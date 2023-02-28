 Skip to main content
The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot

After a two-year hiatus that seemed to last forever, The Mandalorian is set for a triumphant return in March. The groundbreaking show proved the Star Wars franchise can work just as well, if not better, on the small screen than in movie theatres, and helped pave the way for successful follow-up series like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the superb Andor.

Because it’s been a while, audiences may have forgotten certain specific details about the show or just where and when to watch it. Digital Trends is here with a handy guide to The Mandalorian season 3, including which episode is airing, when it will be streamed, plot details, trailers, and much more.

When does episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3 release?

The Mandalorian looks at Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett.

Episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3 will start streaming on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

What time does episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3 start streaming?

Episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.

What is episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3 about?

A poster for The Mandalorian season 3.

Episode 1 is titled “Chapter 17” and follows the recently reunited Din Djarin and Grogu as they travel to Mandalore, the Mandalorian planet that had been scarred by warfare in the past. We don’t know too much about the episode, but trust there will be cute Grogu action and some business with the Darksaber.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for season 3 of The Mandalorian: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Can I watch a trailer for episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3?

No. The best we can do is a trailer for the whole season:

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Official Trailer | Disney+

Who stars in episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Katee Sackoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl “Action Jackson” Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Emily Swallow as Armorer, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Captain Carson Teva, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, and Christopher Lloyd as an unknown character. The episode is directed by Rick Famuyiwa.

How long is episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3?

Episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3 runs about 35 minutes.

How many episodes are there in The Mandalorian season 3?

Four bountry hunters look ahead in The Mandalorian season 3.

There are eight episodes in The Mandalorian season 3. This matches the episode count in each of seasons 1 and 2.

Do I need to watch The Book of Boba Fett before The Mandalorian season 3?

Yes! Especially episodes 5, 6, and 7, which feature Din Djarin and develops his relationship with Grogu. Without watching those episodes, you might be confused when episode 1 of The Mandalorian season 3 starts as things are different for Grogu and company since season 2 ended.

