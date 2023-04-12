Warner Bros. Discovery today finally detailed the next generation of the combined companies’ streaming service, combining thousands of shows and movies under one roof. The reimagined service is named, simply, Max. It’ll be available on May 23.

Dubbed “the one to watch,” (Get it? Because it’s a single new service with a lot of stuff) the new service is the culmination of months of debate about what the new service would look like. CEO David Zazlav said during a livestreamed event that in addition to the shows and movies you expect from the likes of HBO, Warner Bros. and Discovery separately, it’ll also add in news and sports in this incarnation.

“We are not pickers. We are content makers,” Zazlav said.

The goal, said JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, is to make it easier for consumers to find what they want to watch amongst a sea of streaming services. And it’ll all be available for a single price.

HBO will remain HBO, execs said. “We will privilege it in the product experience, and not push it to the breaking point.”

There will be more than 40 new titles and seasons every month, said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO for HBO and HBO Max, just before unveiling a first look of the Penguin spinoff in the Batman universe. Another new Max original will be from Chuck Lorre in the world of The Big Bang Theory. Details aren’t yet known, though. And fans of the Smartless podcast have a new original to look forward to from Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, with Smartless: On The Road, will will present live versions of the show.

On the home-renovation side, Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on the hotel business with Fixer Upper: The Hotel, coming this fall.

