 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 Dwayne Johnson movies you need to watch in August

Anthony Orlando
By

Dwayne Johnson’s star power may not shine as brightly as it used to, but he remains one of the most popular actors on the planet, and his films still grab people’s attention.

While there’s still some time left in everyone’s summer, audiences should sit back and see what’s cooking in these five movies featuring the Rock.

Recommended Videos

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

The four protagonists in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."
Sony / Sony

Set two decades after the original film, this sequel sees the titular board game remake itself into a video game that transports four teenagers into its dangerous jungle world. An action-packed follow-up to Jumanji seemed like “Game Over” for the franchise, but the Rock and his teammates proved audiences wrong. Johnson stands out with his performance as an awkward teenager trapped in an action hero’s body.

This film may have been made to be an enjoyable popcorn flick, but it does a very good job of delivering an entertaining adventure with enough comedy and sincerity to make it all worthwhile.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is streaming on Hulu.

Black Adam (2022)

black-adam-looking-at-hawkman-in-black-adam
DC / DC

After spending almost 5,000 years asleep in a magical prison, the titular antihero wakes up in the present day and teams up with the Justice Society to liberate his homeland from the evil Intergang.

This ambitious blockbuster may not have changed the DC Universe as the Rock had hoped, but despite its basic story and undercooked characters, Black Adam is still an enjoyable superhero film. With lots of explosive action, humorous quips, and outstanding visuals, the film succeeds at giving its audience an electrifying good time.

Black Adam is streaming on Max.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on a boat.
Disney / Disney

Based on a Disney amusement park ride, Jungle Cruise follows a scientist, her brother, and a riverboat captain as they journey down the Amazon River to find the mythical Tree of Life before the Germans.

This film may not reach the cinematic heights of Pirates of the Caribbean, but like a theme park ride, this Indiana Jones-esque film still presents a thrilling and amusing adventure for those who’d rather not go all the way to Disney World this summer.

Jungle Cruise is streaming on Disney+.

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Florence Pugh and Dwayne Johnson in "Fighting with My Family."
MGM / MGM

Loosely based on a true story, Fighting with My Family follows Saraya “Paige” Bevis as she becomes a wrestler in the WWE, with the Rock appearing as himself (because, of course) to guide her on her journey.

Led by a pre-Black Widow Florence Pugh, this underrated and enjoyable film features some terrific performances and the right balance of comedy and family drama that accompany the ups and downs of pursuing one’s dreams. It also includes quite possibly the best burn a person could deliver to the Rock.

Fighting with My Family can be rented or purchased at Prime Video.

Moana (2016)

Moana and Maui riding a boat.
Disney / Disney

Taking place in ancient Polynesia, Moana follows the eponymous teenager as she ventures across the ocean to retrieve a magical relic from the demigod Maui and save her village. Beautifully made and brimming with life and sound, this imaginative epic instills a thirst for adventure with its empowering and gorgeous journey across the high seas.

Along with its incredible voice-acting performances, this all makes Moana one of Disney’s best-animated pictures in recent years (but it still seems too soon for them to try a live-action remake).

Moana is streaming on Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
5 hidden gems on Netflix you have to watch in August
Betty Suarez in "Ugly Betty."

It's August, and Netflix has begun to add its latest batch of classic and original properties to its digital library. From exciting new releases like Heartstopper season 2 and the live-action version of One Piece to already-beloved hits like Paddington and Despicable Me, there is a lot of content for streamers to immerse themselves in the last full month of this sweltering summer.

While they have the time this month, audiences should sit down and watch these five gems that they might have missed surfing through Netflix.
Bee Movie (2007)

Read more
5 LGBTQ movies and TV shows you need to watch in August
Two men are covered in cake in Red, White & Royal Blue.

August is typically the month that the summer season starts to wind down. Kids prepare to go back to school, while adults figure out how to spend the last few days of vacation they have left for the season. On the movies and streaming front, however, the schedule remains as busy as ever, and that holds true for content about the LGBTQ+ experience.

In theaters, the comedy Bottoms and the drama Passages showcase the highs and lows of love, while the hit Netflix streaming show Heartstopper returns for a second season. In addition, there's an incisive documentary about a famously closeted gay Hollywood star on Max while Prime Video debuts a charming rom-com about the First Son and the Prince of England having a secret romance. There's something for everyone, and these five LGBTQ movies and shows are sure to keep you entertained well into the fall.
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (out now)

Read more
5 movies you need to watch in August 2023
The Turtles eat pizza and look shocked in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Last year, the movie industry was on shaky ground. The COVID recovery was still in its earliest stages, and while there were hits like Top Gun: Maverick, there were fewer movies actually showing in theaters. Worst of all was the month of August, when only one big Hollywood movie, the mediocre action comedy Bullet Train, was released.

What a difference a year makes. In August 2023, Hollywood has packed the slate with a diverse selection of movies ranging from a comic book movie (the sure-to-fail DC Comics movie Blue Beetle), a video game adaptation (Gran Turismo), and the usual mixture of action movies, thrillers, and comedies. Here are the five best movies you should check out in August, and why they are worth going to the movies to see.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (August 2)

Read more