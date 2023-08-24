5 Dwayne Johnson movies you need to watch in August

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dwayne Johnson’s star power may not shine as brightly as it used to, but he remains one of the most popular actors on the planet, and his films still grab people’s attention.

While there’s still some time left in everyone’s summer, audiences should sit back and see what’s cooking in these five movies featuring the Rock.

Recommended Videos

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Set two decades after the original film, this sequel sees the titular board game remake itself into a video game that transports four teenagers into its dangerous jungle world. An action-packed follow-up to Jumanji seemed like “Game Over” for the franchise, but the Rock and his teammates proved audiences wrong. Johnson stands out with his performance as an awkward teenager trapped in an action hero’s body.

This film may have been made to be an enjoyable popcorn flick, but it does a very good job of delivering an entertaining adventure with enough comedy and sincerity to make it all worthwhile.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is streaming on Hulu.

Black Adam (2022)

After spending almost 5,000 years asleep in a magical prison, the titular antihero wakes up in the present day and teams up with the Justice Society to liberate his homeland from the evil Intergang.

This ambitious blockbuster may not have changed the DC Universe as the Rock had hoped, but despite its basic story and undercooked characters, Black Adam is still an enjoyable superhero film. With lots of explosive action, humorous quips, and outstanding visuals, the film succeeds at giving its audience an electrifying good time.

Black Adam is streaming on Max.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

Based on a Disney amusement park ride, Jungle Cruise follows a scientist, her brother, and a riverboat captain as they journey down the Amazon River to find the mythical Tree of Life before the Germans.

This film may not reach the cinematic heights of Pirates of the Caribbean, but like a theme park ride, this Indiana Jones-esque film still presents a thrilling and amusing adventure for those who’d rather not go all the way to Disney World this summer.

Jungle Cruise is streaming on Disney+.

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Loosely based on a true story, Fighting with My Family follows Saraya “Paige” Bevis as she becomes a wrestler in the WWE, with the Rock appearing as himself (because, of course) to guide her on her journey.

Led by a pre-Black Widow Florence Pugh, this underrated and enjoyable film features some terrific performances and the right balance of comedy and family drama that accompany the ups and downs of pursuing one’s dreams. It also includes quite possibly the best burn a person could deliver to the Rock.

Fighting with My Family can be rented or purchased at Prime Video.

Moana (2016)

Taking place in ancient Polynesia, Moana follows the eponymous teenager as she ventures across the ocean to retrieve a magical relic from the demigod Maui and save her village. Beautifully made and brimming with life and sound, this imaginative epic instills a thirst for adventure with its empowering and gorgeous journey across the high seas.

Along with its incredible voice-acting performances, this all makes Moana one of Disney’s best-animated pictures in recent years (but it still seems too soon for them to try a live-action remake).

Moana is streaming on Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations