 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Warner Bros. Discovery unveils Max — ‘The one to watch’

Phil Nickinson
By

Warner Bros. Discovery today finally detailed the next generation of the combined companies’ streaming service, combining thousands of shows and movies under one roof. The reimagined service is named, simply, Max. It’ll be available on May 23.

Dubbed “the one to watch,” (Get it? Because it’s a single new service with a lot of stuff) the new service is the culmination of months of debate about what the new service would look like. CEO David Zazlav said during a livestreamed event that in addition to the shows and movies you expect from the likes of HBO, Warner Bros. and Discovery separately, it’ll also add in news and sports in this incarnation.

Shot from the Max event.

“We are not pickers. We are content makers,” Zazlav said.

Related Videos

The goal, said JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, is to make it easier for consumers to find what they want to watch amongst a sea of streaming services. And it’ll all be available for a single price.

Related

HBO will remain HBO, execs said. “We will privilege it in the product experience, and not push it to the breaking point.”

There will be more than 40 new titles and seasons every month, said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO for HBO and HBO Max, just before unveiling a first look of the Penguin spinoff in the Batman universe. Another new Max original will be from Chuck Lorre in the world of The Big Bang Theory. Details aren’t yet known, though. And fans of the Smartless podcast have a new original to look forward to from Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, with Smartless: On The Road, will will present live versions of the show.

On the home-renovation side, Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on the hotel business with Fixer Upper: The Hotel, coming this fall.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
CNN+ will shut down April 30 after just one month
CNN app on a television.

Nuclear weapons experts have a phrase: "Bouncing the rubble." It's what happens when you use more firepower than what's needed to actually kill a thing. At some point, you're just blowing up things that already have been blown up. And that's where we're at just minutes after Variety broke the news that already was pretty likely — CNN+ is being killed after about a month of life. The New York Times reported that the end date is set for April 30.

CNN's Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy confirmed the news in a story ... on CNN.

Read more
HBO Max expands its service to 15 more countries
HBO Max app icon on Apple TV.

If you've been waiting for HBO Max to come to your region, this may be your lucky week. On Tuesday, WarnerMedia announced it extended its premium streaming platform to 15 additional European countries. This latest move continues WarnerMedia's global HBO Max initiative and marks the second wave of their European rollout.

The 15 countries where HBO Max is now available include: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Read more
HBO Max, TNT and TBS get U.S. Soccer matches starting in 2023
U.S. Soccer and Turner Sports.

WarnerMedia today announced that Turner Sports has come to an eight-year agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation that will bring more than 20 matches to TNT, TBS and HBO Max. The deal covers both the Men's and Women's National Team (the latter of which has won the World Cup four times since 1991, including the last two).

Half of the games will be seen on TBS or TNT, which are available on pretty much every cable, satellite and streaming service. Those matches also will be streamed on HBO Max. The other half of the slate will be exclusively on HBO Max.

Read more