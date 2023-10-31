 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 best horror movies on Apple TV+ to watch this Halloween

Blair Marnell
By

Apple TV+ subscribers may be disappointed to hear this, but Apple Studios hasn’t produced any horror movies as original films. If you want your horror fix this Halloween, then you’re either going to have to watch one of Apple TV+’s horror series like The Changeling or Shining Girls, or you’ll have to buy or rent a horror movie through the service.

This is not the most ideal solution, but Apple TV+ just doesn’t have the deep bench of films that its competitors do. The good news is that you can curate your own horror experience on Apple TV+ by picking out the films that you want to see. To help you along, these are our picks for the three best horror movies on Apple TV+ that you should watch this Halloween.

Recommended Videos

The Deep House (2021)

The official poster for The Deep House.
Apollo Films

There have been hundreds of haunted house movies, but there is perhaps only one film with a haunted house underwater. The Deep House takes a novel approach to the entire genre with that irresistible hook. In the south of France, an American couple, Ben (James Jagger) and Tina (Camille Rowe), are on a European trip to visit haunted locations. After learning that a local mansion was submerged in a man-made lake decades ago, Ben and Tina can’t resist the urge to go down below and film it for their YouTube channel.

Related

Unfortunately for the couple, getting into the mansion proves to be much easier than getting out. Once inside, they discover signs of disturbing occult activity, and their exit has apparently been blocked by a brick wall.

Rent or buy The Deep House on Apple TV+.

Insidious (2010)

Patrick Wilson in Insidious.
FilmDistrict

Looking back, director James Wan seems to have had a franchise in mind from the start with Insidious, since characters in this movie talk about things that happened in the prequel sequels. In the present, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and his wife, Renai (Rose Byrne), are alarmed when their son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), inexplicably goes comatose. Their other children, and even Renai, experience disturbing supernatural incidents as well.

However, the Lamberts can’t escape from this evil simply by moving to another house. That’s why they enlist a psychic named Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye). It turns out that Elise has a history with both Josh and his mother, Lorraine Lambert (Barbara Hershey). And Elise has had to banish these evil spirits before.

Rent or buy Insidious on Apple TV+.

Saw X (2023)

Tobin Bell in Saw X.
Lionsgate

Saw X will likely get a full streaming release either later this year or in 2024. But Apple TV+ users can already buy or rent this “midquel,” which takes place between Saw and Saw II. In this previously lost tale of John Kramer (Tobin Bell), Cecilia Pederson (Synnøve Macody Lund) persuades him to come to Mexico for an experimental procedure to remove his brain tumor.

John gets a new lease on life …  right up until he realizes that Cecilia and her team were all con artists who duped him. To get revenge, John summons Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith) south of the border so they can put Cecilia and her collaborators into some of Jigsaw’s deadliest games to date.

Rent or buy Saw X on Apple TV+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The best horror movies on Amazon Prime right now
Nicolas Cage holds Ben Schwartz by the neck in Renfield.

When it comes to horror movies, one of the best places to catch the genre’s latest and greatest entries is with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. That being said, scrolling through the platform’s many terror titles can be a terrorizing endeavor unto itself. Let’s just say there are plenty of duds out there, which is why it’s our job to unearth Prime Video’s best horror content.

Our monthly roundup includes some of the platform’s newest movies, as well as some celebrated horror classics. So strap in, dim the lights, and get ready to scream! Here are the best horror movies you can stream on Prime Video for November 2023.

Read more
Apple TV+ and other Apple One services get a price hike
A hand holding an iPhone with the Apple TV+ and other services in a menu.

Subscribers to Apple TV+ are about to get a big surprise as Apple today raised the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service for the second time in its four-year history, hiking it from $7 to $10 per month. Its annual subscription rate also goes from $69 to $99.

The new prices quietly appeared on the company's website today, but Apple TV+ isn't the only service in its roster to see a price increase: Apple's gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, has gone from $5 per month to $7 per month and its news subscription, Apple News+ goes from $10 per month to $13 per month. This is the first time either of those services has had their prices increased.

Read more
5 best horror movies on Max to watch this Halloween
Bill Skarsgård as the monstrous clown monster Pennywise in It.

At the end of October, Max is shedding horror films like they're going out of style. Like every other streamer, Max loaded  up on horror movies for Halloween, but now Max is acting like people don't want to be scared in the other 11 months of the year.

Our list of the five best horror movies on Max to watch this Halloween are all leaving after October 31st. So start making your viewing plans now, or else you'll miss your chance to revisit these scary movies before they head to some other streamer.
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Read more