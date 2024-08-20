 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Netflix is now streaming one of the scariest TV shows ever. Here’s why you should watch it

By
Two sailors look ahead in The Terror.
AMC

Netflix has added another horror treasure to its digital library with AMC’s supernatural anthology series The Terror. Each season of this show features a standalone story in the vein of American Horror Story. But unlike the latter show, The Terror presents a more grounded and less stylized picture of horror by blending reality and folklore in a distinctive way.

After having won the Satellite Award for Best Genre Series, The Terror has proven itself a modern horror classic just waiting to be seen by more audiences. Here’s why they should check out this acclaimed anthology this August.

Recommended Videos

It’s a classical approach to horror

Three men stand on an iceberg in The Terror.
AMC

Given that each season of the The Terror is essentially a period piece, the show presents a traditional and sophisticated take on horror that proves once again that the genre can be taken seriously. Despite it featuring supernatural creatures, the show grounds itself in reality by focusing on how the characters react as they try to survive harsh, isolating environments.

The way the characters come face-to-face with unknown and unforgiving terrors harks back to the works of author H.P. Lovecraft, which should appeal to fans of classic horror while presenting it through a more modern lens.

The third season is coming out real soon

A man screaming with whitened eyes in "The Terror: Infamy."
AMC / AMC

Though production of the show had been all but silent since 2019, The Terror will soon return with a six-episode third season subtitled Devil in Silver and based on Victor LaValle’s acclaimed book of the same name.

According to its official synopsis, the third season “tells the story of Pepper, a working-class moving man, who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital — an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity that thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls — but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.”

A man looks frightened in The Terror.
AMC

While this upcoming storyline doesn’t display a specific inspiration from real-world history, it will no doubt tackle society’s less-than-favorable historical treatment of people who have struggled with their mental health, fitting in with the show’s themes of survival and isolation in a harsh, confusing reality. This makes The Terror a must-see show for modern audiences when it returns in 2025.

The show is  based on true stories, which makes it scarier

A man is escorted by a soldier in The Terror season 2.
AMC

The Terror stands out from its horror contemporaries by taking a look at historical events not often explored by modern media. For instance, the show’s first season, based on Dan Simmons’s novel of the same name, features a fictionalized retelling of the 1840s expedition to the Arctic carried out by the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror. Both ships were infamously trapped in the ice, but the show makes things supernatural as the crew members find themselves tormented by a mysterious creature.

Two men look ahead in The Terror.
AMC

Meanwhile, the second season, subtitled Infamy, follows a group of Japanese-Americans forced to live in internment camps during the Second World War and are seemingly tormented by the ghostly “bakemono” from Japanese folklore. The season even stars Star Trek actor George Takei, who actually survived a Japanese internment camp as a child.

People have complained that there aren’t that many original horror movies these days, but that’s because many studios are afraid to explore unfamiliar stories. Since this show focuses on moments in history that many have either overlooked or downright forgotten, this may very well be the show that horror fans have been aching to see.

I boasts some of the best writers and producers working today

Two ships sailing on ice-covered waters in "The Terror."
AMC / AMC

Many may not know that the show’s first season was helmed by a modern legend in both horror cinema and indie films in general. The Terror‘s initial showrunner, David Kajganich, is famous for his frequent collaborations with acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Challengers), having written the scripts to three of the director’s movie:, A Bigger Splash, Suspiria, and the more recent hit Bones and All.

One of the showrunners for season 2, Max Borenstein, is famous for his work on the scripts for multiple films in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, including Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong. Meanwhile, his showrunner partner, Alexander Woo, co-created Netflix’s hit sci-fi series 3 Body Problem. All in all, The Terror displays strong talent in the ones running the show from behind the scenes. And it also helps that the show has the financial support of famed director Ridley Scott.

The Terror is now streaming on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Alien vs. Predator is better than you remember. Seriously!
A xeno and predator meet in AVP 2004

Twenty years ago in 2004, an epic matchup most sci-fi fans wanted finally happened. Yet upon Alien vs. Predator's (or AVP) initial release in 2004, the movie was met with mixed-to-negative reviews. But in the 20 years since AVP’s release, the critical tide has slowly turned. The campy, silly, and bombastic -- which was scorned by viewers years ago -- is now embraced and enjoyed, even relished.

Plus, compared to the absolute garbage that both the Predator and Alien franchises have put out in the last 20 years, AVP is now one of the better movies from both franchises. So, whether you want to hear it or not, I declare that Alien vs. Predator isn’t as bad as you remember. In fact, it’s actually pretty damn enjoyable. Here’s why. 
It has a great setting that allows for cool action set pieces

Read more
7 best ’90s cartoons that will make you nostalgic
Characters from Doug in a basketball court.

The '90s were a time when Saturday mornings were sacred and after-school TV blocks were the highlight of the day, with the decade serving as a golden era for cartoons that would shape so many childhoods. This period had a diverse offering, with many animated series covering a wide array of topics that include everything from the angst that comes with growing up to exciting superhero adventures.

In order to look back at and identify the cartoons that can induce the most nostalgia, these '90s cartoons are those that have largely stayed in the past, unaltered by the continuous reruns or reboots that some other iconic shows -- like X-Men: The Animated Series and South Park -- have enjoyed. These are the cartoons from the 1990s that viewers can turn to when searching for a trip down memory lane, showcasing just how special that time was for animated TV.
Hey Arnold! (1996-2004)

Read more
Is Alien the ultimate directors’ franchise?
The Xenomorph slobbers before its next victim in a still from the movie Alien: Romulus.

Alien: Romulus Fox/Disney

Alien: Romulus, new to theaters this weekend, is the first entry in the 45-year-old sci-fi franchise that aims more for a dopamine hit than an adrenaline rush. It’s basically a greatest hits of the Alien franchise, remixing elements and images from what came before it. The production design closely mirrors that of Ridley Scott’s original, down to the use of onscreen technology that only looked futuristic in 1979. The dialogue is peppered with the most famous, iconic lines from the first and second movies. And the plot nods to almost all of the sequels and prequels in one way or another. Yes, even the derided Alien: Resurrection gets a callback.

Read more