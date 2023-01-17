Mando and Grogu reunite in The Mandalorian season 3 trailer

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us) and Grogu reunite and navigate the galaxy in the new trailer for The Mandalorian season 3, which Lucasfilm released during Monday night’s NFL playoff game.

At the end of season 2, Mando left Grogu in the hands of Luke Skywalker (Star Wars’ Mark Hamill). However, the bounty hunter and “Baby Yoda” reunited in The Book of Boba Fett. In season 3, Mando and Grogu head to Mandalore so that Din “may be forgiven for his transgressions.” According to the logline, Mando will encounter other Mandalorians as he crosses paths with “old allies and makes new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

The trailer teases the return of familiar faces, including Greef Karga (Rocky’s Carl Weathers), The Armorer (SEAL Team’s Emily Swallow), and Peli Motto (The Lion King’s Amy Sedaris). Season 3 will also feature Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Moff Gideon, Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Omid Abtahi (Fear the Walking Dead) as Dr. Pershing.

Lucasfilm announced the list of directors for season 3, and it features previous directors from past seasons and introduces new ones to the Star Wars universe. Season 3 directors include Rachel Morrison (Black Panther cinematographer), Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), and Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Previous Mandalorian directors Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Dominion) will also direct an episode in season 3, along with Weathers.

Jon Favreau (Iron Man) will continue to serve as the showrunner. Favreau will executive producer alongside Famuyiwa, David Filoni (The Clone Wars), Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson (The Meg). Carrie Beck (Star Wars: Rebels) and Karen Gilchrist (The Lion King) will co-executive produce.

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations