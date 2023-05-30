 Skip to main content
Where to watch the Ted Lasso series finale: live stream the show for free

Jason Struss
By

The time to believe again may be over. One of TV’s best comedies is set to conclude its third season … and could be over for good. That’s right, everyone’s favorite emotionally damaged, yet aggressively optimistic soccer — sorry — football coach is back for one last (?) time as Ted Lasso returns for its third and rumored-to-be last season on Apple TV+.

The characters you love to love are all back: Ted, the sarcastic Roy Kent, the regal Rebecca Welton, the practical Keeley Jones, the ever-reliable Coach Beard, the lovable Sam Obisanya … you name it, they are here. Nathan’s back too, now poised as Ted’s main nemesis after season 2’s stunning betrayal. Can Richmond finally win, well, anything? Or will Nathan and West Ham continue their winning streak? All the answers, plus more of Ted’s buttery biscuits, await in the season 3 finale.

When does Ted Lasso’s series finale (or season 3 finale) stream?

Ted Lasso leans back in Ted Lasso season 3.

Episode 12 of Ted Lasso season 3, or what could be Ted Lasso‘s series finale, will release on Tuesday night, May 30, 2023.

What time does Ted Lasso’s series finale (or season 3 finale) start?

Episode 12 will be available to stream around 9:00 p.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is one of the more affordable streaming services, costing just $5 a month. That’s $5 cheaper than Netflix’s bottom-tier subscription and a lot less than its maxed-out $20-per-month Premium membership.

Better yet, Apple has adopted an extremely aggressive acquisition model for Apple TV+. Anybody can try it free for seven days, or you can get three months for free with the purchase of any eligible iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV device, or Mac. You just have to remember to redeem the offer within 90 days of purchase.

What is Ted Lasso’s series finale (or season 3 finale) about?

A man and a woman watch a movie in Ted Lasso season 3.

Ted Lasso‘s season 3 finale/series finale is titled So Long, Farewell. The episode’s runtime is TBD. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple: “AFC Richmond play their final match of the season.”

Can I watch a trailer for Ted Lasso season 3?

Sure! Here it is:

Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Who stars in episode 12 of Ted Lasso season 3?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Hawes, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelly, Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, Cristo Fernandez as Dani Rojas, Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, and Billy Harris as Colin Hughes.

How many episodes are there in Ted Lasso season 3?

Twelve. All the episodes will be a little bit longer than usual, as the producers want a bit more time to wrap everything up.

Will there be a season 4 of Ted Lasso?

As of now, season 4 has not been confirmed.

Is Ted Lasso season 3 worth watching?

Three men stand on a field in Ted Lasso season 3.

Yes. Season 3 is just as winning, infectious, and funny as the prior two seasons, and everyone is at the top of their game. Sudeikis proves he’s a modern master of comedy, while the rest of the cast, particularly Waddingham, Goldstein, and Temple, are as superb as ever. DT’s own reviewer, Alex Welch, called the season “Ted Lasso‘s biggest, most introspective to date” in his positive review.

Ted Lasso is created by Hunt, Joe Kelly, Sudeikis, and Bill Lawrence. On Rotten Tomatoes, Ted Lasso season 3 sits at 91% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 70%.

