3 best horror movies on Apple TV+ to watch this Halloween

Apple TV+ subscribers may be disappointed to hear this, but Apple Studios hasn’t produced any horror movies as original films. If you want your horror fix this Halloween, then you’re either going to have to watch one of Apple TV+’s horror series like The Changeling or Shining Girls, or you’ll have to buy or rent a horror movie through the service.

This is not the most ideal solution, but Apple TV+ just doesn’t have the deep bench of films that its competitors do. The good news is that you can curate your own horror experience on Apple TV+ by picking out the films that you want to see. To help you along, these are our picks for the three best horror movies on Apple TV+ that you should watch this Halloween.

The Deep House (2021)

There have been hundreds of haunted house movies, but there is perhaps only one film with a haunted house underwater. The Deep House takes a novel approach to the entire genre with that irresistible hook. In the south of France, an American couple, Ben (James Jagger) and Tina (Camille Rowe), are on a European trip to visit haunted locations. After learning that a local mansion was submerged in a man-made lake decades ago, Ben and Tina can’t resist the urge to go down below and film it for their YouTube channel.

Unfortunately for the couple, getting into the mansion proves to be much easier than getting out. Once inside, they discover signs of disturbing occult activity, and their exit has apparently been blocked by a brick wall.

Rent or buy The Deep House on Apple TV+.

Insidious (2010)

Looking back, director James Wan seems to have had a franchise in mind from the start with Insidious, since characters in this movie talk about things that happened in the prequel sequels. In the present, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and his wife, Renai (Rose Byrne), are alarmed when their son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), inexplicably goes comatose. Their other children, and even Renai, experience disturbing supernatural incidents as well.

However, the Lamberts can’t escape from this evil simply by moving to another house. That’s why they enlist a psychic named Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye). It turns out that Elise has a history with both Josh and his mother, Lorraine Lambert (Barbara Hershey). And Elise has had to banish these evil spirits before.

Rent or buy Insidious on Apple TV+.

Saw X (2023)

Saw X will likely get a full streaming release either later this year or in 2024. But Apple TV+ users can already buy or rent this “midquel,” which takes place between Saw and Saw II. In this previously lost tale of John Kramer (Tobin Bell), Cecilia Pederson (Synnøve Macody Lund) persuades him to come to Mexico for an experimental procedure to remove his brain tumor.

John gets a new lease on life … right up until he realizes that Cecilia and her team were all con artists who duped him. To get revenge, John summons Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith) south of the border so they can put Cecilia and her collaborators into some of Jigsaw’s deadliest games to date.

Rent or buy Saw X on Apple TV+.

