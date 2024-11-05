5 great (HBO) Max movies to stream on Election Day

In the U.S., November 4 is Election Day. Numerous general elections will be held for federal, state, and local offices. Many networks will provide wall-to-wall coverage of Election Day, with a particular emphasis on the presidential election. If you love political television, this is your time to shine.

For some, political coverage can be the bane of their existence. Sometimes, you just need an escape. HBO Max is a streaming service with an impressive vault of hit movies. It’s the perfect option for someone looking to dive into a rom-com or adventure film to take their mind off politics. Our suggestions for movies to stream on Election Day include a Christmas classic, a psychological thriller, and an action prequel.

Elf (2003)

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, the holiday movie season has unofficially begun. Start November off with one of the greatest Christmas movies ever, Elf. Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, a human raised by elves after accidentally being transported to the North Pole as an infant. When Buddy grows into an adult, he learns about his father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a workaholic businessman living with his wife and son in New York City.

To make matters worse, Walter is on the Naughty List, an elf’s worst nightmare. Because the best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear, Buddy embarks on a trip to the Big Apple to meet his father and hopefully get him off the Naughty List. It won’t be easy, especially with Waletr in denial about having Buddy as a son. Buddy’s gift is his kind heart, which rubs off on Walter and the audience by the end of the movie.

Stream Elf on Max.

Trap (2024)

M. Night Shyamalan loves his plot twists. Trap, Shyamalan’s latest film, obviously includes a major twist. However, Trap is one of the rare Shyamalan movies that doesn’t include supernatural elements. Trap lives in the real world, though one could argue staging a concert to catch a serial killer is a bit unrealistic. Regardless, Trap is still super entertaining and features a terrific performance from Josh Hartnett.

Cooper Abbott (Hartnett) takes his teenage daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue), to a concert fby her favorite pop star, Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan). While inside the arena, Cooper notices an increased security presence, which raises his suspicions. It turns out the concert is a trap set up by the FBI to catch a serial killer known as “The Butcher.” Get this: Cooper is the serial killer. (This isn’t a spoiler as the movie’s ads and trailers revealed this twist from the get-go.) Now, Cooper must evade the authorities long enough to escape the concert and not get caught.

Stream Trap on Max.

Pretty Woman (1990)

Julia Roberts began her ascent to rom-com superstardom in Pretty Woman. On a trip to Los Angeles, Edward (Richard Gere), a wealthy businessman, drives to the red-light district to find a prostitute. He meets Vivian (Julia Roberts) and hires her for the night. The two make an unlikely, but compatible pairing as they bond in the penthouse suite.

The next morning, Edward pays Vivian $3,000 to stay with him for the entire week. He even offers to buy her clothes so she can more resemble a “proper high-society woman.” Vivian becomes Edward’s “beck and call girl” for several meetings and dinners, impressing him with her charm and kindness. Despite their opposing societal backgrounds, Edward and Vivian fall in love. At the end of the week, can this short-lived romance become a happily-ever-after relationship?

Stream Pretty Woman on Max.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Director George Miller had no reason to return to the Wasteland after Max Max: Fury Road, which is on the short list of greatest action movies of the 21st century. Instead of continuing the story in a sequel, Miller went the prequel route to explore one of Fury Road’s defining characters, Furiosa. As a young girl, Furiosa (Alyla Browne) is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers by Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), the sadistic leader of the Biker Horde.

After Dementus trades her to the Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) disguises herself as a War Boy, working her way up the ladder to become one of the Citadel’s top lieutenants. While Immortan Joe and Dementus battle for Wasteland supremacy, Furiosa never forgets her mission: find a way home. While never achieving the same highs as Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga still features impressive action sequences and high emotional stakes, resulting in an above-average prequel.

Stream Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Max.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Jason Segel is currently having renewed success on Shrinking, the Apple TV+ comedy he co-created with Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. Over 15 years ago, Segel was still trying to transition from a TV star to a movie leading man. Segal’s career changed with Forgetting Sarah Marshall, a self-deprecating and charming rom-com.

Segel, who wrote the screenplay, stars as Peter Bretter, a composer who scores TV shows. After five years, Peter’s girlfriend, actress Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), dumps him for a British rock star. Heartbroken, Peter books a trip to Hawaii to improve his spirits. But the trip becomes a nightmare after Sarah and her new boyfriend book a room in the same hotel.

Stream Forgetting Sarah Marshall on Max.