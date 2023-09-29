Best Sling TV deals: all the latest offers for October 2023

Sling TV is one of the biggest names in cable cord cutting. If you want to ditch your expensive cable or satellite TV subscription, Sling is a great way to start streaming live TV online. There are several packages to choose from, and we’ll go over all of them below. Here are the best Sling TV deals for new subscribers.

Today’s best Sling TV deals

Sling TV is a cheap way to stream live TV because it allows you to customize what kind of content you’re paying for. There are two major packages, Orange and Blue. Sling TV Orange is focused on sports and family entertainment. It has 32 channels, including every ESPN, MotorTrend, and Disney. Sling TV Blue is primarily focused on news and general entertainment. It has 40 channels, including MSNBC, Fox News, Bravo, E!, and a few sports channels like FS1 and the NFL Network. You can also buy a subscription to both Orange and Blue. Other packages are available that add channels not available through either base plan. Unfortunately there is no Sling TV free trial happening right now.

How much does Sling TV cost?

Sling TV’s Orange and Blue packages normally both cost $40 per month. If you buy the combo package that includes all the channels in Orange and Blue, it’s normally $55 per month. The deals above will save you some money. Those packages encompass 46 total channels, as there is some overlap between the two packages. If you find that a specific channel or group of channels isn’t part of the normal package, you can purchase add-ons and extra channel packages. For instance, the News Extra is $6 per month and adds BBC Worldwide, NewsMax, News Nation and others. The $6 Lifestyle Extra adds channels like VH1 and Hallmark. There are also Sports, Entertainment, Kids, Hollywood and Heartland extras. Sports is $11 per month and the others are $6 per month.

What can you watch on Sling TV?

Sling TV has basically every cable channel you can think of. Here is a full breakdown of what you can watch on the standard Orange and Blue packages.

Channels in both Sling Orange and Sling Blue: A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, CHARGE!, CNN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Comet, Food Network, Fuse, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, MGM+ Drive-In, Nick Jr., QVC, TB, TNT, Travel Channel and Vice.

Channels only on Sling TV Orange: Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform and MotorTrend.

Channels only on Sling TV Blue: Bravo, Discovery Channel, E!, FOX Sports 1, FX, Fox News, HLN, MSNBC, NFL Network, National Geographic, SYFY, TLC, USA and TruTV.

