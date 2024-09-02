 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 great (HBO) Max TV shows to watch on Labor Day

By
Three teachers looking over documents in school on Abbott Elementary.
Gilles Mingasson / ABC

So, you have a subscription to Max, formerly HBO Max. You’re enjoying a quiet day at home on the Labor Day holiday and scrolling to find something good to watch. You have already powered through House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and other top Max shows. What can you watch next?

We have some recommendations for you with the three best (HBO) Max TV shows to stream on Labor Day. Each one is tied to some things that Labor Day represents, from the pending start of the new football season to the looming return to school timeframe that will pose challenges (and opportunities!) for kids, parents, and teachers, alike.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Ballers (2015-2019)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a blue suit wearing sunglasses with two men on either side in a scene from Ballers.
HBO

Dive into a fictional world of football with Ballers, a fantastic sports comedy drama that aired for five seasons. Ballers stars Dwayne Johnson, who once played professionally before kicking off his wrestling (then acting) career. He’s Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player who now works as a financial manager for players.

The show also stars Rob Corddry with Dulé Hill (Suits) and Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) in recurring roles, along with a long list of athletes appearing as themselves, from Stephen Curry to Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. Ballers is absolutely perfect to watch before you kick off the real football season. The show has often been called the sports version of Entourage. Johnson brings his signature charm and level of confidence to the role of a suit-wearing businessman focused on the money as much as he is the game.

Stream Ballers on Max.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (2024)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with Chicago Bears | Official Trailer | Max

There are several seasons of this docuseries focused on a different team each time. The latest is Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears, centered around this team’s training for its upcoming 105th NFL season. Highlighting new coaches and the roster of players, including quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, as they train for the season, the series’ logline promises an “unprecedented, all-access look” at the team.

If the Chicago Bears isn’t your team, you’ll find other seasons of Hard Knocks on Max as well, including Offseason with the New York Giants and In Season with the Miami Dolphins.

Stream Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears on Max. 

Abbott Elementary (2021-)

Abbott Elementary Season 1 Teaser | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Teachers are the backbone of society, and never before has a sitcom aimed to showcase public school life in such a realistic way that pays educators the due they so deserve. Abbott Elementary is delivered in mockumentary style, spotlighting the teachers and other staff at a fictional, predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia.

This isn’t your picturesque school but an educational institution struggling with real-life issues, from rowdy kids to budget cuts, frustrated teachers, unqualified leaders, and non-sensical policies. Through it all, the teachers just want to do right by their kids. But they’re not afraid to air their grievances in a way that has real teachers nodding their heads and pumping their fists in agreement.

A group of women stand before a man in Abbott Elementary.
ABC

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary has been a hit since it premiered, earning a slew of Emmy nominations to date and winning a few of them in the process. You don’t have to be a teacher, or even a student, to appreciate and relate to the work frustrations the characters go through in this hilarious and topical series.

Stream Abbott Elementary on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
5 best Netflix shows to watch on Labor Day
Kate and Hal in a carriage, her waving in a dress and him smiling in a scene from The Diplomat on Netflix.

Labor Day sadly marks the end of summer and a time to return to the typical daily grind of work, school, and other obligations. No matter where you live, the cooler weather and the preparations for the holiday season begin as soon as Labor Day weekend comes to an end. A great way to end the summer is to relax at home with a good book, board games with the family, or even enjoying a good movie or TV show.

With up to four days off, you might finally have time to power through that multi-episode series you have been meaning to watch. Or maybe you just want to watch a single season of a lighter but entertaining series once you relax at night in the RV, up at the cabin, or at home once the kids are in bed. We have you covered with the five best Netflix shows to stream this Labor Day weekend.
The Diplomat (2023-)

Read more
5 great dramas to watch on Labor Day
Amanda Langlet and Melvil Poupaud discuss his romantic predicament in A Summer's Tale.

20th Century Women A24

The last long weekend of the summer is upon us, and while the daytime may call for soaking up the last dregs of sun before winter comes, the nighttime is for great movies. In particular, dramas can offer something other genres cannot: entertainment, yes, but also insight into the human condition.

Read more
10 great TV shows to watch on Labor Day
Vince Vaughn wearing a suit with his hands in his pockets looking off to the left in a scene from Bad Monkey on Apple TV+.

So, you’re planning for some lazy days over the Labor Day weekend. Maybe you have a few activities on the schedule, but want to curl up on the couch at night and relax once you get back home. Perhaps you’re relaxing at the cabin or maybe even traveling and want something to entertain you for the car (passengers or rest stops only!), train, or plane ride. Whatever the case, we have you covered.

The 10 best shows to stream this Labor Day weekend come from all the top streaming services. So, no matter which one you subscribe to, there’s an option to consider. They include a mix of titles, from comedies to dramas and reality TV. There are old shows, new ones, and shows with new seasons you can catch up on or previous seasons to watch before an upcoming new one is released. Have a look and you’re sure to find something worth enjoying for your unofficial last weekend of summer.

Read more