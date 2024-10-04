3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (October 4-6)

Hulu has added a number of new movies in October, and there are definitely a lot of horror films to choose from this month. There’s even a new original Hulu horror movie, Hold Your Breath, which immediately earned a place on our list of the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Since it’s still a little early for Halloween, we’ll hold off on overloading our picks with horror movies. Instead, our remaining choices for this weekend are a vastly underrated thriller from 2000 and a music biopic about a star singer whose story has a tragic ending.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Hold Your Breath (2024)

The newly released film Hold Your Breath isn’t a typical horror story, and that’s one of the best reasons to check it out. American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson stars as Margaret, a woman who is struggling to raise two children, Rose (Amiah Miller) and Ollie (Alona Jane Robbins), during the worst of the Dust Bowl era in 1930s Oklahoma. Life is difficult enough for Margaret without any touches of the supernatural. But Margaret slowly becomes convinced that there’s more than just dust blowing in the wind, and her family may be the prey of something unspeakably evil.

Or perhaps Margaret is simply going out of her mind. Even if this all in her head, it may not end well for the children if their mother suddenly goes insane. And if Margaret’s experiences are real, then she’s woefully unprepared to deal with that as well.

Watch Hold Your Breath on Hulu.

Unbreakable (2000)

Before M. Night Shyamalan became obsessed with adding twist after twist in his movies, he delivered some very strong thrillers at the turn of the century. Unbreakable was Shyamalan’s follow-up to The Sixth Sense, and this movie once again teamed the director with Bruce Willis. David Dunn (Willis) is just a lowly college stadium security guard whose marriage is falling apart when something remarkable happens: He is the sole survivor of a train wreck, and David has barely got a mark on him.

Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) — a man who suffers from a rare disease that makes his bones very brittle — becomes obsessed with the idea that David represents the other side of the spectrum. While David and his wife, Audrey (Robin Wright), think Elijah is crazy, there are parts of David’s life that no longer make sense when he recalls his past. If you don’t know where the story is going from there, we won’t spoil it for you. The reveal was very rewarding and helped make this one of Shyamalan’s best films.

Watch Unbreakable on Hulu.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)

The rise and fall of Whitney Houston doesn’t have a happy ending, but Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody does capture the essence of her life and the legacy that she left behind. Naomi Ackie plays Houston in the film, and the story begins when she was still a struggling singer and romantically entangled with Robyn Crawford (Nafessa Williams).

Houston’s natural talent — and some shrewd moves by her mother, Cissy Houston (Tamara Tunie) — help her rise to the top of the music industry. However, Houston’s problems with addiction and her self-destructive relationship with Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders) eventually send her into a downward spiral. Houston’s story is a tragedy, but her great pop music continues to live on.

Watch Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody on Hulu.

Live Last updated October 04, 2024 2:00 PM