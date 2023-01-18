 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Shrinking trailer: Jason Segel is a grieving therapist who breaks the rules

Dan Girolamo
By

What if therapists told you what they really think? How would you react? Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother) is a therapist who starts to tell the truth in the trailer for Shrinking, a new comedy series from Apple TV+.

Segel plays Jimmy Laird, a therapist struggling to cope with the loss of his wife. As a result of his grief, Jimmy reaches his breaking point and shares brutally honest opinions during his sessions. The newfound approach to therapy gives Jimmy a new lease on life as he starts to break through with his patients. However, this strategy is a “breach of ethical barriers,” a sentiment shared by Jimmy’s fellow therapist and mentor, Dr. Paul Rhodes (Indiana Jones’s Harrison Ford).

In addition to Segel and Ford, the ensemble cast features Jessica Williams (The Daily Show) as Gaby, Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) as Brian, Christa Miller (Cougar Town) as Liz, Lilan Bowden (Andi Mack) as Tia, Lukita Maxwell (Generation) as Alice, Luke Tennie (Deadly Class) as Sean, Tilky Jones (One Tree Hill) as Donny, and Ted McGinley (Married… with Children) as Derek.

Shrinking is the latest series from Bill Lawrence, the co-creator of the Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso. At a Television Critics Association panel, Lawrence explained that he set out to write a comedy about “grief because the world is a bit of a dumpster fire right now.” Lawrence co-created Shrinking alongside Segel and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. All three will co-executive produce alongside Jeff Ingold and James Ponsoldt.

Jason Segal sits on a couch in Shrinking.

Shrinking premieres on January 27 on Apple TV+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Last Light trailer reveals Matthew Fox in a world in crisis
Matthew Fox staring up against his car in a scene from Last Light.
Cut the cord: Quit cable for the best streaming services
The LG G1 Gallery Series OLED TV.
What is Apple TV+? Everything you need to know
Ted Lasson on the Apple TV 4K.
Austin Butler breaks the rules in the new Elvis trailer
Elvis Presley on stage performing in Elvis.
Where to watch Devotion
Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell talk to each other in Devotion.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Sean looks at his computer, a glass of win at his side while his wife and brother-in-law look on in a scene from Servant on Apple TV+.
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
Adam Driver holds a gun on a poster for 65.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now
Two detectives from Endeavour on Amazon Prime.
The cast of There’s Something Wrong with the Children on what makes a good horror movie
A man and girl look at a little boy in There's Something Wrong with the Children.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
A man holds a glass and stares in The Pale Blue Eye.
KSI vs FaZe Temperrr live stream: How to watch Misfits Boxing 4
Promotional image for KSI vs FaZe Temperrr on DAZN.
2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream: where to watch Saturday’s NFL playoff games
A quarterback drops back with the ball.
Most overrated movies of all time, ranked
forrest gump will receive one week imax release 20th anniversary