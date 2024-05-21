 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Dwayne Johnson is The Smashing Machine in a first look at the MMA drama

By
Dwayne Johnson sits in the ring in The Smashing Machine.
A24

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is known for his big smile, ripped body, and trademark tattoos. However, Johnson has completely transformed his appearance to play Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine.

A24 has released the first image of Johnson as Kerr, a former wrestler and MMA star who rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Despite fighting for a living, Kerr’s biggest battles came outside of the sport as he struggled with drug addiction and marital problems. As Kerr, Johnson is seen with no tattoos and a full head of hair as he sits in the corner of the ring while trainers work on his body.

Recommended Videos

“The Smashing Machine follows Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC at the peak of his career,” the official synopsis reads. “He struggles with addiction, winning, love, and friendship in the year 2000.”

Kerr’s fascinating life was previously portrayed in HBO’s documentary,The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr.

Johnson’s co-star in The Smashing Machine is Emily Blunt. The actress is seen in the bottom-right corner of the image looking at Kerr. Blunt stars as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. “While trying to set up a life together, she struggles to find her place within Mark’s chaotic and contradictory world,” per A24. Blunt and Johnson previously starred together in 2021’s Jungle Cruise.

The Smashing Machine marks a major change of direction for Johnson. Over the last five years, the WWE superstar has predominantly starred in expensive blockbusters, including Black Adam, Red Notice, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawThe Smashing Machine is one of Johnson’s first dramatic roles in over a decade.

The Smashing Machine stems from Benny Safdie, who writes, directs, and produces the A24 drama. This marks Safdie’s solo feature directorial debut. Benny is one half of the Safdie Brothers alongside his brother Josh. The Safdie Brothers are best known for directing Uncut Gems and Good Time.

The Smashing Machine is now filming. It has no official release date as of press time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
New Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and poster released as tickets go on sale
Wolverine stands nexts to Deadpool and argues.

The odd couple is back in the latest look at Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios released a new trailer and poster on Monday to signal that tickets are now on sale for Deadpool & Wolverine on Fandango.

In the one-minute clip, Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are still at each other's throats. Most of the footage was previously revealed in an earlier trailer. However, there's a new moment when Deadpool winds up on top of Wolverine while lying on the ground. "Get your mind out of my pants," Deadpool jokes as he pulls his knife out of Wolverine's body.

Read more
The 34 best Netflix drama shows right now (May 2024)
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer sitting on a bus with a yellow coat staring forward, the image of deer ears on either side of him.

Netflix may still be feeling the effects of last year's Hollywood strikes, but it's still putting out new hit dramas that have earned their place among the most popular shows on the streamer. This month, the most recent dramas are Baby Reindeer and A Man in Full, both of which were conceived as standalone miniseries. But we wouldn't be shocked if the former somehow gets a second season despite tying up most of its loose ends.

The other drama we're taking a look at this month is Queen of the South, a crime series that ran for five seasons on USA. It's a very bingeable addition to the best drama shows on Netflix, and you can find more of the top dramas to stream simply by scrolling down.
Baby Reindeer (2024)

Read more
3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in May 2024
A soldier runs through a battlefield.

If you don't use Tubi, then you're missing out on thousands of free movies. As a FAST service, every Tubi movie is available for free with ads. Tubi has licensing deals with multiple studios, meaning it has numerous movies in every genre. This month, Tubi subscribers can catch Kill Bill: Volume 1, Full Metal Jacket, Groundhog Day, Aquaman, and more.

If you're looking for more action movies, then you've come to the right place. Below, we have curated a list of three action movies to watch in May. Our selections include the first film in one of Hollywood's best franchises, an inspiring war drama, and an epic disaster film.
John Wick (2014)

Read more