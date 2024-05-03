 Skip to main content
The best movie and TV show trailers of the week of May 3

By
Freya Allan in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
20th Century Studios

Unless you’re super dialed in to the latest entertainment news every day of the week, it’s really easy to miss a new trailer for your favorite movie or TV show. That’s why we’re bringing together the best movie and TV show trailers of the week of May 3 in one place. All you really have to do now is scroll down and hit play.

Just releasing a new trailer isn’t enough to get it on our roundup. We believe that the best trailers are the ones that don’t give away too much about the story, while also building up a sense of excitement for the film or TV series. Most of all, we still want to be surprised when we actually watch the programing in question. Keep this in mind as we go over this week’s trailers.

From season 3

A man screams in agony in From season 3.
MGM+

Because From is an original series on MGM+, it hasn’t quite taken hold of the public in the way that shows on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix have. But if you’ve ever watched Lost, then you should recognize Harold Perrineau, who has the leading role of Boyd Stevens on From. Boyd and his fellow residents of the Township have been cut off from the rest of the world, and they can’t escape the creatures that surround the town and prey on them.

The first clip from the third season of From debuted this week, and it features Boyd being tortured by the pain and suffering of someone he cares about. It’s a very enigmatic teaser that doesn’t tell us much.

FROM (MGM+ 2024 Series) Season 3 - Official Tease

From season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date.

Cobra Kai season 6

The cast of Cobra Kai.
Sony Pictures TV

After six seasons, The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai is going to get a very long goodbye from Netflix. How long? Let’s just say that 15 new episodes will be split into three parts of five episodes each starting in July and extending into 2025.

The first teaser for Cobra Kai season 6 is also very light on story details, but according to Netflix‘s brief description of the video, “our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

The first five episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 will premiere on July 18, with the next five episodes arriving on November 28. The final five episodes will premiere in 2025.

X-Men ’97

Magneto puts on his helmet in X-Men '97.
Marvel Studios

Marvel and Disney+ really hit a home run with X-Men ’97, one of the most exciting superhero animated series in years. The first installment of the three-part season 1 finale premiered on Wednesday, May 1, and it set up a showdown not only between the X-Men and their new adversary, Bastion, but also with their ally, Magneto.

Magneto tried to do things the X-Men’s way for the sake of his friend, Charles Xavier. And in response, thousands of innocent mutants were slaughtered by Sentinels. Now, Magneto is pushing back, and we’re left to wonder if any of the X-Men might side with him after he declared war on humanity.

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 | Final Trailer | Disney+

X-Men ’97 season 1 will continue on Wednesday, May 8.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Two apes stand by a human woman in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
20th Century Studios

We did promise a movie trailer, and here it is: the final trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. This film looks like a worthy successor to the Planet of the Apes reboot that began in 2011.

The new movie takes place 300 years after War for the Planet of the Apes, as young ape named  Noa (Owen Teague) and a human girl, Mae (The Witcher‘s Freya Allan), must unite against the tyrant Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), who enslaves apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Final Trailer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters on Friday, May 10.

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years.
Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week
Multiple actors as Mr. Blue, Green, Grey, & Brown discuss how to leave the subway tunnels in The Taking of Pelham 123.

Among the many frustrating things about the modern streaming landscape is that, in addition to not knowing what to watch, it's also difficult to know when you'll actually be able to see it. Although Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great movies, those movies come to the streamer and leave it seemingly at random because of complicated rights agreements that no regular person should ever care about or understand.

It can be hard to make sure you catch a great movie before it leaves, which is why you should definitely make time to watch The Taking of Pelham One Two Three before it leaves Prime Video at the end of April. The movie, which tells the story of a MTA train heist in 1970s New York, holds up remarkably well 50 years later. Here are three reasons you should check it out.
It's a perfectly paced heist movie
THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE (1974) | Official Trailer | MGM

Read more
3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to see in May 2024
Three people stand in the countryside in Bodkin.

Netflix killed it in April. From artsy thrillers like Ripley to supernatural fare like Dead Boy Detectives to the stalker drama Baby Reindeer, the streamer produced enough original content to justify its ever-increasing subscription rates ...  for now, at least.

Netflix's May programming slate doesn't appear to be as packed as April, but there are a few shows on our radar that are worth checking out. There's a big-budget adaptation of an acclaimed novel, a low-key comic mystery set on the Emerald Isle coast, and a show about a man and his puppet on a quest to find a missing child.
A Man in Full (May 2)

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2024
A man leans against a wall in The Fall Guy.

April was a bit of a low-key month for movies, but there was still plenty of pleasure to be had at the theater. Indies were well-represented with the surreal sci-fi movie The Beast while multiplexes enjoyed the social commentary and IMAX action set pieces of Alex Garland's appropriately divisive Civil War.

May, however, will be a different story, as the summer season is set to begin on May 3 with the premiere of The Fall Guy, an action comedy starring everyone's favorite actor of the moment, Ryan Gosling. May will also see apes conquesting another planet, a biopic about Amy Winehouse that's already enraged people on social media, a different take on the slasher movie genre, and one of the most highly anticipated prequels of the last decade. Oh, and Garfield's back. Again. Which of these are worth seeing? Find out by checking out our top three picks out of all the movies scheduled for release in May 2024.
The Fall Guy (May 3)

Read more