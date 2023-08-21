5 movies leaving Paramount+ in August you need to watch now

As one of the oldest studios still operational in Hollywood, Paramount has an incredibly deep catalog of movies worth exploring. On top of that, the studio still manages to make several great movies a year like the Mission: Impossible series and Top Gun: Maverick, which means that Paramount+ is a bounty of riches for any film lover.

If you’re ever finding yourself overwhelmed by the many available titles on the service, one way to narrow it down is to check which titles are leaving soon. Thankfully, we’ve narrowed it down even further, choosing five titles you should check out before they leave at the end of August.

Annihilation (2018)

Annihilation (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

A recent sci-fi movie that seems likely to stand the test of time, Annihilation tells the story of a group of female scientists who travel into a strange biosphere where many have gone before, and none have returned. The movie is intentionally metaphorical and elliptical, but it also features plenty of thrilling sequences, including one featuring a bear who speaks with human voices.

Annihilation may not make total sense to you, especially the first time you watch it, but Alex Garland’s sharp direction, and a strong performance from Natalie Portman, make Annihilation well worth your time.

Scream (1996)

Scream | Official Trailer (HD) - Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore | Miramax

The first four Scream movies are all leaving Paramount+, and they’re all worth watching. If you only have time for one, though, you should choose the original Scream, which still feels like a pitch-perfect satire of the slasher movie all these years later.

The movie is set in a small town beset by Ghostface, a killer obsessed with the tropes of scary movies, and recreating them. Following a high school girl who seems to be the target of Ghostface’s attacks, Scream is both a genuinely scary movie and a pretty funny sendup of the genre. Its sequels would all take this concept further, but there’s nothing quite like the original.

The Godfather trilogy (1972 – 1990)

THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Pictures

A totemic series that is justifiably considered one of the best in cinema history, all three Godfather movies deserve to be considered before they leave the service. Chronicling the Corleone family in the first half of the 20th century, the films center chiefly on Michael Corleone, a young outsider to the family who finds itself his head, and is forced to make horrific decisions as a result.

Featuring an all-star cast all working at the top of their game, and Francis Ford Coppola at the peak of his powers, each Godfather movie is a classic in its own right, and they’re even better when you watch them together.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rosemary's Baby (1968) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

One of the scariest movies ever made, Rosemary’s Baby tells the story of a couple living in a New York apartment who get pregnant, only to see the mother’s health deteriorate in rapid and strange fashion.

The movie’s final reveal is worth watching without spoilers, but it’s the kind of thing that makes you wonder whether you should ever trust any of the people around you. Although it’s now more than 50 years old, Rosemary’s Baby still holds up, and it’s more likely to disturb you than most of the horror movies that are released today.

The Italian Job (2003)

The Italian Job (2003) Official Trailer # 1 - Mark Wahlberg HD

Mark Wahlberg’s more recent action movies have been hit or miss, but The Italian Job is exactly what you want a movie like it to be. The film follows a group of thieves, who agree to pull one last job together after a member of their crew betrays them and kills their leader.

Although the movie has a pretty solid emotional backbone, what really makes it sing is the crackling chemistry between its broad ensemble, and its consistent sense of humor. That, and a fleet of Mini Coopers, make The Italian Job a basically perfect balance between solid action filmmaking and smart comedy.

