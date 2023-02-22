The Mandalorian season 3: everything you need to know

After more than two years off the air, The Mandalorian is about to be back in our lives. The show, which proved that doing Star Wars on TV was possible and helped make Disney+ into the successful streamer it is today, has been gone for some time. Of course, just because the show is gone doesn’t mean that nothing has happened to Grogu and Mando since we last saw them.

Whether you’re planning to jump into The Mandalorian for the first time when it returns or just need a refresher on everything that’s going on in the Star Warsuniverse, Digital Trends has you covered.

Mando and Grogu separated at the end of season 2 of The Mandalorian

After two seasons of journeying together, Mando ultimately determined that the best path forward for Grogu was for him to be trained by those who understood the Force. After Grogu was kidnapped by Moff Gideon, Mando teams up with Bo Katan to rescue the child. While they initially succeed in infiltrating Moff Gideon’s ship, they are almost taken out by his platoon of dark troopers.

At the last second, though, a cloaked figure with a lightsaber shows up to take out the dark troopers and save both Mando and Grogu. As it turns out, that figure is Luke Skywalker, and he’s come to take Grogu with him for training. While Grogu is initially reluctant to part ways with his protector, Mando allows him to go, and the two seem to separate for good.

Mando and Grogu were reunited on an entirely different show

If you kept up with The Mandalorian, but didn’t check out The Book of Boba Fett, you may be surprised to discover that Mando and Grogu are back together at the start of season 3. This isn’t some continuity error, though. Instead, it’s because of developments that happened on The Book of Boba Fett.

Mando reemerged in the fifth episode of that show, and we saw that while he had returned to bounty hunting, he was also missing his young companion. He ultimately journeys to a forested planet where Grogu is being trained and is confronted by Ahsoka Tano, who tells him not to interfere with the training. Mando leaves the planet before seeing Grogu, but asks Ahsoka to give the child a gift.

Mando is then recruited by Boba Fett to help in the fight against the Pyke Syndicate. Mando agrees to help, and even recruits Cobb Vanth to get into the fight. Ultimately, though, Cobb is sidelined by Cad Bane, and it seems like Boba’s forces are going to lose in their battle. The citizens of Freetown arrive just in time to turn the tide, and Peli Motto and Grogu arrive at the same time. We learn that Grogu decided to accept Mando’s gift and turn away from the Jedi. After the Pyke Syndicate is defeated, Mando and Grogu ride off into the sunset together, reunited.

What we know about The Mandalorian season 3

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Official Trailer | Disney+

The third season of The Mandalorian is set to drop on Disney+ on March 1. While the show’s previous two seasons were focused on Mando’s mission to shepherd Grogu somewhere safe, the show will now be focusing on Mando’s own redemption arc. Season 3 will see him returning to Mandalore, where he’ll attempt to make amends for removing his helmet and breaking Mandalorian code during the events of season 2.

The season will pick up right after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, and will see Mando determined to find redemption. During Boba Fett, the Armorer told Mando that his only shot at redemption would be by visiting the mines on Mandalore, which no longer exist. Impossible missions have never exactly deterred Mando before, though.

In the trailer for the new season, we see some teases for familiar characters, including Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and maybe even Babu Frik, who made a splash in The Rise of Skywalker. It’s also been confirmed that none other than Christopher Lloyd will be joining the show’s third season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lloyd will be a guest star in the season, although his exact role is being kept under tight secrecy.

As for Moff Gideon, we know from Boba Fett that he’s under custody and is awaiting trial. When you have a villain played by Giancarlo Esposito, though, it can be pretty difficult not to take full advantage of him, and it sounds like we might be seeing more from the character in season 3.

“I have to imagine you would. I can’t speak for them, but I know I have desire. I think we need to see Moff to continue the story and to continue the pressure that — and the edge — that someone with the big brain that Moff has thinks about. So, I could almost guarantee it, but you know, there’s never a guarantee, but you know … you’ll see me, baby,” Esposito said during an interview with Variety. It’s not a confirmation, but it’s pretty close.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations