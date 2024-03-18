Max celebrates Women’s History Month with tons of movies, TV shows, and original programming

It’s never too late to celebrate Women’s History Month. The month-long celebration happens every March, and this year, Max has decided to honor women everywhere with a programming schedule designed to highlight movies, TV shows, and documentaries that place women in front of and behind the camera, as well as subjects and themes that showcase the female experience.

Across its multiple brands and franchises, Max has refreshed its “In Her Voice” collection and broken the considerable library down into such categories as “Strong Leading Ladies,” “Comedy Showcase,” “Iconic Ensembles,” and more. Some highlights include recent TV shows such as True Detective: Night Country starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis and The Regime with Kate Winslet, as well as past seasons of such popular series as And Just Like That…, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Insecure, Selena + Chef, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Max has movies too, with plenty of women-centric stories driving such recent hits as Barbie and The Color Purple, as well as modern classics like The Devil Wears Prada, Legally Blonde, and A Star is Born. Documentaries are also available to watch, with Tina (about the iconic singer and actress Tina Turner), Being Mary Tyler Moore, and We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate being notable standouts in a stellar lineup of nonfiction hits.

The following is a complete list of titles that Max has curated to celebrate Women’s History Month in 2024. All are worth a watch (or two, or three …):

Strong Leading Ladies

A Star Is Born (2018)

And Just Like That… (Max Original)

Angel City (HBO Original)

Barbie (2023)

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Belle Collective

Diana (2013)

Down Home Fab

Euphoria (HBO Original)

House of the Dragon (HBO Original)

Mare of Easttown (HBO Original)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Sex and the City (HBO Original)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Color Purple (2023)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original)

She Inspires

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (HBO Original)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Original)

Being Serena (HBO Original)

Billie Jean King: Portrait Of A Pioneer (HBO Original)

Diana (2022)

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (Max Original)

Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)

Jane Fonda In Five Acts (HBO Original)

Julia (Max Original)

Love To Love You, Donna Summer (HBO Original)

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO Original)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO Original)

Tina (HBO Original)

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate (2022)

She’s Funny

2 Dope Queens (HBO Original)

Abbott Elementary

Eighth Grade (2018)

Friends

Girls (HBO Original)

Hacks (Max Original)

Insecure (HBO Original)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2 (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009)

The Sex Lives Of College Girls (Max Original)

Veep (HBO Original)

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me (HBO Original)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO Original)

