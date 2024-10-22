 Skip to main content
Ted Lasso season 4? Jason Sudeikis finally ‘feels good about it’ as show eyes return

By
Ted Lasso sits at a press conference table in season 3.
Apple TV+

If Coach Ted Lasso is to return, the ball is in Jason Sudeikis’ hands.

In a recent conversation at MIPCOM‘s C-Suite Conversations in Cannes, Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. TV Group’s chairman and CEO, provided an exciting update for Ted Lasso season 4. Though not official, things are moving forward on a potential fourth season of the Apple TV+ hit show. It all depends on Sudeikis, who seems to be coming around to the idea.

“We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days,” Dungey said via The Hollywood Reporter. “We had always been clear that there wasn’t going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it”

In August, Deadline reported Ted Lasso season 4 was on the verge of being greenlit. Warner Bros. Television picked up the options on three original cast members: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).

With the trio’s deals in place, the studio is expected to negotiate new deals with other cast members and producers. This group includes Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).

Ted Lasso was created by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. The original plan for Ted Lasso was to run for three seasons. However, Sudeikis holds the key to season 4, so if the Emmy-winner wants more of the show, it will come back.

Premiering in August 2020, Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as the titular character, a former college football coach hired to run AFC Richmond, a struggling soccer team in the English Premier League. The series became a smash success and one of Apple TV+’s signature shows. During its three-season run, Ted Lasso has received over 60 Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Comedy Series twice.

Stream the first three seasons of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso.

Although Ted Lasso appears to have ended after its third season, the series remains a fan favorite that helped put Apple TV+ on the map. Fans of the show embraced Jason Sudeikis' title character and the show that he co-developed with Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly.

Although Sudeikis had previously indicated that the show would end after three seasons, there's still hope that Ted Lasso season 4 could happen at some point even though Ted himself has left AFC Richmond behind. And it's best to never say never in the streaming age. If Frasier can get a revival 20 years after it finished, then hope is never lost for more episodes of Ted Lasso. Perhaps we just need to "believe."
Will there be a season 4 of Ted Lasso?

Read more
