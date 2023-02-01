 Skip to main content
Disney+ releases new poster and featurette for The Mandalorian season 3

The adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us) will soon return as Disney+ released a new poster and featurette for the third installment of The Mandalorian. The poster features The Mandalorian wielding the Darksaber on top of his spaceship, while the footage highlights the show as a global phenomenon.

After two seasons, The Mandalorian is the most popular Star Wars series on Disney+. The third season’s trailer registered 83.5 million views within its first 24 hours, the most ever for a Lucasfilm show, shattering the record previously held by Obi-Wan Kenobi with 58 million views. Even series creator Jon Favreau (Iron Man) admits that the show has taken on a life of its own, something he greatly appreciates.

“I’m very proud of The Mandalorian,” Favreau said. “It’s about becoming part of something larger than yourself.”

Phenomenon | The Mandalorian | Disney+

Season 3 will pick up after The Mandalorian reunited with Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett. Now, The Mandalorian will travel across the galaxy to his home planet of Mandalore to reunite with old allies and seek forgiveness for removing his helmet. Characters set to reappear in season 3 include Peli Motto (The Lion King’s Amy Sedaris), Greef Karga (Rocky’s Carl Weathers), The Armorer (SEAL Team’s Emily Swallow), Moff Gideon (Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito), and Bo-Katan Kryze (Star Wars: The Clone Wars’s Katee Sackhoff)

Favreau returns as showrunner alongside Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars). The directorial lineup in season 3 features Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Dominion).

The Mandalorian stands on his ship in a poster for the third season.

The new season of The Mandalorian starts streaming on March 1 on Disney+.

