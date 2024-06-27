 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple reveals premiere date, first photos for Slow Horses season 4

By
A man on a phone walks down the street.
Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses,” coming soon to Apple TV+. Apple

Slow Horses season 4 is on the horizon.

Apple revealed the BAFTA-winning espionage series will premiere globally on Wednesday, September 4, with the first two episodes. Then, one episode will be released every Wednesday through October 2 on Apple TV+.

Recommended Videos

Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the intelligent but pessimistic leader of Slough House, a purgatory for spies in MI5. Despite their mundane lifestyle, the agents in Slough House investigate pressing issues that could impact the future of Britain. Besides Oldman, the cast members returning for season 4 are Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge, and Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright.

The new additions to the season 4 cast include Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte, James Callis as Claude Whelan, Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian, Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe, and Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness.

Apple also released a series of first-look photos of Slow Horses season 4.

Slow Horses is based on Mick Heron’s Slough House series. Each season is adapted from one of Heron’s novels. Season 1 is Slow Horses, season 2 is Dead Lions, season 3 is Real Tigers, and season 4 is Spook Street. Apple has already renewed Slow Horses for season 5, based on the fifth book in the series, Long Rules.

Slow Horses is adapted for television by Will Smith and produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films. The series won two 2024 BAFTA Television Awards: Best Editing: Fiction and Best Sound: Fiction.

Stream the first three seasons of Slow Horses on Apple TV+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Apple TV+ previews new seasons of Severance, Silo in teaser trailer
A man holds balloons on the left while another man stands and talks on the right.

At WWDC 2024, Apple TV+ previewed its upcoming slate of movies and TV shows in a "coming soon" teaser trailer. The footage revealed the first looks at Severance season 2 and Silo season 2.

"Welcome back. Been a minute," Seth Milchick says to Mark S. in the first look at Severance season 2. The upcoming season of Severance will deal with the fallout of the overtime contingency in the season 1 finale, with Mark, Helly, and Irving's innies spending time in the outside world. Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette all return for season 2.

Read more
Butcher squares off against Homelander in first clip from The Boys season 4
The Butcher looks worried while Homelander stands and stares behind him.

The rivalry between Billy Butcher and Homelander intensifies in the first clip from The Boys season 4.

In the footage, Butcher (Karl Urban) is pleading with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) to come with him and leave Homelander (Antony Starr). As Butcher starts to beg, Homelander interrupts and uses his influence to convince his son to stay. Homelander sadistically points out that Billy does not have much time to live before leaving the room with Ryan.

Read more
Snowpiercer season 4 teaser trailer previews one last ride
A man holds a pipe up to someone's throat while speaking into a walkie talkie.

The final ride has begun in the teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer.

It's been two years since the season 3 finale, which depicted a split between Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs). Melanie leads a faction of passengers who remain on Snowpiercer for safety, while Andre and his group of survivors inhabit Big Alice as they head outside of New Eden into the unknown.

Read more