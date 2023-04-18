5 TV shows you need to watch in May 2023

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There are several shows returning with new seasons in May. including The Other Two on HBO Max (soon to be known simply as Max), The Great on Hulu, Stillwater and Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV+, and Mayans M.C., which will premiere its fifth and final season on FX on May 24.

But there are also exciting new shows coming to your favorite streaming services this month. From a prequel to Bridgerton to the return of The Muppets, a new dystopian drama, and a hilarious comedy starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, there’s a diverse selection from which to choose.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (May 4)

Fans of Bridgerton will deem Queen Charlotte a must-watch. The limited series drama serves as both a prequel and spinoff of Bridgerton, focusing on the story of a young Queen Charlotte before her rise to power.

Golda Rosheuval returns in the role of Queen Charlotte while India Amarteifio (The Midwich Cuckoos) will play a younger version of her. With just six episodes, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a quick binge that will quench your thirst for the historical fiction/romance series until Bridgerton returns for its third season (a fourth has also been confiemed).

Stream Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix

Silo (May 5)

Another dystopian drama to add to the growing list, Silo is a sci-fi series with a unique twist: what remains of the world after an apocalyptic situation is toxic and deadly. Only 10,000 people are left on Earth, all residing in a mysterious silo underground. No one knows who, when, or why the silo was created, but it’s the only thing that stands between them and certain death. They live by a set of strict regulations that are supposedly for their own protection. Nonetheless, one engineer named Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson, Dune) needs answers, not only about the situation, but also the murder of a loved one. As she seeks truths, she uncovers a dark mystery and a web of lies.

Silo is based on the series of novels of the same name by Hugh Howey. In addition to starring in the series, Ferguson is also counted among its executive producers. The series also stars rapper Common, David Oyelowo (Star Wars Rebels), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Titans), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), and Tim Robbins (Here and Now).

Stream Silo on Apple TV+

Class of ’09 (May 10)

Kate Mara (Fantastic Four) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) star in this limited series suspense thriller about FBI agents dealing with different changes in the U.S. criminal justice system as the result of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Taking place at three distinct points in time across multiple decades, the show looks at justice, humanity, and choices that can define our paths when it comes to both.

Henry stars as Tayo, a brilliant yet unorthodox agent, and Mara as Poet, an unlikely law enforcement officer who becomes central to one of the most pivotal changes in the system.

Stream Class of ’09 on FX on Hulu

The Muppets Mayhem (May 10)

Who doesn’t love The Muppets? Travel right back to your childhood with Jim Henson’s furry friends who return in this comedy musical. The series stars YouTuber Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowery (Smart Guy), Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society), and Anders Holm (Workaholics), along with the Muppet performers.

The Muppets Mayhem follows a music executive named Nora (Singh), who wants to help the members of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem reinvigorate their music careers. However, as much as these guys are admired for how ferociously they rock out, navigating today’s complicated music business is easier said than done. With a long list of cameos from actors, musicians, and comedians ranging from Paula Abdul to deadmua5, Tommy Lee, Cheech Marin, and Jack McBrayer, The Muppets Mayhem is bound to be a fun watch for the whole family.

Stream The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+

Platonic (May 24)

Seth Rogen (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Rose Byrne (Physical) team up again with creator Nick Stoller (the trio previously worked together on Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) for this comedy about two once=estranged best friends who reunite while simultaneously dealing with their own personal midlife crises.

Through the first season of 10 half-hour episodes, the pair reconnect after an argument drove them apart. But it might not be good news for either of them as their friendship begins to consume their entire lives.

Stream Platonic on Apple TV+

