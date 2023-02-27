 Skip to main content
Apple TV+ releases first trailer for Ted Lasso season 3

Dan Girolamo
By

It’s time to once again believe in the underdog as Apple TV+ released its first trailer for season 3 of Ted Lasso. Set to You Can’t Always Get What You Want by The Rolling Stones, the trailer teases that season 3 will chronicle AFC Richmond’s return to the Premier League.

Ted (We’re the Millers’ Jason Sudeikis), Roy Kent (Thor: Love and Thunder’s Brett Goldstein), and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt of Horrible Bosses 2) are in an uphill battle as AFC Richmond is to picked to finish last in the league. Noticeably missing from the coaching staff is Nate (The Kid Who Would Be King’s Nick Mohammed), who left Richmond to work for Rupert (Bridgerton’s Anthony Head) as the head coach of West Ham United. However, the job may not be all that glorious as Nate is seen drinking alone with a hint of misery on his face.

According to the description of the series, Rebecca (Sex Education’s Hannah Waddingham) is “focused on defeating Rupert” while Keely (The Offer’s Juno Temple) “navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.” The chips may be down for the main characters, but “Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Developed by Sudeikis, Hunt, Joe Kelly (Saturday Night Live), and Bill Lawrence (Shrinking), Ted Lasso season 3 will consist of 12 episodes that will be released weekly. It is unknown if the third season will be its last as many of the stars, including Sudeikis, have hinted that the series will end sooner rather than later.

Ted Lasso has been a critical darling since its debut in 2020. The first and second seasons were nominated for a combined 40 Emmy Awards. In total, the series has won 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting awards for Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Waddingham.

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres March 15 on Apple TV+.

