3 great (HBO) Max TV shows to watch on Labor Day

So, you have a subscription to Max, formerly HBO Max. You’re enjoying a quiet day at home on the Labor Day holiday and scrolling to find something good to watch. You have already powered through House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and other top Max shows. What can you watch next?

We have some recommendations for you with the three best (HBO) Max TV shows to stream on Labor Day. Each one is tied to some things that Labor Day represents, from the pending start of the new football season to the looming return to school timeframe that will pose challenges (and opportunities!) for kids, parents, and teachers, alike.

Ballers (2015-2019)

Dive into a fictional world of football with Ballers, a fantastic sports comedy drama that aired for five seasons. Ballers stars Dwayne Johnson, who once played professionally before kicking off his wrestling (then acting) career. He’s Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player who now works as a financial manager for players.

The show also stars Rob Corddry with Dulé Hill (Suits) and Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) in recurring roles, along with a long list of athletes appearing as themselves, from Stephen Curry to Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. Ballers is absolutely perfect to watch before you kick off the real football season. The show has often been called the sports version of Entourage. Johnson brings his signature charm and level of confidence to the role of a suit-wearing businessman focused on the money as much as he is the game.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (2024)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with Chicago Bears | Official Trailer | Max

There are several seasons of this docuseries focused on a different team each time. The latest is Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears, centered around this team’s training for its upcoming 105th NFL season. Highlighting new coaches and the roster of players, including quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, as they train for the season, the series’ logline promises an “unprecedented, all-access look” at the team.

If the Chicago Bears isn’t your team, you’ll find other seasons of Hard Knocks on Max as well, including Offseason with the New York Giants and In Season with the Miami Dolphins.

Abbott Elementary (2021-)

Abbott Elementary Season 1 Teaser | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Teachers are the backbone of society, and never before has a sitcom aimed to showcase public school life in such a realistic way that pays educators the due they so deserve. Abbott Elementary is delivered in mockumentary style, spotlighting the teachers and other staff at a fictional, predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia.

This isn’t your picturesque school but an educational institution struggling with real-life issues, from rowdy kids to budget cuts, frustrated teachers, unqualified leaders, and non-sensical policies. Through it all, the teachers just want to do right by their kids. But they’re not afraid to air their grievances in a way that has real teachers nodding their heads and pumping their fists in agreement.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary has been a hit since it premiered, earning a slew of Emmy nominations to date and winning a few of them in the process. You don’t have to be a teacher, or even a student, to appreciate and relate to the work frustrations the characters go through in this hilarious and topical series.

