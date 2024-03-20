 Skip to main content
3 underrated movies you need to watch in April 2024

Jason Struss
By

A female photographer stands in a street in Civil War.

In March, movies came back in a big way. Dune: Part Two started things off, and Kung Fu Panda 4, the Ghostbusters sequel, Love Lies Bleeding, and Late Night with the Devil all packed audiences in theaters or satisfied critics with their twisted takes on the horror, sci-fi, and crime genres.

April is going to be a bit slower in comparison, but if you look closely, there are some buried treasures lurking beneath the popcorn flicks. The month will offer not one, but two bloody revenge flicks, a controversial action movie that actually has a brain, and a spicy sports drama starring one of the most glamourous movie stars living today. That’s not a bad lineup, so make sure to seek these movies out before the summer movie season pushes them out of the multiplex.

Civil War (April 12)

A woman stands in front of lights in Civil War.
A24

No, this isn’t the MCU movie Captain America: Civil War or a historical drama about the American Civil War of the 1860s. Instead, it’s a fictional movie that imagines what it would look like if the modern-day U.S. split up among ideological lines. Like I said, totally fictional and not at all relevant to our current fractured political landscape! In this alternate reality, Texas and California have teamed up (!), Florida leads a Southern alliance (naturally), and the President of the United States is a third-term dictator.

Written and directed by Alex Garland, the mastermind behind such excellent genre films and TV shows as 28 Days Later, Ex Machina, and Devs, Civil War boasts indie studio A24’s highest budget yet ($50 million), has an impressive cast headed by Kirsten Dunst, and is being positioned as an intelligence cousin to those dumb Fallen movies starring Gerard Butler. The movie is not without controversy, but it also received an enthusiastic reception when it premiered at this year’s SXSW festival, with some calling it an impressive achievement that is both scary and unforgettable.

Challengers (April 26)

Two men kiss a woman in Challengers.
MGM

You may have heard of Challengers, the tennis drama starring Zendaya, The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. Originally set to debut in September 2023, the movie was pushed to April due to the actors’ strike. In that time, people on Twitter have dissected the movie’s somewhat risqué trailers and images, which promise plenty of action on the tennis courts and off. That shouldn’t be a surprise, as the movie was directed by Luca Guadagnino, the Italian provocateur behind Call Me by Your Name and Bones and All.

Zendaya stars as Tashi, a one-time tennis superstar whose career was prematurely halted by an injury. Now a coach, she’s wooed by two tennis rivals: the cocky Patrick (O’Connor) and the withdrawn Art (Faist). Years later, Tashi is married to Art and tries to coach him back to winning a Grand Slam. But first, they must both face the past and overcome the one impediment to Art’s comeback: Patrick, who still pines for Tashi. Does this sound melodramatic? Yes, but the creative team elevates the material, and the curiosity factor (how far does Guadagnino go with those love scenes?) is enough to make this a must-see movie for April.

Boy Kills World (April 26)

A man stands in an elevator in Boy Kills World.
Lionsgate

April offers two movies with similar revenged-minded narratives, and while Dev Patel’s Monkey Man looks fantastic, Boy Kills World looks just as good. After a young boy witnesses his family get brutally slaughtered, he barely escapes with his life into the jungle. Rendered mute by his trauma, the boy teaches himself to become an expert fighter who, years later, grows into a buffed-up Bill Skarsgård, who’s ready to cut off a head or two in the name of familial justice.

Boy Kills World plays its bloody revenge tale for laughs, and it’s helped by having H. Jon Benjamin, the voice of Bob from Bob’s Burgers, narrate Boy’s inner thoughts. With The Crow and Nosferatu remakes lined up for later in 2024, Skarsgård is poised have a breakout year, and if he’s anything like his brother, Alexander, in The Northman, he’ll have a violent, ultra-masculine cult movie to call his own.

Like Christopher Nolan's Inception? Then watch these 3 underrated sci-fi movies now
Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception.

This month, Christopher Nolan was finally recognized at the Academy Awards for Oppenheimer, earning him the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. But it was Nolan's 2010 film, Inception that established his movies as events unto themselves. Leonardo DiCaprio led the cast as Dom Cobb, the leader of a group of thieves who could invade the dreams of their victims and steal secrets directly out of their brains. It was a stunning sci-fi film with impressive visuals and great action, which helped make it one of the biggest movies of 2010.

The problem with looking for more movies like Inception is that there really aren't many films that compare. Even Nolan's Tenet comes up far short when compared to Inception. But since we are here to pick three movies like Inception, we've gone with a trio of mind-bending thrillers that are evocative on their own terms. Especially the first film, which may not be for the faint of heart.
eXistenZ (1999)

10 best action movie quotes, ranked
Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator.

In modern action movies, it sure seems like great one-liners and quotes have become a lost art. There are occasionally memorable lines in films like John Wick, yet they aren't quite on the same level that they were during the 1980s and '90s. The explosions and special effects may be better now, but we miss some of the snappy writing that used to accompany these action flicks.

That's why we've put together this list of 10 great action movie quotes, and ranked them from worst to first. Much to our surprise, the No. 1 quote is from a movie that came out over five decades ago.
10. Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Like Peacock's latest hit Apples Never Fall? Then watch these 3 great shows now
3 shows watch like apples never fall peacock

Apples Never Fall is Peacock’s latest in the mystery drama genre. Based on the book by Liane Moriarty, the series features an incredible cast led by Annette Bening and Sam Neill and set in the beautiful backdrop of Miami. When family matriarch Joy (Bening) mysteriously goes missing, it’s up to the kids and her husband to figure out what happened to her. Fingers point to a young woman who showed up at the doorstep months prior looking for help and who ended up befriending Joy. But evidence seems to suggest her husband Stan (Neill) might have had something to do with it, a fact their four grown kids can’t seem to reconcile. Every episode tells a different part of the story, revealing secrets, lies, and betrayal behind the family’s seemingly pristine façade.

With all seven episodes available to stream at once, anyone who watches will power through the twists, turns, and reveals to watch right through to the end. Once done, however, you’ll be looking for something else. If you liked Apples Never Fall, these three shows are worth checking out as well.
Big Little Lies (2017-2019)
Big Little Lies HBO

