugh Grant's performance.

There are plenty of predictions in the movie business, but few crystal balls. Fortunately, there are still great movies coming to theaters before the end of 2024. And it's our job to point you to them, even as the year is winding down.

Read more
The 50 best shows on Netflix in November 2024
The cast of Outer Banks.

As 2024 winds down, even Netflix will be slowing the pace of its original series ... but not just yet. The second part of Outer Banks season 4 has arrived alongside the long-awaited second season of the animated smash-hit Arcane on November 10. Those shows should keep subscribers very happy over the long Veteran's Day holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, The Diplomat season 2 remains near the top of the list of the most popular shows on Netflix, with The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 not far behind. Those are just a few series on our list of the best shows on Netflix right now. You can find the rest of our picks below, then check back every Friday morning as we update the selection.

Read more