Unless you’re super dialed in to the latest entertainment news every day of the week, it’s really easy to miss a new trailer for your favorite movie or TV show. That’s why we’re bringing together the best movie and TV show trailers of the week of May 3 in one place. All you really have to do now is scroll down and hit play.

Just releasing a new trailer isn’t enough to get it on our roundup. We believe that the best trailers are the ones that don’t give away too much about the story, while also building up a sense of excitement for the film or TV series. Most of all, we still want to be surprised when we actually watch the programing in question. Keep this in mind as we go over this week’s trailers.

Recommended Videos

From season 3

Because From is an original series on MGM+, it hasn’t quite taken hold of the public in the way that shows on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix have. But if you’ve ever watched Lost, then you should recognize Harold Perrineau, who has the leading role of Boyd Stevens on From. Boyd and his fellow residents of the Township have been cut off from the rest of the world, and they can’t escape the creatures that surround the town and prey on them.

The first clip from the third season of From debuted this week, and it features Boyd being tortured by the pain and suffering of someone he cares about. It’s a very enigmatic teaser that doesn’t tell us much.

FROM (MGM+ 2024 Series) Season 3 - Official Tease

From season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date.

Cobra Kai season 6

After six seasons, The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai is going to get a very long goodbye from Netflix. How long? Let’s just say that 15 new episodes will be split into three parts of five episodes each starting in July and extending into 2025.

The first teaser for Cobra Kai season 6 is also very light on story details, but according to Netflix‘s brief description of the video, “our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

The first five episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 will premiere on July 18, with the next five episodes arriving on November 28. The final five episodes will premiere in 2025.

Marvel and Disney+ really hit a home run with X-Men ’97, one of the most exciting superhero animated series in years. The first installment of the three-part season 1 finale premiered on Wednesday, May 1, and it set up a showdown not only between the X-Men and their new adversary, Bastion, but also with their ally, Magneto.

Magneto tried to do things the X-Men’s way for the sake of his friend, Charles Xavier. And in response, thousands of innocent mutants were slaughtered by Sentinels. Now, Magneto is pushing back, and we’re left to wonder if any of the X-Men might side with him after he declared war on humanity.

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 | Final Trailer | Disney+

X-Men ’97 season 1 will continue on Wednesday, May 8.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

We did promise a movie trailer, and here it is: the final trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. This film looks like a worthy successor to the Planet of the Apes reboot that began in 2011.

The new movie takes place 300 years after War for the Planet of the Apes, as young ape named Noa (Owen Teague) and a human girl, Mae (The Witcher‘s Freya Allan), must unite against the tyrant Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), who enslaves apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Final Trailer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters on Friday, May 10.

Editors' Recommendations