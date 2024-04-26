 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Reviews

Challengers review: one of the most entertaining movies of 2024 so far

Alex Welch
By
Zendaya looks at Josh O'Connor in Challengers.
Challengers
Score Details
“A trio of pitch-perfect performances and some stylish direction from Luca Guadagnino ensure that Challengers hits with full, melodramatic force.”
Pros
  • Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor's note-perfect performances
  • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' energetic, propulsive score
  • Luca Guadagnino's sensual, sharp direction
Cons
  • An overly segmented, convoluted structure
  • An ending that doesn't quite stick its landing

In Challengers, love isn’t just a game. It’s a full-blown battle that yanks everything — good and bad — out of you. It’s a tennis match in which declarations of love, seeds of discontent, and threats of infidelity are thrown by its three leads with the same force as a backhand swing. If that seems like a too-on-the-nose metaphor for a critic to make about a film that focuses on a love triangle among three ambitious tennis players, well, tell that to Challengers. It’s a comparison that one of the film’s characters literally states in its first act when she tells her two competing suitors that a great game of tennis “is a relationship.”

So no, Challengers is not a subtle film, nor is it nearly as psychologically probing as some of director Luca Guadagnino‘s past romances — namely, 2017’s Call Me by Your Name. In terms of its filmmaker’s wider career, it sits somewhere between 2016’s A Bigger Splash and 2022’s Bones and All. It traffics in the same obviously metaphorical lane as the latter but borrows the sun-soaked sexiness and feisty combativeness of the former. At times, the movie’s instances of unabashedly erotic connection and acidic one-liners come so quickly and with such velocity that you feel like you’ve been hit upside the head with a racket.

Zendaya sits on a bed with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor in Challengers.
Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

That effect is due partly to the work done by the film’s three leads, including its biggest star, Zendaya. The Dune: Part Two actor anchors the movie as Tashi Duncan, a tennis prodigy whose passion, skill, and beauty earn her the attention of Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), a pair of fellow tennis players and longtime best friends. When the two boys seek her out, she remarks, much to Patrick and Art’s amusement, that she’s not a “homewrecker.” That doesn’t stop her from later showing up in their hotel room — the space perfectly cluttered with strewn clothes, cigarettes, and empty beer bottles by set decorator Jess Royal — and instigating a threeway make-out sesh that inevitably calls to mind a similar moment of sensual tension from Alfonso Cuarón’s 2002 masterpiece Y tu mamá también.

Related

Tashi abruptly cuts the group’s hotel tryst off when she tells Patrick and Art that she’ll give her number to whichever of the two wins their match the next day. Her ultimatum paves the way for a brief chapter of romantic competition in college between the three characters, which ends when a career-ending injury changes the course of all of their lives. Justin Kuritzkes’ script for Challengers bounces back and forth between this youthful section of its characters’ lives and a present-day period wherein Tashi and Art’s marriage is suddenly threatened by a match between him and Patrick, which opens the door for past feelings and secrets to resurface.

Zendaya sits across a table from Mike Faist in Challengers.
Niko Tavernise / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Despite what its 131-minute runtime and non-linear structure may suggest, Challengers zooms through its story. Marco Costa’s editing manages to keep the pace up during even the film’s most melodramatic, interior moments, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ uncharacteristically energetic, poppy score only further heightens the movie’s propulsive quality. Guadagnino, meanwhile, uses Challengers‘ sports-based premise to shake himself loose of the already little restraint he usually exercises — punctuating the film’s sweaty tennis matches with shots that twist, turn, and ricochet from one end of the court to another. In one nighttime showdown between Zendaya’s Tashi and O’Connor’s Patrick, the director externalizes the whirlwind of unspoken emotions swirling between them by trapping them in a literal windstorm.

The film’s performers match the intensity of Challengers‘ direction. Guadagnino, notably, makes the most out of Zendaya and O’Connor’s natural expressiveness — packing their scenes with closeups that highlight the actors’ shared ability to communicate even the most passionate of emotions with a single glare or smirk. Faist, conversely, uses his whole body to convey both his character’s youthful openness and older resignation, and he says just as much with a hunching of his shoulders and a slow crossing of his arms as he does a glance at his feet. All three performers prove to be perfectly cast, and one can’t help but be entertained by watching how Patrick’s arrogance prompts different responses from Art, forever hampered by his own insecurities, and Tashi, whose indignance is powerful enough to make both men bend to her will.

A man and a woman share a drink in Challengers.
Amazon/MGM

Challengers doesn’t ultimately explore the nuances of Tashi’s respective relationships with Patrick and Art as deeply as one would hope, nor does it demonstrate enough interest in the latter characters’ friendship. It’s too busy charting the many twists and turns of its central love triangle to dive too deep beneath the surface of its plot. That can be frustrating, especially when the occasional, quiet moments between, for instance, Art and Tashi do reveal new, sharp edges of pain, estrangement, and resentment within their marriage. These scenes hint at a fascinating story about how one person’s insistence on projecting their dreams onto their partner can poison a relationship, but it’s not one that Challengers has the narrative freedom to spotlight for too long.

Its pleasures may be mostly superficial, but like several of Guadagnino’s past films, Challengers still wrings as much style and sex out of its story as it can. The result is a sports drama that sets out to make a fairly familiar love story feel as thrilling and deliciously contentious as any great tennis match, and it mostly does just that. At its best, the film is exhilarating, and there are scenes throughout it that will leave you just as breathless as any great action sequence. What does that make Challengers? Imperfect, sure, but a win nonetheless.

Challengers is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
8 most anticipated Netflix movies of 2024, ranked
Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie wielding a sword in Netflix's Damsel.

Netflix is currently neck-deep in awards season, pushing its two biggest contenders, Bradley Cooper's Maestro and Todd Haynes' May December, for Oscar consideration. By now, the king of the streamers is a well-oiled machine that succeeds even without trying, and 2024 doesn't seem to be an exception.

It must be said, though, that Netflix's 2024 movie slate seems a tad more subdued than in previous years as the ramifications of the 2023 Hollywood strikes will be felt throughout this year. However, Netflix has several highly anticipated shows in 2024, plus a healthy collection of original and acquired content. Indeed, Netflix always has several popular movies in the pipeline, and its original slate for this year is promising. From long-awaited sequels to refreshing original bets, Netflix's most anticipated movies of 2024 will surely keep it on top of the streaming wars.
8. Good Grief  (January 5)

Read more
10 most anticipated horror movies of 2024, ranked
The alien xenomorph attakcs

After 2023 proved to be a great year for horror fans -- thanks to movies like Scream VI and Talk to Me -- 2024 is gearing up to be even better. Loaded with prequels, sequels, remakes, and new stories, 2024 has a lot to offer horror lovers. There are even going to be lots of excellent "horror-adjacent" movies too, like Beetlejuice 2 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Though these movies aren't technically horror films, they have a lot of elements that horror fans love.

Whether you love psychological horror, supernatural horror, or good old-fashioned slasher flicks, 2024 is going to be an excellent year for anyone who loves a good scary movie. Check out the 10 most anticipated horror movies of 2024, from killer clowns to the return of the Xenomorph,and more.
10. MaXXXine

Read more
The 5 most anticipated (HBO) Max movies of 2024, ranked
Dakota Johnson in Am I Okay?

When Max was still known as HBO Max, the previous owners of Warner Bros. Pictures were very adamant about creating original movies for the streamer. However, Warner Bros. Discovery has pulled back quite a bit from that original vision, and films like Blue Beetle and Evil Dead Rise were released theatrically instead. Those were the lucky projects. The $90 million Batgirl movie was pulled off the schedule and permanently shelved to give WBD a $20 million tax break against a $70 million loss.

Subsequently, there just aren't that many Max original movies on the horizon. This list of the five most-anticipated Max movies of 2024 stops at that number because there are only five more Max original movies that we currently know about! Three of these movies have been on the shelf for almost two years. With the current WBD regime, today's films could still be tomorrow's tax breaks. But assuming Max will still get its in-production movies, these are the ones we're looking forward to the most.
5. Am I OK?

Read more