5 TV shows coming in March 2023 you need to watch

The Mandalorian season 3 (March 1, Disney+)

Fresh off the massive hit series The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal is back as the title character, otherwise known as Din Djarin, in this space Western series, the first live-action series in the Star Wars universe. Djarin and Grogu reunited in The Book of Boba Fett after Grogu had gone with Luke Skywalker to complete his training, and now fans are eager to see how the story progresses for season 3.

This season will be full of intense action, more Mandalorians (as Pascal confirmed in numerous interviews ahead of the premiere), fabulous costumes and special effects, and more of the adorable Grogu honing his tremendous skills.

You season 4, part 2 (March 9, Netflix)

February saw the first half of season 4 of hit psychological thriller You, and the back-half of the season is streaming March 9. With Joe (Penn Badgely) ready to engage in an intense battle with Rhys (Ed Speelers), who has provento be his mortal enemy, fans are gearing up for a return of the old Joe Goldberg. His forced and fake new identity and persona, Jonathan Moore, will have to take a back seat, at least when he isn’t around others.

The second part of the season is far more fast-paced and shocking, with plenty of twists and turns that will leave jaws dropped to the floor. It’s no secret that despite Joe’s best efforts to be a better version of himself, he’s a leopard who can’t change his spots. But fans won’t see any of what happens coming.

Extrapolations (March 17, Apple TV+)

This limited anthology series created by Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, An Inconvenient Truth) has a fabulous ensemble cast: Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Sienna Miller, Edward Norton, and Marion Cotillard merely scratch the surface of the many well-known names who will appear. Set in a near future, climate change has wreaked havoc on Earth. The fate of the human race is unknown, and it seems like humans are fighting a ticking clock leading inevitable disaster.

Extrapolations follows eight interwoven stories from across the globe. Each person has important choices to make about love, work, faith, and family, with ripple effects felt in their own lives, as well as the lives of those around them. Extrapolations is a show about coming together when everything is falling apart. The series premieres its first three episodes on March 17, with a new episode weekly thereafter.

Succession season 4 (March 26, HBO)

The stakes are higher than ever for season 4 of Succession as the Roy children have been blindsided by daughter Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and their once seemingly harmless cousin, Greg (Nicholas Braun). With the future of Waystar Royco still hanging in the balance, the familial war between Logan (Brian Cox) and his grown children — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) — is heating up as we head into what will undoubtedly be an explosive season.

Plus, there’s that little issue of Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) still in the mix, who’s looking to acquire Waystar and shredding every bit of its reputation and legacy until it becomes an unrecognizable bit of archaic history. Chances are Logan won’t go down without a fight, and his children won’t be pushed to the wayside either. Who’s in control and how will it play out for all parties involved? Season 4 of Succession’s continued battle for corporate power premieres March 26.

Yellowjackets season 2 (March 26, Showtime)

Can several teenage girls who survive 19 months in the wilderness leave the terrible things that happened behind them? Chances are no, and Yellowjackets explores this very premise with an ensemble cast portraying characters both as high schoolers in the ‘90s and adults in the present day. It’s clear the ladies are still dealing with the trauma of what happened during their time in the wasteland, much of which remains a tight-lipped secret. But as season 1 came to an end, shocking truths started to bubble to the surface.

Plenty will come to light now that Taissa (Tawny Cypress) is a senator and her wife knows the truth about her, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) has been kidnapped, and Lottie is up to something sinister. Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) joins the cast of Yellowjackets season 2, which returns March 26.

