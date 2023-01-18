What if therapists told you what they really think? How would you react? Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother) is a therapist who starts to tell the truth in the trailer for Shrinking, a new comedy series from Apple TV+.

Segel plays Jimmy Laird, a therapist struggling to cope with the loss of his wife. As a result of his grief, Jimmy reaches his breaking point and shares brutally honest opinions during his sessions. The newfound approach to therapy gives Jimmy a new lease on life as he starts to break through with his patients. However, this strategy is a “breach of ethical barriers,” a sentiment shared by Jimmy’s fellow therapist and mentor, Dr. Paul Rhodes (Indiana Jones’s Harrison Ford).

In addition to Segel and Ford, the ensemble cast features Jessica Williams (The Daily Show) as Gaby, Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) as Brian, Christa Miller (Cougar Town) as Liz, Lilan Bowden (Andi Mack) as Tia, Lukita Maxwell (Generation) as Alice, Luke Tennie (Deadly Class) as Sean, Tilky Jones (One Tree Hill) as Donny, and Ted McGinley (Married… with Children) as Derek.

Shrinking is the latest series from Bill Lawrence, the co-creator of the Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso. At a Television Critics Association panel, Lawrence explained that he set out to write a comedy about “grief because the world is a bit of a dumpster fire right now.” Lawrence co-created Shrinking alongside Segel and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. All three will co-executive produce alongside Jeff Ingold and James Ponsoldt.

Shrinking premieres on January 27 on Apple TV+.

