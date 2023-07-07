 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Is Insidious a better horror movie franchise than The Conjuring?

Joe Allen
By

In an era when franchises are everywhere, two of the most under-discussed come from a very similar creative team. Insidious and The Conjuring have been two of the most dominant horror franchises of the last decade, and both franchises spring originally from director James Wan, who directed the first installment of both franchises.

Wan, who has since gone on to make films like Aquaman and Malignant, is one of the more creative minds working on major movies in Hollywood these days, and Insidious and The Conjuring so the promise he’s always had as a director.

Recommended Videos

Now that both franchises have evolved, and Insidious: The Red Door is set to hit theaters, it’s time to look back on both franchises and determine which one was ultimately better.

Which franchise had a higher peak?

The Conjuring - Official Main Trailer [HD]

Although both Insidious and The Conjuring have had plenty of high highs over their times as franchises, the highest peak of them all is the first installment in The Conjuring franchise, which tells the story of the Warrens, a pair of real-life paranormal investigators who travel to a farmhouse to investigate a haunting there.

The movie is more sharply written and directed than any installment in either franchise, and it’s a high watermark not just for these franchises, but for horror filmmaking in the 21st century.

Winner: The Conjuring.

Which franchise has been more consistently interesting?

The main character of Insidious is sitting in a room looking forward while a scary red-faced demon appears behind him snarling.

The Conjuring may have had a higher creative peak, but the Insidious franchise has been more consistently compelling over the course of its various installments. Every entry is compelling for one reason or another, and they all tie together much more cleanly than the much more sprawling Conjuring universe.

It’s worth acknowledging that there have been far fewer movies tied to the Insidious universe than to The Conjuring, but on average, those movies have also been much better than the many properties that spun out of the original Conjuring movie.

Winner: Insidious.

Which franchise has the better cast?

Perhaps the toughest question of them all, in part because Patrick Wilson is the male lead in both franchises. Ultimately, this question may really come down to whether you prefer Rose Byrne or Vera Farmiga as your female lead, but outside of the first Conjuring installment, the other cast members in the Insidious movies have tended to be stronger on average.

The very best cast in any of these films is in the original Conjuring, but Insidious catches up by casting well in each of its subsequent installments.

Winner: Insidious.

Which franchise has a larger cultural impact?

Patrick Wilson and Frances O' Connor in The Conjuring 2.

Both franchises have left a legacy behind them, but it’s hard to deny that the stories of the Warrens and everything around them have ultimately had a much larger cultural footprint.

Even just looking at the number of movies that each franchise has spawned feels like an important tell about which one the public has tended to be more interested in. It seems like we may have seen the last of this on-screen iteration of the Warrens with The Devil Made Me Do It, but The Conjuring franchise has now grown far beyond them.

Winner: The Conjuring.

Which franchise has the bigger scares?

The Conjuring

Although we can argue about legacy or casts all day, the one thing most people really care about in any horror movie is how effective it is at frightening you. And, while both of these franchises have offered plenty of great scares throughout their runs, The Conjuring has to win this prize.

The stories in these movies are much more classically horrific, but that doesn’t make them any less effective. Wan knows how to rip the terror out of every moment, and few directors in history have understood how disturbing the right combinations of images can be. He’s really flexed in both franchises, but The Conjuring’s stories of possession and haunted houses (and dolls) are ultimately more likely to leave you sleeping with one eye open.

Winner: The Conjuring.

Which one is the better horror franchise?

The Conjuring, the best horror movies on Netflix

It was fairly close, but The Conjuring’s sheer terror, as well as its legacy as a franchise, already ultimately make it the better choice for the better overall franchise.

Insidious still has more stories left to tell, but for now, The Conjuring is likely the franchise you’d pick up first if you could only have one of them.

Winner: The Conjuring.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
The 7 best cabin horror movies ever, ranked
The characters from Cabin in the woods at the bottom of a basement stairwell

There's nothing more frightening than being trapped alone with an unstoppable evil force. As a result, many horror filmmakers have set their stories primarily in a small, lonely cabin in the woods, where the protagonists have little chance of escaping from their uninvited guests, who range from knife-wielding murderers to supernatural entities.

It's a cheap but effective tool in creating terror and suspense, as it keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, wondering how the heroes will survive. The cabin setting continues to be a staple of horror cinema with Peacock's Sick and M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin. And with the latter just about to hit theaters, now's a good time to look back at some of the best cabin-based horror films to watch on the next getaway vacation.
7. It Comes at Night

Read more
6 movies coming in February you need to watch
A bloody nun stands on an altar in Consecration.

The dog days of winter are upon us, but the party is still going on at the multiplex. Holdovers from 2022 like Avatar: The Way of Water, A Man Called Otto, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are still going strong, and newer fare like the horror comedy hit M3GAN and the sicko sci-fi movie Infinity Pool are both delighting and shocking audiences.

February has an even stronger lineup of quality movies both on the big screen and at home. From a sleek thriller about sex, power, and money (Sharper) to the latest MCU blockbuster, there's a little something for everyone this month. Here are the six movies you should look out for and watch.
Knock at the Cabin (February 3)
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

Read more
Jacqueline Castel talks about her unique werewolf horror in My Animal
Two girls look at each other in red light in My Animal.

With entrancing synths and vivid red lights, Jacqueline Castel's My Animal feels like an '80s-inspired music video. And in her feature directorial debut, Castel uses this distinct style to inject a fresh, queer love story into the werewolf genre.

Heather (Nocturnal Animals's Bobbi Salvör Menuez) is an outcast who aspires to be a hockey goalie in her small town. When she meets Jonny (The Acolyte's Amandla Stenberg), a confident but tormented figure skater, a friendship turns into sexual attraction as the two women grow closer with each meeting. However, Heather is hiding a huge secret -- she's a werewolf -- which forces her to battle her "animal" within.

Read more