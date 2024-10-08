 Skip to main content
Universal lands Christopher Nolan’s next movie

By
Christopher Nolan speaks about Oppenheimer in a promo for Universal Pictures.
Universal Pictures

Last year, Christopher Nolan teamed up with Universal Pictures for Oppenheimer, an unexpected blockbuster that propelled Nolan to his first Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. When it came time to choose a studio for his next film, Nolan decided to remain with Universal rather than going back to Warner Bros. or to any other movie company.

According to Deadline, Universal has set a July 17, 2026, release date for Nolan’s upcoming movie. That would be nearly three years after Oppenheimer‘s summer run in 2023. The report also mentions that this new project will get an Imax release, like many of Nolan’s earlier projects. Matt Damon is in talks to star in the film. Damon and Nolan previously worked together on Oppenheimer and Interstellar.

Nolan is widely regarded as one of the top directors in Hollywood. After establishing himself with his indie film Memento in 2001, Nolan had a long relationship with Warner Bros. Studios that included his acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy that resurrected the Batman movie franchise. Nolan’s non-superhero movies, including The Prestige, Inception, and Interstellar, helped make his films into events unto themselves.

However, Nolan’s relationship with Warner Bros. was severed when the studio’s previous owner, AT&T, committed to releasing the entire WB slate of movies day-and-date on Max in 2021. Nolan departed the studio over that decision, and he soon signed with Universal for Oppenheimer.

No plot details or even a title have been disclosed about Nolan’s upcoming film. But if his previous movies are any indication, Damon won’t be the only A-list performer to sign on.

