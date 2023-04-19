Insidious: The Red Door’s trailer brings old demons to light

Thirteen years ago, director James Wan and screenwriter Leigh Whannell scared moviegoers with Insidious, which quickly launched a new horror franchise that includes four additional films. This summer, Insidious: The Red Door will become the fifth movie in the series, and the first true sequel since Insidious: Chapter 2 in 2013. That’s why most of the original cast is back as the Lambert family discovers that they can’t leave their demons behind, no matter how hard they try.

INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR – Official Trailer (HD)

It’s actually very impressive that the producers managed to get Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Lin Shaye to reprise their roles. Of course, it helps that Wilson is also helming the film, which will be his directorial debut. In the story, Josh (Wilson) and his son, Dalton (Simpkins), willingly had their memories repressed at the end of Chapter 2 because they were both touched by the demonic forces of The Further, a Purgatory-like dimension that is home to some unspeakably evil entities. And the demons that live there won’t let Josh or Dalton move on from the past, even if they can’t remember it.

At the suggestion of his wife, Renai (Byrne), Josh drives Dalton to college in an attempt to reconnect with his emotionally distant son. Unfortunately for the father and son duo, the trip literally digs up the past in some truly unpleasant ways. And for the first time in a decade, Josh will have to face the fact that he murdered Elise Rainier (Shaye) while he was under demonic possession. Elise’s spirit has lingered ever since, but there’s a limit to her abilities from beyond the grave.

Andrew Astor co-stars in the film as Foster Lambert, with Peter Dager, Jarquez McClendon, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass rounding out the cast. Sony Pictures will release Insidious: The Red Door on Friday, July 7.