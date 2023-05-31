Is there going to be a season 4 of Ted Lasso?

The beloved Apple TV+ sports comedy series Ted Lasso has finally reached the end of its third season, which came and went in what feels like a blur. Following the big finale to this spectacular set of episodes, fans are wondering if they’ll get to see Ted, Rebecca Welton, and all their friends at AFC Richmond play in the streaming games for another season.

Ted Lasso had a spectacular run in its three seasons, with the latest one showing Richmond struggling to get ahead in the Premier League as Ted tries to keep their spirits up while dealing with Nate’s departure, his divorce, and chronic panic attacks. It seems like the show could easily score another goal with a possible fourth season. Even so, it looks like audiences will have seen Ted lead Richmond for the last time with these final episodes.

Will there be a fourth season of Ted Lasso?

The show’s lead actor, Jason Sudeikis, confirmed that season 3 would be the final season of Ted Lasso, with this being the plan for the show for a long, long time. In an interview with Deadline, Sudeikis said, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.” Much like the original Star Wars trilogy, the great saga of Ted Lasso will end on its third outing, with the team at Richmond battling the evil Rupert and his empire at West Ham United.

The series ending after just three seasons will undoubtedly leave some fans disappointed since Ted Lasso is currently one of the most popular and acclaimed comedy-dramas of all time. What started as a silly show about a football coach hired to lead a British soccer team became an endearing and uplifting story about a group of people overcoming such adversities as loneliness, trauma, and mental illness. Such a story appealed to countless audiences around the globe, giving them hope and joy when they desperately needed them following the worldwide shutdown due to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, it seems like it’s the right call for Apple TV+ to let the series end now, as the writers would have to go beyond their original intentions for the overall story if they stuck around for more seasons. As many other long-running shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy have proven, lengthy runs can cause a series to lose its magic. The writers being forced to make more seasons for the show would have likely resulted in a decline in Ted Lasso‘s quality. It’s only fair to the people behind the series that they get to end it on their terms and not let its legacy get tarnished with forced narratives.

Will there be any Ted Lasso spinoffs?

Even though this Emmy-winning series has come to an end, Ted Lasso‘s creators are open to the idea of making spin-offs centered around the other cast members. Seasons 2 and 3 have depicted characters like Roy Kent, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, Trent Crimm, and Nate Shelley branching off into their own storylines. In fact, some recent episodes have spent more time focused on these characters than they did on the show’s titular coach. As a result, the series has shown great potential for these supporting players to have successful solo adventures, and that it would be best to focus on them instead of Ted Lasso for any future projects.

Some of the show’s cast have already shared their wacky ideas for spinoffs with The Daily Beast. Jeremy Swift, who plays Rebecca’s assistant, Leslie Higgins, pitched a story in which his character and Coach Beard start a detective agency similar to Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. Likewise, James Lance and Charlie Hiscock, who both play Trent and Will the Kit Man, respectively, each picked the other’s character as the perfect candidate for a spinoff (though one could imagine Trent having a successful Frasier-style show). There were also ideas for shows about Roy and his adorable niece, Phoebe. Who wouldn’t love more of them?

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks,” said Sudeikis, “to get to watch the further telling of these stories. Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue, is lovely.”

All of Ted Lasso season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

