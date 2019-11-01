How much is Apple TV+, and how do you sign up? A beginner’s guide

While building a catalog of desirable content is tough, carving out an audience for an on-demand streaming service is the difficult part. It all comes down to value for money. For example, market leader Netflix charges through the roof because it offers access to an unrivaled, seemingly bottomless selection of licensed and exclusive material. Apple’s strategy for Apple TV+? Make it dirt cheap and throw it in free with select purchases.

How much is Apple TV+?

But how much is Apple TV+, and how do you see if you’re eligible for a comped subscription? The answer is simple: Apple TV+ costs $5 per month. However, customers who purchased an Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, or Mac from September 10, 2019 onwards are entitled to a year’s free entry. So if you buy some new hardware now, you can use Apple TV+ at no charge. Plus, all customers are entitled to a seven-day free trial to sample the menu.

It’s also free for students with an active $5-per-month Apple Music subscription.

How do you sign up for Apple TV+?

Signing up for Apple TV+ couldn’t be easier. You can register from within the Apple TV application for Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, or Mac. From there, follow all the various Apple TV+ prompts that’ll walk you through the process, which will end with you confirming you wish to subscribe to the service and your Apple ID being enrolled. You can also sign up by heading over to tv.apple.com using Chrome, Firefox, or Safari.

It’s worth noting that if you aren’t a fan of the service, you’re going to want to cancel your subscription on the seventh day to stop it from auto-renewing into a monthly membership. You won’t be billed for the first week when you sign up — so if you registered when the service launched on November 1, your first payment wouldn’t be due until November 8. (To make sure a dime doesn’t leave your bank account, canceled by November 7.)

All new registrations are enrolled in the seven-day trial by default.

Eligible for a year’s free access? Here’s how to redeem it:

Turn on your new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, or Mac and sign in with your new or existing Apple ID. Open the Apple TV application. Make sure your qualifying device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. The offer should be presented after launching the application. If not, scroll down in the Watch Now section until the offer appears. Tap Enjoy 1 Year Free. You might be asked to enter your Apple ID password or confirm your billing information for when the term is up.

What’s included with Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is home to Apple Originals, all-new, ad-free movies and shows that have been commissioned by the curators at Apple HQ. All Apple Originals are available in a 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision HDR. Most titles offer Dolby Atmos surround sound, too. Content can even be downloaded for offline viewing and with Family Sharing enabled, one subscription can be used to enjoy up to six simultaneous streams.

Will Apple TV+ become more expensive?

Of course, this pricing isn’t set in stone. Some analysts believe that the fruit-named company undercut rivals in order to draw users in, with a view to increasing it after it has bulked out its collection of on-demand content. It’s all about providing value; it can’t justify charging the same as a more established rival like Netflix, which stocks more than a hundred exclusive titles, when it has just nine (no, we aren’t kidding) in its catalog right now.

What movies and shows are on Apple TV+?

That’s not to say there isn’t an ample amount to choose from upon registering, though — Apple has poured billions into securing fresh, exciting, and organic material (that won’t be found anywhere else) for the platform, enlisting the help of Hollywood stars like Alfre Woodard, Jennifer Aniston, Hailee Steinfeld, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Rupert Grint, Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Tom Hanks, and Will Ferrell to entice viewers.

Here’s a look at all the movies and shows available on Apple TV+ today:

Dickinson

For All Mankind

Ghostwriter

Helpsters

Oprah’s Book Club

See

Snoopy in Space

The Elephant Queen

The Morning Show

Servant will be added on November 28.

Want to find out more about all the shows available, and arriving, on Apple TV+ this month? We’ve rounded them up in more detail here.

Where can you watch Apple TV+?

We mean, where can’t you watch Apple TV+? The service is available through the Apple TV application on all modern Apple hardware, including iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch devices capable of running the latest operating systems, the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, PCs and Macs running Chrome, Firefox, or Safari, and Samsung Smart TVs. It can be accessed using both Roku OS and Fire OS (think: Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick 4K) as well.

How Apple TV+ compares to the competition

As it stands, Apple TV+ is designed to co-exist alongside other streaming services. It doesn’t have the same volume of content as Netflix, which can serve as a lone provider. Until it catches up, if that’s its intention, it’s safe to assume that it will remain around the $5-per-month mark. Who knows? Apple could even introduce a more expensive tier that comes with added benefits while retaining the base plan for those after a no-frills experience.

Editors' Recommendations