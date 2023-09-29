 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Is Saw X streaming?

Blair Marnell
By
SAW X (2023) Official Trailer – Tobin Bell

Next year, the Saw franchise will celebrate its 20th anniversary, but fans don’t have to wait long for the newest installment. Saw X is out in theaters today, as it reaches a pinnacle that few franchises have ever achieved. This is also an unusual sequel in that it takes place shortly after the original Saw and some time before Saw II. This was done to allow Tobin Bell’s John Kramer, the original Jigsaw killer, to return to the forefront after meeting his end in Saw III. Because of the character’s popularity, Bell has reprised his role as Kramer in eight out of the nine previous Saw films. Spiral was the only sequel that he missed.

For anyone unfamiliar with the franchise, Kramer became a killer after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. While facing his immanent demise, Kramer decided that the people he encountered didn’t truly value their lives, so he devised his Jigsaw persona and forced them to take part in twisted games to test them. Kramer believed that if he made his victims face the consequences of their mistakes, then they could emerge as better people … usually after some self-mutilation.

Recommended Videos

Saw X is putting Jigsaw’s trials in a different light, as Kramer uses them as revenge on Cecilia Pederson (Synnøve Macody Lund), Mateo (Octavio Hinojosa), Gabriela (Renata Vaca),  Valentina (Paulette Hernandez), Diego (Joshua Okamoto), and Lee (Isan Beomhyun). These are the people who conned Kramer and made him believe that they had successfully treated his terminal cancer. And he’ll make them all pay for that. The film also features the return of Shawnee Smith as Kramer’s apprentice, Amanda Young, with Steven Brand as Parker Sears, Jorge Briseño as Carlos, and Michael Beach as Henry Kessler. There’s also at least one surprise appearance by a familiar face.

Now, it’s time to tell you if Saw X is streaming. To paraphrase John Kramer, “Stream or die. Make your choice.”

Is Saw X streaming?

Tobin Bell in Saw X.
Lionsgate

No, not yet. And it may not even finish the weekend in first place thanks to PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. But unlike Barbenheimer, this SAW Patrol showdown may be a close race for the no. 1 slot at the box office. That said, horror films tend to have a very short shelf life in theaters, even during the month of October.

The Saw franchise has been pretty resilient, as evidenced by the fact that there are now 10 movies in total. Yet at some point, all franchises face a downward trend that seemingly halts any further films. It’s too soon to say whether Saw X will be that tipping point in this franchise.

Will Saw X be available to stream at home?

Billy the puppet in Saw X.
Lionsgate

Yes, eventually. But probably not until 2025 at the earliest. Saw X, like all of the previous Saw films, is distributed by Lionsgate, a studio that owns the Starz cable network and streaming service. That means it will first stream on Starz for an extended period before heading to one of the other streaming services with a larger subscriber base.

Currently, the first seven Saw movies are available to stream on Peacock, while the eighth and ninth films are scattered at different streamers. If we had to guess, Peacock seems to be the likely destination for Saw X next year. But Lionsgate has deals with multiple streaming services, so it’s possible it could go elsewhere.

Regardless, Saw X will almost certainly hit VOD by the middle of November, with a Blu-ray and 4k HD release to follow shortly thereafter. It might even be out in time for Christmas if you want to give the gift of Jigsaw to a horror movie lover in your life.

Saw X is now in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT on Sunday and it's sure to be a thrilling game for anyone keen to get up early to catch up with it. It seems likely we'll see a Chelsea win but Aston Villa's recent mixed fortunes could go either way here. Whoever you're backing, read on while we take you through how to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream online. It's exclusively on Peacock Premium but we're here to explain why it's worth signing up for.
Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock is the home of a lot of Premier League matches including Chelsea vs Aston Villa. You need the Peacock Premium service which costs $6 per month to catch the game. Alongside that, you also have access to plenty of movies and TV shows. In all cases, there are ads to deal with in between whatever you're watching. Some of the best shows on Peacock include The Continental: From the World of John Wick -- a prequel and spinoff from the movies -- along with Twisted Metal, New Girl, The Blacklist, and many, many others. The best movies on Peacock are worth checking out too with the John Wick movies, Fast & Furious saga, and many others. There's no Peacock TV free trial but it's worth signing up for with so many great options around.

Read more
How to watch the (free) Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT and all pundits reckon it's going to be an easy win for the Premier League leaders. However, as any soccer fan will tell you, every match can be a surprise. Whatever happens, you're going to want to watch it. There are a few different ways to watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream including ways to watch the game for free. They all lead to you watching on USA Network as that's where the match is.
Watch the Man City vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Sling TV

Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services and it's quite affordable at the moment. To watch the game, you'll need to sign up for Sling Blue. The first month costs just $20 with the price rising to $40 for subsequent months. It gives you access to 41 channels including USA Network, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too. If you can't watch live, you can use the service's 50 hours of cloud DVR storage instead.

Read more
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Mia Goth stares at the camera in the poster for Pearl.

Horror is more popular than ever. There's a new horror movie in theaters every month and they soon make their way to major streamers. However, few services have collections as strong as Hulu. Indeed, the best horror movies on Hulu include a healthy mix of everything fans might be looking for, including chilling psychological thrillers, bloody slashers, disturbing supernatural fare, atmospheric folk horror, and every other possible subgenre imaginable.

Yes, Hulu's horror collection is large, but some movies might not be worth your precious time. To help, we’ve already done all the digging for you, collecting a list of the best horror movies on Hulu to scratch your scary movie itch and keep you up at night. So without further extrapolation, here’s our roundup of the best horror movies on Hulu you can stream right now.

Read more