Slow Horses season 4 is on the horizon.

Apple revealed the BAFTA-winning espionage series will premiere globally on Wednesday, September 4, with the first two episodes. Then, one episode will be released every Wednesday through October 2 on Apple TV+.

Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the intelligent but pessimistic leader of Slough House, a purgatory for spies in MI5. Despite their mundane lifestyle, the agents in Slough House investigate pressing issues that could impact the future of Britain. Besides Oldman, the cast members returning for season 4 are Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge, and Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright.

The new additions to the season 4 cast include Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte, James Callis as Claude Whelan, Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian, Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe, and Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness.

Apple also released a series of first-look photos of Slow Horses season 4.

Slow Horses is based on Mick Heron’s Slough House series. Each season is adapted from one of Heron’s novels. Season 1 is Slow Horses, season 2 is Dead Lions, season 3 is Real Tigers, and season 4 is Spook Street. Apple has already renewed Slow Horses for season 5, based on the fifth book in the series, Long Rules.

Slow Horses is adapted for television by Will Smith and produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films. The series won two 2024 BAFTA Television Awards: Best Editing: Fiction and Best Sound: Fiction.

Stream the first three seasons of Slow Horses on Apple TV+.

