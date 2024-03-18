 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Max celebrates Women’s History Month with tons of movies, TV shows, and original programming

Jason Struss
By
Three women happily dance in The Color Purple.
Warner Bros.

It’s never too late to celebrate Women’s History Month. The month-long celebration happens every March, and this year, Max has decided to honor women everywhere with a programming schedule designed to highlight movies, TV shows, and documentaries that place women in front of and behind the camera, as well as subjects and themes that showcase the female experience.

Across its multiple brands and franchises, Max has refreshed its “In Her Voice” collection and broken the considerable library down into such categories as “Strong Leading Ladies,” “Comedy Showcase,” “Iconic Ensembles,” and more. Some highlights include recent TV shows such as True Detective: Night Country starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis and The Regime with Kate Winslet, as well as past seasons of such popular series as And Just Like That…, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Insecure, Selena + Chef, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Recommended Videos

Max has movies too, with plenty of women-centric stories driving such recent hits as Barbie and The Color Purple, as well as modern classics like The Devil Wears Prada, Legally Blonde, and A Star is Born. Documentaries are also available to watch, with Tina (about the iconic singer and actress Tina Turner), Being Mary Tyler Moore, and We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate being notable standouts in a stellar lineup of nonfiction hits.

Related

The following is a complete list of titles that Max has curated to celebrate Women’s History Month in 2024. All are worth a watch (or two, or three …):

Strong Leading Ladies

A Star Is Born (2018)

And Just Like That… (Max Original)

Angel City (HBO Original)

Barbie (2023)

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Belle Collective

Diana (2013)

Down Home Fab

Euphoria (HBO Original)

House of the Dragon (HBO Original)

Mare of Easttown (HBO Original)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Sex and the City (HBO Original)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Color Purple (2023)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)

She Inspires

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (HBO Original)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Original)

Being Serena (HBO Original)

Billie Jean King: Portrait Of A Pioneer (HBO Original)

Diana (2022)

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (Max Original)

Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)

Jane Fonda In Five Acts (HBO Original)

Julia (Max Original)

Love To Love You, Donna Summer (HBO Original)

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO Original)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)

Tina (HBO Original)

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate (2022)

Three women attend a party in The Devil Wears Prada.
20th Century Fox

She’s Funny

2 Dope Queens (HBO Original)

Abbott Elementary

Eighth Grade (2018)

Friends

Girls (HBO Original)

Hacks (Max Original)

Insecure (HBO Original)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2 (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009)

The Sex Lives Of College Girls (Max Original)

Veep (HBO Original)

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me (HBO Original)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO Original)

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
5 Netflix movies to watch instead of the 2024 Oscars
A man points as another man sits in a tank in Fury.

It's March, which means there are two kinds of "madness" going on in popular culture: the "March Madness" in basketball, and the different kind of madness that is this year's Academy Awards ceremony. That's right, the 2024 Oscars is about to happen, and while it has its fair share of fans, not everyone wants to know who won Best Picture or who wore it best.

If you're one of those people, we have you covered. No, we won't do your taxes, but we can recommend five great Netflix movies to stream while the Oscars are being broadcast. From a 2024 fantasy that features a fire-spewing dragon to an underrated comic book movie starring 2024 Oscar nominee Emma Stone, these films are guaranteed to entertain you while you ignore the pomp and circumstance of Hollywood's biggest night.

Read more
3 great Amazon Prime Video TV shows to watch instead of the 2024 Oscars
A ma stands in silhouette in Monsieur Spade.

The 2024 Oscars aren't for everyone. You can be a movie fan and not really care for the red carpet interviews, the long victory speeches, the cheesy musical numbers, or the tribute to those who passed away in the past year that's always a downer.

If that's the case, and you're looking for some good TV shows to watch, just head over to Amazon Prime Video. It has a lot of shows, but there are three in particular that are worth your time. One is a 2024 show that just debuted, another is one of 2023's most underrated series, and the final one is a sci-fi series that should appeal to fans of Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies.

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March
A young Donald Sutherland, mouth agape pointing a finger in a scene from Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

Many sci-fi films focus on a future or alternate world. Sometimes they involve aliens, mysticism, or mythical creatures. Others are more psychologically disturbing and cerebral. There are so many different types of sci-fi movies that even those who aren’t into traditional sci-fi can find one they like.

This month, the three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March come from three different decades: the 1970s, 1990s, and 2000s. They are all very different from one another as well, so you’re sure to find something that fits your interest. In each case, they’re movies worth rewatching too.
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Vanilla Sky (2001) Official Trailer # 1 - Tom Cruise HD

Read more